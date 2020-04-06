Darry's Food & Drink Boyle, MS
122 East TM Jones HWY
Boyle, MS 38730
APPETIZERS
$100 Gift Certificate
$100.00
$15 Gift Certifcate
$15.00
$200 Gift Certificate
$200.00
$25 Gift Certificate
$25.00
$30 Gift Certificate
$30.00
$40 Gift Certificate
$40.00
$50 Gift Certificate
$50.00
$75 Gift Certificate
$75.00
1\2 Dozen Oysters
$10.00Out of stock
Add Tip
$6.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Or Chicken
$10.50
Boudin Balls (4)
$9.99
Broc Bites
$8.99
Crawfish Per Pound
$8.00
Crawfish Platter
$24.00Out of stock
Darrys Season
$6.00
Darrys Shaker
$6.00
Fried Crab Claws
$25.00
Fried Crawfish Tails
$13.00Out of stock
Fried Dill Pickles
$7.99
Fried Green Tomatoes
$7.99
Good Girl Grits
$11.00
Hot Tamales Doz
Japs Bites 6
$8.00
Fried Pickle Spears
$9.00Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Onion Rings
$7.99
Oysters - Dozen
$18.00Out of stock
Sailors Peavine Dip
$6.00Out of stock
Sausage N Cheese Plate
$12.00Out of stock
Season Case
$75.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Skinny Cat'fish Basket
$10.99
Smothered Fried Green Tomatoes W/Crawfish Etouffee'
$12.00
Special Order Baked Beans With Pulled Pork
$32.00
Fried Hot Tamales
$10.99
Teriyaki Filet Bites
$14.99
$35 Gift Certificate
$35.00
Buffalo Chicken Bites
$7.99
Gift Certificate $10
$10.00
Gift Certificate
$14.00
Gift Certificate
$28.00
Breakfast A LA Carte
Breakfast Special on Tuesday
DESSERTS
Banana Pudding Cup
$5.99
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
$7.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.99Out of stock
Debbie's Bread Pudding W/White Chocolate Sauce
$7.99
Debbie's Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce
$7.99
Debbie's Choc Cobbler W/ Ice Cream
$7.99
Chocolate Cobbler To Go Cups
$7.99
Dip N Dots
$4.50
Gambino King Cake - Cream Cheese
$30.00Out of stock
Gambino King Cake - Praline
$30.00Out of stock
Gambino King Cake - Traditional
$25.00Out of stock
Ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
$7.99
King Cake Slice
$4.99Out of stock
New York Cream Cheese Cake
$6.00
Pecan Pie
$6.00
Salted Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
$7.99
Turtle Cheesecake
$7.00
White Hot Cocoa Bombs
$5.00Out of stock
Fried Cheesecake
$7.99
Moon Pie
$1.00
Lunch Plate Dessert
$6.99
Cup Cake
$3.99
Key Lime Pie Whole
$23.00
GUMBO, BISQUES, SOUPS
Homemade w/Cornbread or w/Toast
Angel Hair Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
$14.99
Bbq Shrimp
$23.99
Boil Shrimp 1 Lb
$18.00Out of stock
Chili
Chilli Quart
$18.00
Crawfish Etouffee w/Blackened Shrimp
$22.99
Fried Dill Pickle Spears
$9.00
Gumbo Quart
$35.00
Red Beans & Rice w/Grilled Sausage
$14.99
Redbeans And Rice Quart
$17.00
Seafood Gumbo bowl
Shrimp & Corn Bisque
Out of stock
Chicken & Dumplings
Gumbo gal
$125.00
KIDS
MEAT
Served with Side & Salad
PO'BOYS
New Orleans Gambino’s Bread Whole Served with Chips Substitute Chips for Fries Add $3
SANDWICHES
Served with Chips Substitute Fries for Chips Add $3
Darry Burger 7oz w/Sourdough Bun -
$10.99
Delta Double Burger
$7.99
Delta Shotgun Burger w/Chili
$10.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$7.99
Bang’n Chicken Club
$12.00
