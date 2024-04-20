De Colores Mexican Restaurant
14725 S. Harlan Rd
Lathrop, CA 95330
Food
Appetizers
- Appetizer Guacamole$10.00
Avacado, cilantro, onion, lime
- Momias$15.00
Six jumbo prawns stuffed with cheese and peppers then wrapped in bacon
- Gudalajara Street Tacos App$14.00
Four street tacos, your choice of meat, whole pinto beans, cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa verde.
- Nachos De Colores$14.00
Crispy tortilla chips blanketed in melted Jack cheese, hearty enchilada sauce, and refried beans, then piled high with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and spicy jalapeño slices.
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
Twelve chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with celery sticks and ranch dip.
- Chicharrones Botana$17.00
Cubes of fried pork rind served with slices of tomato, onion, jalapeño, and lemon.
- Sopes$10.00
Two crispy, thick corn sopes layered with hearty refried beans, your choice of meat, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and a sprinkle of crumbled queso fresco, topped with sour cream and guacamole for a delightful combination in textures and flavors.
- Quesadilla$10.00
Salads
- Fajita Salad$13.00
A flat, crispy flour tortilla shell, green salad mix topped with your choice of fajitas, jack cheese, avocado, and tomato slices.
- Salad Bowl$13.00
A deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, rice, salad mix, red onion, diced tomato, corn, cilantro, black beans, and jack cheese topped with avocado slices
- Lettuce Tacos$11.00
Three Crispy lettuce shells hold a hearty filling of protein, nutty whole pinto beans, crisp onions, fresh cilantro, rich avocado, and smooth Jack cheese.
- La Loca Salad$12.00
Green mix lettuce, corn, diced onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans, jack cheese, and your choice of meat. Topped with Mexican rice, avocado slices, and crispy tortilla strips.
- House Green Salad$8.00
Mixed green lettuce served with sliced tomatoes, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
Caldos/ Soups
- CUP- El Patio Original Chicken Soup$6.00
Tender shredded chicken and fluffy rice simmered with garden vegetables in a savory chicken broth.
- BOWL- El Patio Original Chicken Soup$8.00
Tender shredded chicken and fluffy rice simmered with garden vegetables in a savory chicken broth.
- QUART- El Patio Original Chicken Soup (Quart)$13.00
- Caldo De Res$20.00
beef soup brimming with tender bone-in beef and garden vegetables simmered to perfection in a savory broth blended with traditional seasonings. Served with Mexican rice, your choice of tortillas, fresh garnishes of cilantro, onion, lime, and our signature roasted salsa
- Carne en Su Jugo$20.00
Tender flank steak and its luscious natural juices slow-simmered in a tomatillo and cilantro sauce. Crowned with crispy bacon bits, pinto beans, crisp onion and radishes for a symphony of contrasting flavors and textures. Served with your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas to enjoy this beloved Mexican specialty
- Caldo De Pollo$18.00
Our hearty chicken soup made from scratch with tender pieces of chicken breast, chicken legs, rice, vegetables, and Mexican spices. A rich broth with potatoes, carrots, and zucchini. A warm and comforting soup that will fill you up on a cold day.
- Menudo$20.00
Seafood Platters
- Mexican Shrimp Delight$21.00
Shrimp stir-fry with bell peppers, zucchini, and onions, accented with butter and a special seasoning sauce, topped with melted Jack cheese.
- Camarones Rancheros$21.00
Stir-fry shrimp fire up your taste buds with a savory salsa featuring sweet bell peppers, juicy tomatoes, and punchy onions.
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Plump shrimp stir-fried with crisp bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms on a sizzling platter with onions and authentic spices for an aromatic medley of flavors. Served with a side of Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Camarones a la Diabla$21.00
Jumbo shrimp simmered in a devilishly delicious spicy sauce with secret seasonings for a fiery fiesta of flavor.
