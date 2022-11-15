DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery Warwick, RI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
DiMicco’s is a full service dining restaurant, lounge and bar complete with an Italian niche store and takeout. We focus on a authentic Italian menu, specializing in brick oven pizza and using locally-sourced organic produce when available.
Location
1705 W Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889
Gallery