(Ham/Turkey/Skinny Chicken/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)
Peavine Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$8.99
Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Club Sandwich
$9.50
SEAFOOD
Served with Side & Salad
BBQ Shrimp
$23.99
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and Sauce, served on a bed of Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fried or Grilled Butterflied Shrimp(8)
$25.99
Grilled or Blackened Catfish
$23.99
Red Snapper Grilled or Blackened
$25.99Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi W/Wild Rice
$20.00
Shrimp-n-Grits (Stone Ground)
$22.99
Skinny Cat Plate (thin fried Catfish)
$21.99
Shrimp N Grits With Etouffee
$23.99
Extra Shrimp
$1.50
Soft Shell Crab Smothered With Etouffee Sauce
$24.00
SIDES
Bake Potato
$3.99
Baked Beans w/Pulled Pork
$2.99
Black Eye Peas
$3.50Out of stock
Cole Slaw
$2.25
Corn Bread
$0.99
Debbie's Twice Bake Potato
$5.99
Fries
$3.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
Grilled Asparagus
$3.99Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.50
Grilled Greenbeans
$3.99
House Salad
$8.00
Hush Puppies
$3.99
Onion Rings
$5.99
Side Of Gravy
$1.99
Stone Ground Grits
$3.99
Toast
$0.99
Tossed Side Salad
$5.50
Wild Rice
$2.99
Tator Tots
$3.50
Creole Sauce
$7.50
Crawfish Cream Sauce
$7.50
Sauteed Spinach
$4.50
Zapps Chips
$1.99
Baked Beans W\pulled Pork- Quart
$6.00
Loaded Potato
$5.99
Darrys Season
$7.50
Special
Tuesday & Wednesday Nite Specials
APPETIZERS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Other dressings are available. (Served w/Chips or Sub Fries or Tater Tots $3 extra.)
Delta Burger
$7.99
Delta Shotgun Burger w/Chili
$10.99
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$8.99
Club Sandwich
$9.50
(Ham/Turkey/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)
Skinny Chicken Club
$11.00
(Ham/Turkey/Skinny Chicken/Bacon/Tomato/Mayo)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$7.99
Peavine Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Country Fried Steak Sand
$7.99
BLT
$4.99
Delta Single Burger
$5.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
DESSERTS
Banana Pudding Cup
$5.99
Caramel Cake
$6.99
Caramel Chocolate Brownie Cheese Cake
$7.99
Chocolate Cobbler To Go Cups
$7.99
Debbie's Bread Pudding W/Bourbon Sauce
$7.99
Debbie's Chocolate Cobbler
$7.99
Fried Cheesecake
$6.00
Italian Cream Cheese Cake
$6.99
Key Lime Pie
$7.99
Lunch "of the day" dessert
$6.99
Pecan Pie
$7.99
Plate Lunch Dessert
$6.99
Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake
$7.99
KIDS
(Served w/Chips or Sub Fries or Tater Tots $3 extra)
PO'BOYS
New Orleans Gambino’s Bread (Served w/Chips or Substitute Any Side $3 extra.)
SIDES
SOUP/SALAD/SPECIALS
Angel Hair Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce - Small
$9.99
Chili
$6.99
Corndogs (2) And Tots
$5.99
Country Fried Steak
$8.99
Crawfish Etouffee
$9.99
Red Beans & Rice w/Grilled Sausage (Deep Copy)
$9.99
Seafood Gumbo
Sliders
$2.50
Small Tossed Salad
$5.50
Soup of the Day Sub Out
$2.00Out of stock
Chicken Salad Salad
$7.99Out of stock
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
VEGGIE PLATE
Saturday Special Lunch
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
"Meet Me at Darrys"
Location
122 East TM Jones HWY, Boyle, MS 38730