- Filete de Pescado a la Plancha$19.00
Fresh white fish fillet grilled to perfection with our special blend of zesty spices, then topped with our signature garlic butter that melts over the fillets for a savory, succulent taste of the sea.
- Shrimp Taco Platter$21.00
Three shrimp tacos brimming with flavor - shredded cabbage, velvety cream sauce, creamy avocado slices, and fresh pico de gallo dance together to create a fiesta in your mouth with every tasty bite.
- Ceviche Shrimp$19.00
Two tostada shells stacked with a refreshing medley of shrimp ceviche featuring juicy tomatoes, onions, bright cilantro, and cucumbers, all crowned with creamy avocado for a tangy, citrus-kissed flavor explosion. –A la Cart (Not Served with Rice and Beans)--
- Fish Taco Platter$20.00
Three Hearty Fish Tacos - Generous portions of fresh fish tucked into warm tortillas and topped with crunchy cabbage, creamy sauce, and sweet-tart pico de gallo for an incredible mix of textures and flavors in every bite.
- Camarones a la Parilla$21.00
Eight plump jumbo shrimp delicately butterflied by hand, then bathed in a mouthwatering garlic butter sauce infused with bold Mexican spices.
Seafood Coctels
- Shrimp Coctel$19.00
Succulent shrimp soaked in our zesty signature broth with freshly chopped onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro, artfully presented and crowned with a creamy avocado slice. Served chilled to perfection.
- Octopus Coctel$20.00
Octopus soaked in our zesty signature broth with freshly chopped onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro, artfully presented and crowned with a creamy avocado slice. Served chilled to perfection.
- Campehcana Coctel$23.00
Clams, Shrimp, and octopus soaked in our zesty signature broth with freshly chopped onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro, artfully presented and crowned with a creamy avocado slice. Served chilled to perfection.
Caldo de Marisco
- Caldo de 7 Mares$34.00
A bounty of tender crab legs, plump shrimp, sweet clams, tender octopus, calamari, and fresh scallops infused with our special house seasonings and fresh vegetables in a delicious broth.
- Caldo de Camaron$23.00
Succulent shrimp simmering in a flavorful broth with fresh vegetables and secret spices for a soul-warming soup that dances on your taste buds.
- Caldo de Pescada$21.00
Tender white fish swimming in a hearty broth with garden-fresh vegetables and unique seasonings for a comforting, aromatic fish soup that delights the senses.
Beef Platters
- Steak Ranchero$21.00
Tender strips of flavorful steak fire up your taste buds with a savory salsa of sweet bell peppers, juicy tomatoes, and onions.
- Carne Asada$23.00
Tender, thinly sliced steak, grilled to your liking, topped with creamy fresh guacamole and sweet grilled onions.
- De Colores House Special$19.00
Three tender carne asada tacos lovingly wrapped in soft corn tortillas, topped with freshly chopped cilantro and crisp onions and accompanied by our signature green salsa
- Steak Fajitas$25.00
Savory, garlic-infused marinated steak stir-fried with sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Seasoned with our special blend of spices for a sizzling celebration of flavors.
- Chile Colorado$21.00
Beef slowly simmered in a rich, red sauce brimming with the vibrant flavors of sun-kissed chiles and aromatic spices.
Pork Platters
- Chicharrones en Salsa$20.00
Cracklin' crispy pork rinds meet a fresh medley of sweet bell peppers, juicy tomatoes, and onions for a flavor joyride made even more special with our signature seasoning sauce
- Chile Verde$19.00
Succulent pork and vibrant vegetables like sweet bell peppers, tart tomatillos, fresh tomatoes, and zucchini are simmered to perfection in our signature emerald green chili sauce.
- Carnitas Platter$19.00
Succulent cuts of pork slowly simmered until fork tender and infused with delightful flavors. The meat tenderly falls apart, melting in your mouth in all its glory.
