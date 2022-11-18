  • Home
  Birmingham
  Davenport's Pizza - Vestavia Hills - 700 Montgomery HighwaySuite 193
Davenport's Pizza - Vestavia Hills 700 Montgomery HighwaySuite 193

No reviews yet

700 Montgomery HighwaySuite 193

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Order Again

Popular Items

15" Cheese
12" Cheese
Garden Salad

Pizza - Build Your Own

9" Cheese

$10.20

9" pizza with your choice of toppings

12" Cheese

$14.70

12" pizza with your choice of toppings

15" Cheese

15" Cheese

$18.55

15" pizza with your choice of toppings

Specialty Pizza

9" Veggie Special

$13.05

9" pizza with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12" Veggie Special

$18.45

12" pizza with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

15" Veggie Special

15" Veggie Special

$23.20

15" pizza with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

9" Meat Lover's Special

$13.30

9" pizza with pepperoni, ham, and sausage

12" Meat Lover's Special

$19.00

12" pizza with pepperoni, ham, and sausage

15" Meat Lover's Special

15" Meat Lover's Special

$24.35

15" pizza with pepperoni, ham, and sausage

9" Rex Special

$13.15

9" pizza with sausage, onions, and green peppers

12" Rex Special

$18.60

12" pizza with sausage, onions, and green peppers

15" Rex Special

15" Rex Special

$23.60

15" pizza with sausage, onions, and green peppers

9" Jim Special

$16.35

9" pizza with beef, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12" Jim Special

$23.05

12" pizza with beef, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

15" Jim Special

15" Jim Special

$29.35

15" pizza with beef, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.30

Garden salad with tomatoes, black olives, pepperonicini peppers, bacon bits and croutons

Dressing (16 oz.) - Italian

$4.00

Dressing (16 oz.) - French

$4.00

Sides

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

15" Toppings

12" Toppings

9" Toppings

Group Salads TO GO

Garden Salad - Half Tray (serves 6-8)

$28.00

Garden Salad with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and black olives. Croutons, bacon bits, and crackers served on the side. Your choice of 2 dressings. Extra dressings available.

Garden Salad - Full Tray (serves 16-20)

$68.00

Garden Salad with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and black olives. Croutons, bacon bits, and crackers served on the side. Your choice of 4 dressings. Extra dressings available.

To Go Beverage (20 oz)

Coke - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Diet Coke - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Coke Zero - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Sprite - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Pibb Xtra - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Fanta Orange - 20 oz.

$2.30

Lemonade - 20 oz.

$2.30

Powerade Berry Mtn Blast - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Dasani - 20oz

$2.30

20 oz. bottle

Root Beer

$2.30

Sweet Tea

$2.30

Unsweet Tea

$2.30

To Go Beverage (2 Liter, Gallon)

Coke (2 liter)

$3.00

Diet Coke (2 liter)

$3.00

Sprite (2 liter)

$3.00

Lemonade (2 liter)

$3.00

Sweet Tea (1 gallon)

$6.00

Unsweet Tea (1 gallon)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Best in the North, Possibly the South, Maybe the World! Family owned since 1964.

Location

700 Montgomery HighwaySuite 193, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

