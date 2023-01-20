Red's Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for visiting Red's Table. We hope to see you again soon!
Location
11150 South Lakes Dr, Reston, VA 20191
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Midnightreats - Reston - 11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100
No Reviews
11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100 Reston, VA 20190
View restaurant