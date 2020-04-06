Restaurant header imageView gallery

Darry's Food & Drink Boyle, MS

No reviews yet

122 East TM Jones HWY

Boyle, MS 38730

APPETIZERS

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$15 Gift Certifcate

$15.00

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$10.00Out of stock

Add Tip

$6.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Or Chicken

$10.50

Boudin Balls (4)

$9.99

Broc Bites

$8.99

Crawfish Per Pound

$8.00

Crawfish Platter

$24.00Out of stock

Darrys Season

$6.00

Darrys Shaker

$6.00

Fried Crab Claws

$25.00

Fried Crawfish Tails

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Good Girl Grits

$11.00

Hot Tamales Doz

Japs Bites 6

$8.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Oysters - Dozen

$18.00Out of stock

Sailors Peavine Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage N Cheese Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Season Case

$75.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Skinny Cat'fish Basket

$10.99

Smothered Fried Green Tomatoes W/Crawfish Etouffee'

$12.00

Special Order Baked Beans With Pulled Pork

$32.00

Fried Hot Tamales

$10.99

Teriyaki Filet Bites

$14.99

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$7.99

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$14.00

Gift Certificate

$28.00

Breakfast A LA Carte

Egg

$1.75

Bacon strips (2)

$3.50

Sausage Pattie

$1.75

Fresh Stoneground Grits

$3.25

Shredded Hashbrowns

$3.25

Biscuit

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Side of white Pepper Gravy

$3.25

Breakfast Special on Tuesday

Boyle Big Daddy Breakfast Special

$10.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Cup

$5.99

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Debbie's Bread Pudding W/White Chocolate Sauce

$7.99

Debbie's Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce

$7.99

Debbie's Choc Cobbler W/ Ice Cream

$7.99

Chocolate Cobbler To Go Cups

$7.99

Dip N Dots

$4.50

Gambino King Cake - Cream Cheese

$30.00Out of stock

Gambino King Cake - Praline

$30.00Out of stock

Gambino King Cake - Traditional

$25.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

King Cake Slice

$4.99Out of stock

New York Cream Cheese Cake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Salted Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$7.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

White Hot Cocoa Bombs

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Moon Pie

$1.00

Lunch Plate Dessert

$6.99

Cup Cake

$3.99

Key Lime Pie Whole

$23.00

Extra Condiments each

Extra Condiments each

$0.50

GUMBO, BISQUES, SOUPS

Homemade w/Cornbread or w/Toast

Angel Hair Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$14.99

Bbq Shrimp

$23.99

Boil Shrimp 1 Lb

$18.00Out of stock

Chili

Chilli Quart

$18.00

Crawfish Etouffee w/Blackened Shrimp

$22.99

Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$9.00

Gumbo Quart

$35.00

Red Beans & Rice w/Grilled Sausage

$14.99

Redbeans And Rice Quart

$17.00

Seafood Gumbo bowl

Shrimp & Corn Bisque

Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

Gumbo gal

$125.00

KIDS

Kids Angel Hair Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Delta Jr Burger w/Chips

$6.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries

$9.99

Kids Corndog And Tots

$5.99

Grilled Cheese With Fries

$6.99

Grilled Turkey And Cheese With Fries

$9.99

Pizza

$8.00

MEAT

Served with Side & Salad

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Double Bone Stuffed Pork Chops

$23.00Out of stock

Filet 8oz Prem Center Cut

$39.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled or Blackened Chicken

$19.00

Hamburger Steak-n-Gravy

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Ribeye Prem Cut 16-18oz

$38.99

Tropical Grilled Chicken

$21.99

PO'BOYS

New Orleans Gambino’s Bread Whole Served with Chips Substitute Chips for Fries Add $3

Boudin Po’Boy w/Provolone Cheese

$12.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99

Skinny Cat’fish Po’Boy

$12.99

French Dip Roast Beef Robust

$12.99

w/Provolone, Au jus & Spicy Horseradish Mayo

Crawfish Po’Boy

Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Served with Chips Substitute Fries for Chips Add $3

Darry Burger 7oz w/Sourdough Bun -

$10.99

Delta Double Burger

$7.99

Delta Shotgun Burger w/Chili

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Bang’n Chicken Club

$12.00

(Ham/Turkey/Skinny Chicken/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)

Peavine Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$9.50

SEAFOOD

Served with Side & Salad

BBQ Shrimp

$23.99

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and Sauce, served on a bed of Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Fried or Grilled Butterflied Shrimp(8)

$25.99

Grilled or Blackened Catfish

$23.99

Red Snapper Grilled or Blackened

$25.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi W/Wild Rice

$20.00

Shrimp-n-Grits (Stone Ground)

$22.99

Skinny Cat Plate (thin fried Catfish)

$21.99

Shrimp N Grits With Etouffee

$23.99

Extra Shrimp

$1.50

Soft Shell Crab Smothered With Etouffee Sauce

$24.00

SIDES

Bake Potato

$3.99

Baked Beans w/Pulled Pork

$2.99

Black Eye Peas

$3.50Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Corn Bread

$0.99

Debbie's Twice Bake Potato

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Greenbeans

$3.99

House Salad

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Of Gravy

$1.99

Stone Ground Grits

$3.99

Toast

$0.99

Tossed Side Salad

$5.50

Wild Rice

$2.99

Tator Tots

$3.50

Creole Sauce

$7.50

No Salad Dressing

No Side

Crawfish Cream Sauce

$7.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Zapps Chips

$1.99

Baked Beans W\pulled Pork- Quart

$6.00

Loaded Potato

$5.99

Darrys Season

$7.50

Special

Country Fried Steak Special

$12.00

Hamburger Steak With Fries And Toast

$16.00

Country Fried Steak Sandwich w/Zapps

$8.99

2 Corn Dogs w/Fries

$5.99

Smothered Skinny Cat w/Grits or Wild Rice (smothered w/Etouffee'

$24.99

Taco

$2.00

Tuesday & Wednesday Nite Specials

BBQ Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99

Big Daddy Breakfast TUESDAY Nite ONLY

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Delta Burger (small) w/Fries

$8.50

Delta Double Burger w/Fries

$9.99

Delta Shotgun w/ Fries

$11.99

Hamburger Steak (small) w/Fries

$11.99

APPETIZERS

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hot Tamales

Homemade Onion Rings

$7.99

Catfish Basket

$10.99

Smothered Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Other dressings are available. (Served w/Chips or Sub Fries or Tater Tots $3 extra.)

Delta Burger

$7.99

Delta Shotgun Burger w/Chili

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$9.50

(Ham/Turkey/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)

Skinny Chicken Club

$11.00

(Ham/Turkey/Skinny Chicken/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Peavine Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Country Fried Steak Sand

$7.99

BLT

$4.99

Delta Single Burger

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Cup

$5.99

Caramel Cake

$6.99

Caramel Chocolate Brownie Cheese Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cobbler To Go Cups

$7.99

Debbie's Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce

$7.99

Debbie's Chocolate Cobbler

$7.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Italian Cream Cheese Cake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Lunch "of the day" dessert

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Plate Lunch Dessert

$6.99

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

Extra Condiments

Extra Condiments each

$0.50

KIDS

(Served w/Chips or Sub Fries or Tater Tots $3 extra)

Kids Delta Jr Burger

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$2.99

Kids Peanut Butter-n-Jelly

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Corndog And Tots

$5.99

PO'BOYS

New Orleans Gambino’s Bread (Served w/Chips or Substitute Any Side $3 extra.)

Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Skinny Catfish Poboy Whole

$12.99

French Dip Roast Beef Robust Whole

$12.99

Boudin Po'Boy

$12.99

SIDES

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.50

Zapp's Chips

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Country Fried Steak

$4.50

Corn Cass

$2.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Lunch Side

$2.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Lunch Extra Meat

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$1.00

Extra Side

$2.50

Sub Onion Rings

$5.99

SOUP/SALAD/SPECIALS

Angel Hair Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce - Small

$9.99

Chili

$6.99

Corndogs (2) And Tots

$5.99

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$9.99

Red Beans & Rice w/Grilled Sausage (Deep Copy)

$9.99

Seafood Gumbo

Sliders

$2.50

Small Tossed Salad

$5.50

Soup of the Day Sub Out

$2.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Salad

$7.99Out of stock

TUESDAY

Smothered Pork Chops

Country Fried Steak

1 Side

$9.99

2 Sides

$10.99

3 Sides

$11.99

Law Enforcement Special

$10.99

WEDNESDAY

Hamburger Steak

Country Fried Steak

THURSDAY

Country Fried Steak

1 Side

$9.99

2 Sides

$10.99

3 Sides

$11.99

FRIDAY

Country Fried Steak

Skinny Catfish

1 Side

$9.99

2 Sides

$10.99

3 Sides

$11.99

VEGGIE PLATE

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Saturday Special Lunch

Skinny Cat

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Extra Meat

$5.00

Extra Side

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Float

$5.99

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Fresh Ground Coffee Tuesday Night Special

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

MIlk Shake

$4.99

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tea Sweet

$2.25

Tea Unsweet

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Water

Bottle Coke A Cola

$25.00

Bottle Coke A Cola

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"Meet Me at Darrys"

Website

Location

122 East TM Jones HWY, Boyle, MS 38730

Directions

Gallery
Darry's Food & Drink image
Darry's Food & Drink image