- Tacos al Pastor Platter$19.00
Savory thin-sliced pork shoulder slow-roasted lovingly layered in soft corn tortillas and topped with fresh onions and bright cilantro. Served alongside grilled onions, spicy jalapeños, and our signature green salsa for crafting your perfect bite.
- Carnitas Taco Platter$19.00
Tender, mouthwatering carnitas are piled high on three warm corn tortillas and topped with crisp onions and fresh cilantro. Served alongside blistered jalapeños and our signature salsa verde for adding zest and zip to these tacos celebrating the star of the show - the carnitas!
- Chuletas Ahumadas$19.00
Two bone-in pork chops smoked in-house for tenderness and flavor, simmered in our tangy green tomatillo salsa with slices of sweet onion.
Chicken Platters
- Mexican Chicken Delight$20.00
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with vibrant bell peppers, zucchini, and onions, smothered in a sweet and savory house sauce and topped with oozing melted Jack cheese. A colorful and flavorful chicken dish that is sure to delight!
- Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Tender strips of chicken marinated in garlic and spices, stir-fried with colorful bell peppers, hearty mushrooms, and sweet onions for an aromatic medley coated in our unique blend of bold Mexican spices
- Grilled Chicken Taco Platter$19.00
Three juicy Grilled Chicken Tacos loaded with flavor - tender chicken is paired with chopped onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeños or green salsa on the side to craft the perfect bite. Served on warm corn tortillas, this taco trio is simplicity at its finest to let the fresh tastes shine through.
- Mole Mexicano$20.00
Succulent chicken breast cloaked in a rich, from-scratch mole sauce blending the unique flavors of bittersweet chocolate, sun-ripened chiles, and traditional spices. An authentic recipe perfected by generations of our family.
- Pollo Asado$20.00
Tender grilled chicken breast, marinated in citrusy lemon sauce, served alongside our signature green salsa to add a fresh punch of flavor. A simple yet marvelous preparation.
- Pollo Ranchero$20.00
Tender strips of chicken breast stir-fried with sweet bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes. The chicken and crisp vegetables are simmered in our signature tomato-based ranchero sauce infused with aromatic herbs and spices.
Veggie Platter
- Chile Verde con Queso$20.00
Potato coins and sweet Ortega chiles simmered in a rich, creamy sauce of Mexican sour cream. Topped with gooey, melted Jack cheese for the ultimate vegetarian platter.
- Veggie Fajitas$23.00
A sizzling veggie fiesta! Sweet bell peppers, juicy zucchini, savory onions, and earthy mushrooms stir-fried in traditional Mexican spices. Served with sour cream and creamy guacamole for a delicious meatless celebration.
- Single Veggie Enchilada Platter$15.00
A colorful medley of stir-fried crisp bell peppers, sweet onions, and zucchini tightly wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, then drenched in complex mole sauce and blanketed in melted Monterey Jack cheese.
- Double Veggie Enchilada Platter$18.00
A colorful medley of stir-fried crisp bell peppers, sweet onions, and zucchini tightly wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, then drenched in complex mole sauce and blanketed in melted Monterey Jack cheese.
A LA CARTE
- A LA CARTE Enchilada$6.00
Beef, Chicken, Chile Verde, or cheese smothered in sauce and topped with melted jack cheese.
- A LA CARTE Chile Relleno$6.00
Mild green chiles filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, bathed in fluffy egg batter, then fried to golden perfection. Simmered in a savory salsa of tomato, onion, and pepper
- A LA CARTE FLAUTAS$7.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, then rolled and fried crispy. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- A LA CARTE Tostada$6.00
A crispy corn tortilla shell piled high with refried beans, your choice of protein - be it tender beef, juicy chicken, or slow-cooked pork chile verde - then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese
- A LA CARTE Tamale$5.00
Tender pork or chicken and sweet corn masa steamed to perfection inside a corn husk, smothered in traditional enchilada sauce. An authentic, time-honored Mexican classic
- A LA CARTE Mini Burrito$5.00
Rice, succulent chicken, savory beef, or slow-cooked pork chile verde, and melted Jack cheese.
