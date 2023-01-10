Restaurant header imageView gallery

Davio's - Reston Station

review star

No reviews yet

1902 Reston Metro Plaza

Reston, VA 20190

Antipasti

Tomato Soup

$10.00

Davio’s Clam Chowder, Little Neck Clams, Pancetta

Davio's Sausage

$12.00

-- Davio's Sausage, Pear Mostarda, Port Wine

Chicken Livers

$15.00Out of stock

-- Crispy Chicken Livers, Port Balsamic Glaze, Glass Spinach, Toasted Pine Nuts

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

Davio’s Meatballs, Caciocavallo

Calamari

$18.00

Crispy Calamari, Cherry Peppers, Aioli

Shrimp APP

$21.00

Shrimp, Limoncello Butter

Hamachi

$23.00

Hamachi, Radishes, Chili Pepper, Citrus

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Meyer Lemon, Harissa, Davio’s Herb Pasta Chips™

Crab Cake APP

Crab Cake APP

$29.00

Oven Baked Lump Crab Cake, Whole Grain Mustard

Oysters Rockefeller

$25.00

Oysters Rockefeller

Philly Rolls

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls®, Spicy Homemade Ketchup, Spicy Mayo

Chicken Parm Rolls

$15.00

Chicken Parm Spring Rolls®, Marinara

Buffalo Chix Rolls

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls®, Blue Cheese

Sampler

$22.00

Sampler of Spring Rolls ~ One of Each Roll

Insalate

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Lemon Olive Oil

Spinach Salad

$15.00

-- Warm Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Portobellos, Goat Cheese, Balsamic

Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beets, Yogurt, Pistachio Brittle, Ricotta Salata, Manodori Aceto

Farro Salad

$15.00

Gem Lettuces, Fennel, Grapefruit, Pecorino, Truffle Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, Green Beans, Chickpeas, Egg, Tomatoes, Niman Bacon, Blue Cheese

Asian Chopped Salad

$18.00

Asian Chopped Greens, Carrots, Edamame, Avocado, Peanuts, Crispy Noodles, Lime Ponzu

Burrata, Prosciutto

$22.00

Local Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Greens, White Balsamic, Toast Points

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar, White Anchovy, Crispy Parmigiano, Crostini

Farinacei

Spaghettini

$24.00

Spaghettini, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomatoes

Tortelloni

$27.00

Ricotta, Pea, Lemon Tortelloni, Cacio e Pepe

Gnocchi, Mushrooms

Gnocchi, Mushrooms

$27.00

Hand-Rolled Potato Gnocchi, Organic Mushrooms, Basil, Truffle Butter

Penne, Chicken

$28.00

-- Penne, Applewood Smoked Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Walnuts, Cream

Lemon Fettuccine, Shrimp

$35.00

Lemon Fettuccine, Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers, Vermentino, Lemon, Olive Oil

Bolognese

$25.00

-- Tagliatelle Bolognese, Braised Veal, Beef, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes

Lobster Risotto

$42.00

-- Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream

Antipasti/ Farinacei

App Spaghettini

$13.00

Half Order Spaghettini, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomatoes

App Tortelloni

$15.00

Half Order Ricotta, Pea, Lemon Tortelloni, Cacio e Pepe

App Gnocchi, Mushrooms

$15.00

Half Order Hand-Rolled Potato Gnocchi, Organic Mushrooms, Basil, Truffle Butter

App Penne, Chicken

$15.00

-- Half Order Penne, Applewood Smoked Chicken, Sundried Tomatoes, Walnuts, Cream

App Lemon Fettuccine, Shrimp

$19.00

Half Order Lemon Fettuccine, Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers, Vermentino, Lemon, Olive Oil

App Bolognese

$14.00

-- Half Order Tagliatelle Bolognese, Braised Veal, Beef, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes

App Lobster Risotto

$22.00

-- Half Order Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream

Caserecci

Chicken ENT

$29.00

Free Range Chicken, Creamy Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Lemon Butter

