Food

Brunch Mezzes

Waffle Bites

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

House Bowls

Buenos Dias HB

$16.00

Brisket HB

Out of stock

D's Steak Bowl

$18.00

Veggie HB

Out of stock

Omelettes & Eggs

Build Your Own

$8.00

Marsala

$15.00

Carnivore

$15.00

1 Egg Breakfast

$9.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.00

4 Egg Breakfast

$12.00

La Crepes

Jabone Crepe

$12.00

Steak Crepe

$13.00

Nutella & Cream

$12.00

Chef's John Hancock Sh*t

Breakfast Bagel

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Carbonara

$12.00

Gringo Tacos

Out of stock

Pork Belly Biscuit

$13.00Out of stock

OG's of Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00Out of stock

Eggs Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

French Toast

$11.00

Full Stack

$7.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

After Brunch

The Burger

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

Out of stock

I'll Just Have A Salad

Beet'n Mozzarella

$12.00Out of stock

Citrus Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Wedge

$12.00Out of stock

Cold Bowls

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Acai Bowl

Out of stock

Side Pieces

SD Meats

SD Sauces

$0.75

SD Cheeses

$1.00

SD Ingredients

$0.50

SD Egg

SD Dishes

$3.00

SD Toast or Pancake

Kids

Kids Breakfast Meal

$4.00

Kids Pancake

$4.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Liquor

Mimosa's

Hibiscus Mimosa

$10.00

Peach mimosa

$12.00

OJ Mimosa

$10.00

Passionfruit mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Mash Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne Glass

$9.00

Rosie

$10.00

Mimosaritas

Strawberry Rita

$12.00

Passionfruit Rita

$12.00

Traditional Rita

$12.00

Mules

Garden Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Pineapple Mule

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gin and Teanic

$10.00

Goodmorning Fashioned

$12.00

Pineapple Paloma

$11.00

Pink Cucumber

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Bakery

Mini Cakes

Cheesecake

$3.75

Strawberry Heart

$8.00

Milk Chocolate

$8.00

Pistachio

$8.00

Almond

$8.00

Black Forest

$8.00

Scones

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50

Raisin Scone

$2.50

Biscottis

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.25

Pecan Biscotti

$1.25

Truffles

Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt

$2.75

White Chocolate Passion Fruit

$2.75

Cupcakes

Carrot cake cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate cupcake

$4.00

The Rest

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Horizon Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Fountian

$2.00

Kids OJ

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Lipton Ice-t

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Rasberry Ice-t

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Barista Beverages

Coffee

Bottomless Dine-in Drip

$4.00

Box of Joe

$20.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drip To Go

$2.50

Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Single Espresso Shot

$2.00

Triple Expresso Shot

$6.00

Refreshers

Costal Breeze

$5.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Refresher

$5.00

Rose Lemonade Refresh

$5.00

Passionfruit Tajin Lemonade Refresh

$5.00

Specialty Lattes

Chai Latte

$6.00

Delilah’s

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$8.00

Dirty Matcha Latte

$8.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Muscavato

$6.00

PB Cup

$6.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Coffee Add On

Add Whip

$0.75

Caramel

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

SD 2% Milk

SD Almond Milk

SD Heavy Cream

SD Oat Milk

SF Vanilla

$0.50

Strawberry Mash

$0.75

Vanilla

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Brunch, and Booze

Location

8888 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