- A LA CARTE Taco Soft$5.00
Stuffed with savory, shredded beef or chicken, cool lettuce, cotija cheese, and ripe tomato slices.
- A LA CARTE Taco Crispy$5.00
Stuffed with savory, shredded beef or chicken, cool lettuce, cotija cheese, and ripe tomato slices.
- A LA CARTE Street Taco$4.00
Guadalajara-style taco with your choice of meat, Steak, Lengua, Pastor, Carnitas, or Grilled chicken. Garnished with whole beans, cilantro, onions, and green salsa
- A LA CARTE Mini Chimichanga$5.00
Your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or Chile Verde pork with Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Desserts
- Churros con Nieve$9.00
Crispy mini cinnamon-sugar churros served alongside velvety vanilla ice cream and drizzled artfully with sweet caramel sauce and rich chocolate syrup
- Flan$6.00
Smooth, silky flan in flavors of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon. Topped with billowy whipped cream and decadent chocolate sauce
- Tres Leche Cake$7.00
Airy sponge cake soaked in a sweet mixture of three luxe milks, crowned with fresh whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
Dense, decadent chocolate cake paired with cool, creamy ice cream and warm chocolate syrup
- Bunuelos con Nieve$12.00
Ribbons of deep-fried flour tortillas generously coated in cinnamon sugar served alongside cool vanilla ice cream and artfully drizzled with warm caramel and chocolate sauces and whipped cream then finished with a dusting of powdered sugar
Super Burritos
- Chile Colorado Super Burrito$17.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Carne Asada Super Burrito$17.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Super Burrito$16.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Carnitas Super Burrito$18.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Pastor Super Burrito$17.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Shrimp Super Burrito$21.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Chile Verde Super Burrito$16.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Shredded Beef Super Burrito$16.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Shredded Chicken Super Burrito$16.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Lengua Super Burrito$19.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Bean and Cheese Super Burrito$11.00
Filled with beans and jack cheese
- Grilled Veggie Super Burrito$15.00
Filled with, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Bean Burrito$11.00
Tortas and Burgers
- Carnitas Torta$17.00
Grilled bread topped with mayo, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion. Served with French fries.
- Carne Asada Torta$17.00
Grilled bread topped with mayo, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and jalapeños. Served with French fries.
- Milanesa de Pollo Torta$17.00
Grilled bread topped with mayo, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and jalapeños. Served with French fries.
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Grilled bread topped with mayo, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and jalapeños. Served with French fries.
- Hamburger$10.00
Grilled bread topped with mayo, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and jalapeños. Served with French fries.
- Grilled Chicken Torta$17.00
- Steak Milanesa Torta$17.00
Breakfast
- Steak and Eggs$19.00
Savory carne asada steak grilled to your liking, paired eggs cooked your way and scalloped potatoes capped in melted cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
A crisp corn tortilla layered with two sunny-side-up eggs smothered in a chunky salsa of vine-ripened tomatoes, green chiles, onions, and melted cheese
- Chilaquiles$14.00
Corn tortilla chips sautéed with scrambled eggs, vibrant red salsa, sweet onions, and ripe tomatoes and topped with crumbled Cotija cheese.
- Machaca con Huevos$16.00
Fluffy scrambled eggs folded with shredded beef, sweet bell peppers, onions, and ripe tomatoes.
- Huevos con Chorizo$15.00
Mexican chorizo scrambled with eggs
- Breakfast Super Burrito$17.00
Asada, Beef, chicken, or chorizo. Filled with refried beans, rice, cheese, and potatoes. Topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Huevos Ahogados$15.00
Two eggs prepared to your preference, accompanied by savory ham, sweet onions, ripe tomatoes, and spicy serrano peppers. All simmered together in our signature tomato-based Spanish sauce infused with select herbs and spices for a tempting medley of flavors.