Salmon ENT

$35.00

Atlantic Salmon, Farro, Mushrooms, Spinach, Jumbo Crab

Scallop ENT

$49.00

Georges Bank Sea Scallops, Creamy Corn, Crispy Parsnips

Sea Bass ENT

$59.00

Chilean Sea Bass, Asparagus Risotto, Miso Butter

Lobster ENT

$55.00

Maine Lobster, Creamy Potatoes, Green Beans, Lemon Tarragon Butter

Duck ENT

$38.00

Hudson Valley Duck, Celeriac-Apple Puree, Five Spice Carrots, Cherry Au Jus

Veal Tend ENT

$37.00

Veal Tenderloin, Potatoes, Fava Beans, Mushrooms, Veal Au Jus

Pork Chop ENT

$47.00

Niman Ranch Pork Chop, Goat Cheese Puffs, Vidalia Onion, Cherry Pepper Jam

Veal Chop ENT

$73.00

*Grilled Center Cut Veal Rib Chop, Creamy Potatoes, Asparagus, Vintage Port

Veg ENT

$28.00

Acorn Squash, Butternut, Brussels Sprouts Risotto, Crispy Leeks

Carni

Flat Iron ala

$31.00

8 oz Prime Flat Iron

Short Rib ala

$35.00

11 oz Braised Beef Short Ribs

8 Filet ala

$49.00

8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

10 Filet ala

$62.00

10 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

16 Pork Chop ala

$45.00

16 oz Niman Ranch Pork Chop

8 Strip ala

$39.00

8 oz 55 Day Prime Aged Strip Steak

14 Strip ala

$60.00

14 oz 55 Day Prime Aged Strip Steak

16 Ribeye ala

$70.00

16 oz 55 Day Prime Aged Ribeye

20 Cowboy ala

$85.00

20 oz 55 Day Prime Aged Bone-in Cowboy

16 Veal Chop ala

$69.00

16 oz Center Cut Veal Rib Chop

3 Wagyu ala

$80.00

3 oz Japanese A5 Wagyu

Pesce

Salmon ala

$31.00

Atlantic Salmon

Crab Cake ala

$58.00

Lump Crab Cakes

Scallops ala

$45.00

Georges Bank Sea Scallops

Shrimp ala

$39.00

Jumbo Shrimp

Tuna ala

$41.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Swordfish ala

$35.00

Swordfish

Chilean Seabass ala

$55.00

Chilean Sea Bass

Contorni

Tonino Spinach

$13.00

Tonino’s Spinach alla Romana

Maple Squash Side

$14.00

Maple Butter Roasted Squash

Onion Rings

$10.00

-- David Bieber’s Crispy Onion Rings

Asparagus

$15.00

Asparagus, Olive Oil

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Sherry Citrus

Mushrooms

$18.00

Organic Mushrooms, Aged Balsamic

Broccolini Caesar

$13.00

Broccolini Caesar, Parmigiano

Creamy Potatoes

$12.00

Creamy Potatoes

Goat Cheese Puffs

$14.00

Goat Cheese Puffs, Truffle Honey

Truffle Risotto

$19.00

Truffle Risotto

Baked Potato

$13.00

Baked Potato, Condiments

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

Parm Fries

$10.00

Hand Cut Parmigiano Fries

Piatti

Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders, Pickles, Caper Aioli

Kobe Sliders

$16.00

Kobe Beef Sliders, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli

Slider Combo

$16.00

Kobe Beef Slider, Crispy Chicken Slider

Tom/Cheese Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato Pizza, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Davio’s Pork Sausage Pizza, Basil Pesto, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bel Paese

Proscuitto Pizza

$18.00

La Quercia Americano Prosciutto Pizza, Fig Jam, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmigiano

Calamari Pizza

$21.00

Calamari Pizza, Cherry Peppers, San Marzano Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad, White Anchovy, Crispy Parmigiano, Crostini

Gnocchi Bolognese

$25.00

Gnocchi Bolognese, Braised Veal, Beef, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes

Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

Steakhouse Burger, Vermont Cheddar, Bacon, Herb Aioli

Dolci

Fruit/Cannoli

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit, Berries, Citrus Broth, Mini Sweet Ricotta Cannoli

Panna Cotta

$15.00

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta, Fresh Berries, Tuile

Tiramisu

$15.00

Tiramisu – Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers, Mascarpone Cream

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Warm Chocolate Cake, Homemade Vanilla Gelato, Amarena Cherries

Apple Cake

$15.00

Apple Cake, Cinnamon Ice Cream, Vanilla Anglaise

Butter Cake

$15.00

Warm Butter Cake, Sour Cream Ice Cream, Blackberry Puree

Boston Cream

$15.00

Boston Cream Pie Parfait

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$15.00

Homemade Gelato

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boston, MA is where Davio’s was born. And, in essence, re-born. Davio's serves as an elegant oasis from the hustle and bustle just outside our doors. Stop in and have a drink after work in our welcoming lounge. The white table cloths of our spacious, relaxed dining room serve as the perfect stage for Davio’s signature Northern Italian steaks, veal chops, and handmade pasta creations. Additional theatrical flair is provided by our lively, open kitchen layout. Attention to detail and attentiveness to your needs is evident in everything we do. The 10,000-square-foot Davio's restaurant at Reston Station joins locations in Massachusetts; Atlanta; King of Prussia, PA and The Colony, Texas as one of the Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse restaurants by Chef/Restaurateur Steve DiFillippo. Davio’s Reston Station serves an array of carefully sourced and seasonally inspired Italian cuisine featuring homemade pastas, fresh salads and prime steaks. At Davio's, It's All About the Guest!

Location

1902 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA 20190

Directions

