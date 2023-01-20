Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red's Table

review star

No reviews yet

11150 South Lakes Dr

Reston, VA 20191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kid's Menu

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kid's Steak with French Fries

$15.00

Kid’s Crabcake

$17.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid’s Pomodoro Pasta

$8.00

N/A Beverages

***NO MAKE***

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Desserts Menu

Peanut Butter Panna Cotta

$9.00

Oreo Cookie Crumble, Toasted Graham Cracker, Crushed Peanuts, Sea Salted Caramel, Whipped Cream

The Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies, House Made Chocolate Sauce, Sea Salted Caramel, Moorenko’s Locally Sourced Vanilla Ice Cream

One Scoop

$4.00

Two Scoops

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Three Scoops, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, & Cherries

Bubbles

***NO MAKE***

Chapuy Grand Cru Brut NV (Bottle)

$108.00

Charles de Fere Brut (Bottle)

$32.00

Cote Mas Cremant De Limoux Brut (Bottle)

$52.00

Elio Perrone Moscato d’Asti Sourgal (Bottle)

$39.00

Maison Shaps Cremant de Bourgogne NV (Bottle)

$59.00

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rose Frizant (Bottle)

$59.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Brut NV (Bottle)

$150.00

White Wine (Bottles)

***NO MAKE***

Abbazia di Novacella (Bottle)

Adegas Morgadío (Bottle)

$64.00

Anna Codorníu Brut Rose’ (Bottle)

$39.00

Bernard Lonclas Champagne Brut (Bottle)

$115.00

Bernard Magrez Bleu de Mer (Bottle)

$36.00

Guilhem Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

Harken (Bottle)

$36.00

Indian Summer (Bottle)

$56.00

K5 Pilota Txakolina (Bottle)

$49.00

King Family Crose (Bottle)

$60.00

Les Petite Roucas (Bottle)

$28.00

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rosé Frizant (Bottle)

$69.00

Michael Shaps (Bottle)

$64.00

Montinore Estate (Bottle)

$45.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre (Bottle)

$87.00

Schloss Vollrads (Bottle)

$58.00

Sunset Hills (Bottle)

$49.00

Three Brooms (Bottle)

$46.00

Umberto Fiore Moscasto D’Asti (Bottle)

$34.00

Willamette Valley Vineyards Rose’ (Bottle)

$48.00

Yulupa (Bottle)

$32.00

Red Wine (Bottles)

***NO MAKE***

Alta Vista Estate (Bottle)

$36.00

Bodegas Hermanos Pecina (Bottle)

$79.00

Circumstance (Bottle)

$58.00

Colosi Nero d’Avola (Bottle)

$41.00

Domaine de la Charbonniere (Bottle)

$89.00

Grochau Cellars "Commuter Cuvee" (Bottle)

$60.00

Land of Saints (Bottle)

$64.00

Legaris Crianza Tempranillo (Bottle)

$52.00

N x NW Red Blend (Bottle)

$36.00

Omen, Red Blend Sierra Foothills (Bottle)

$54.00

R. Stuart Love, Oregon (Bottle)

$58.00

Sandro Fay (Bottle)

$64.00

Skyfall (Bottle)

$40.00

Sunset Hills Mosaic (Bottle)

$69.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 year (Bottle)

$66.00

The Fableist 373 (Bottle)

$55.00

Dessert (Wine)

***NO MAKE***

Taylor Fladgate 10 year (Glass)

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 year (Bottle)

$66.00

Local Cans

***NO MAKE***

Aslin Power Moves

$12.00

Blue Mountain A Hopwork Orange

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Commonwealth Papi Chulo

$12.00

Crooked Run Motorhead

$12.00

Cushwa Baldwin St.

$11.00

Dynasty El Supremo

$10.00

Evolution Day Crush

$7.00

Fair Winds Howling Gale

$7.00

Kindred Spirit Merry & Bright

$11.00

Lickinghole Creek Nuclear Nugget

$10.00

LostBoy Comeback

$8.00

LostBoy Wingman

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Midnight Brewery Not My Job

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mustang Sally Maggie IPA

$10.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$12.00

St. Pauli's

$6.00

Three Notch’d King of Clouds Juicy IPA

$10.00

Tucked Away Salty NCO Sour

$11.00

Vasen Raspberry Vanilla Sour

$12.00

Vasen Velvet Walrus

$12.00

Seasonal Cocktails

***NO MAKE***

Autumn Apple Patch

$13.00

Livin’ On A Pear

$13.00

No Plum Intended

$12.00

Orange Snuggie

$13.00

Red’s Sangria

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

***NO MAKE***

Black Old Fashioned

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Dead Man Walking

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

House Bloody Mary

$9.00

House Mimosa

$9.00

L.I.T.

$12.00

Red’s Cosmo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting Red's Table. We hope to see you again soon!

Website

Location

11150 South Lakes Dr, Reston, VA 20191

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafesano - Reston
orange starNo Reviews
11130 M, South Lakes Dr Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext
Davio's - Reston Station
orange starNo Reviews
1902 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - Reston
orange starNo Reviews
1908 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Midnightreats - Reston - 11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100 Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Reston
orange star4.8 • 667
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Reston Location
orange starNo Reviews
12184 Glade Dr. Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reston

honeygrow - Reston
orange star4.5 • 4,341
Town Center Dr & Sunset Hills Parkway Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Reston
orange star4.8 • 667
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.2 • 655
1888 Explorer St Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
orange star4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reston
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston