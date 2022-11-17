  • Home
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights 11982 Dorsett Rd

No reviews yet

11982 Dorsett Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63034

Popular Items

Vermicelli Bowl
Fried Rice
Pho

UTENSILS TO GO

YES UTENSILS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

NO UTENSILS

CHOPSTICKS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

Entrees

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with spring mix. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried rice with eggs, green onion and white onion.

Pho

Pho

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Pho/ Soups (VEGAN)

Pho/ Soups (VEGAN)

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.

Bao Sliders

Bao Sliders

$8.00

Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$10.00

A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)

Snacks

Thai Chili Pepper Wings

Thai Chili Pepper Wings

$13.00
Crab Rangoons (3)

Crab Rangoons (3)

$4.00
Crab Rangoons (6)

Crab Rangoons (6)

$6.50
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Fried Shrimp Rolls (3)

Fried Shrimp Rolls (3)

$5.50
Vegan Cheese Rolls (2)

Vegan Cheese Rolls (2)

$5.50
Vegan Popcorn Shrimp (6)

Vegan Popcorn Shrimp (6)

$7.50

Sweets

Flan

Flan

$5.00
Sesame Balls

Sesame Balls

$5.00
Vietnamese Churros

Vietnamese Churros

$6.00

Hello Panda Cookies

$3.00

Pocky Stix

$3.00

Yan Yan Cookies

$3.00

Extras

Beef Pho Broth

$5.00

Vegan Pho Broth

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Plain Baos (2)

$4.00

Vermicelli Noodles

$4.00

Chicken Pho Broth

$5.00

Spicy Vegan Lemongrass Broth

$5.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Pho Noodles

$4.00

Extra Sauces

XTR Sweet Chili

$0.75

XTR DD

$0.75

XTR Peanut Dressing

$0.75

XTR Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$0.75

XTR Hoisin

$0.75

XTR Lime Ranch

$0.75

XTR Spicy DD

$0.75

XTR Spicy Peanut Dressing

$0.75

XTR Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$0.75

XTR Creamy Sweet Chili

$0.75

XTR Pure Hoisin

$0.75

XTR Sriracha

$0.75

XTR Sambal

$0.75

House Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Lychee Limeade

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Masala Chai

$6.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Yuzu Peach Green

$6.00

Matcha Super Green

$6.00

Peppermint

$6.00

Blueberry Hibiscus

$6.00

Chamomile Medley

$6.00

Turmeric Ginger

$6.00

Bottled/ Canned Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Genki Sparking Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Mr. Brown Coffee

$2.00

Itoen Green Tea

$3.00

Aloe Vera

$3.00

Bai

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Fitz's Rootbeer

$3.00

Sauce Bottles

Bottle DD

$8.00

Bottle Hoisin

$8.00

Bottle Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Spicy DD

$8.00

Bottle Spicy Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Sweet Chili

$8.00

Bottle Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

Bottle Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

DD Mau T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

Location

11982 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, MO 63034

Directions