- Huevos Revueltos con Jamon$15.00
Fluffy scrambled eggs cooked with diced ham and a blend of creamy cheese.
- Egg Sandwich con Jamon$13.00
Eggs cooked to your preference melted Monterey Jack cheese, savory ham and creamy sliced avocado served on grilled artisan Mexican bread. Accompanied by a side of our signature papas fritas
Trio Platter
- Fajita Trio$26.00
A sizzling trio of juicy shrimp, tender steak, and chicken stir-fried with crisp bell peppers, earthy mushrooms, and fresh green onions. Seasoned with our signature blend of spices and served with rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas
- Tres Amigos$25.00
Carne asada, pollo asado, and succulent grilled shrimp, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and fresh guacamole. Corn or flour tortillas.
Combination Plates
Sides
- Rice Side$5.00
Side oF Rice
- Beans Side$5.00
Side of Beans
- Sour Cream$2.00
Side of sour cream
- Guacamole Side$3.50
Side of Guacamole
- Extra Dressing$1.00
Extra Dressing
- Spicy Salsa$1.00
Side of spicy salsa
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
4 Corn Tortillas
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
3 Flour Tortillas
- Avocado Slices$2.50
Side of Avocado
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
Side of Pico de Gallo
- Green Salsa$1.00
Side of green salsa
- Enchilada Mole Side$1.00
Side of enchilada mole
- Cheese$2.00
Side of jack cheese
- Lettuce$1.00
Side of Lettuce
- Tomato$1.00
Side of tomato slices
- Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
Pickled Jalapenos
- Jalapenos Toreados$4.00
Side of Jalapenos Toreados
- One Egg$2.00
One egg
- Side of French Fries$4.50
Side of French Fries
- Side of Spicy Salsa$1.00
Side of Spicy Salsa
- Small Chips$5.00
- Medium Chips$7.00
- Large Chips$10.00
- Small House Salsa$6.00
- Medium House Salsa$10.00
- Large House Salsa$14.00
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.00
- Side of Shredded Chicken$6.00
- Side of Shredded Beef$6.00
- Side of Asada$8.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Side of Lengua$7.00
- Side of Carnitas$8.00
- Side of Chile Verde$6.00
- Small Enchilada Mole$6.00
- Medium Enchilada Mole$10.00
- Large Enchilada Mole$14.00
KIDS MENU
Lunch
- LUNCH Quesadilla$7.00
- LUNCH Gudalajara Street Tacos (3)$9.00
- LUNCH Nachos De Colores$12.00
- LUNCH Steak and Eggs$17.00
- LUNCH Huevos Con Chorizo$12.00
- LUNCH Huevos Rancheros$13.00
- LUNCH Huevos Ahogados$13.00
- LUNCH Chilaquiles$12.00
- LUNCH Egg Sandwich Con Jamon$12.00
- LUNCH Huevos Revueltos Con Jamon$13.00
- LUNCH Machaca con Huevos$13.00
- LUNCH Breakfast Super Burrito$15.00
- LUNCH Salad Bowl$10.00
- LUNCH Fajita Salad$10.00
- LUNCH La Loca Salad$10.00
- LUNCH Caldo De Res$15.00
- LUNCH Caldo De Pollo$14.00
- LUNCH Chile Verde$12.00
- LUNCH Carnitas Platter$13.00
- LUNCH Pollo Asado$13.00
- LUNCH Chile Verde Con Queso$14.00
- LUNCH Carne Asda Platter$18.00
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Pepsi Zero$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Horchata$5.00
- Jamaica$5.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Strawberry Jarritos$4.00
- Mango Jarritos$4.00
- Cidral$4.00
- Sangria Jarritos$4.00
- Lime Jarritos$4.00
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$4.00
- Mandarin Jarritos$4.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Tamarindo Jarritos$4.00
- Root Beer Bottle$4.00
- TopoChico$4.00
- Bottle Pellegrino$7.00
- Bottle Perrier$4.00
Friday Specials
