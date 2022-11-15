  • Home
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery imageView gallery

DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery Warwick, RI

review star

No reviews yet

1705 W Shore Road

Warwick, RI 02889

Order Again

Antipasti

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00
Bruschetta Di Parma

Bruschetta Di Parma

$9.00
Zuppa DiMicco

Zuppa DiMicco

$11.00
Cozze Gorgonzola

Cozze Gorgonzola

$10.00
Mozzarella in Carrozza

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$8.00
Polpette

Polpette

$9.00
Melanzane Napoleon

Melanzane Napoleon

$9.00

Gamberetti Freddo

$10.00

Insalate

Barbabietole

Barbabietole

$9.00
Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$11.00
Insalate Di Rucola

Insalate Di Rucola

$8.00
Cesare

Cesare

$6.50
Mista

Mista

$6.50
Antipasto Della Casa

Antipasto Della Casa

$14.00
Panzanella

Panzanella

$8.00

Dal Nostro Forno

12" Pizza Margherita

$11.00

12" Pizza Capricciosa

$12.00

12" Pizza Marinara

$9.00
12" Pizza Patata Salsiccia

12" Pizza Patata Salsiccia

$12.00
12" Pizza Zucchini Con La Cipolla

12" Pizza Zucchini Con La Cipolla

$12.00

12" Pizza Dimicco

$12.00

12" Pizza Con Arugula

$13.00

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

12" 1 Topping Free Pizza

Out of stock
12'' Pizza 4 Formaggi

12'' Pizza 4 Formaggi

$12.00

12'' Pizza Salamino

$12.00
12'' Pizza Parmigiana

12'' Pizza Parmigiana

$12.00

Primi Piatti

Gnocchi Di Vella

Gnocchi Di Vella

$15.00
Spaghetti Alle Vongole

Spaghetti Alle Vongole

$18.00
Risotto Di Pesce

Risotto Di Pesce

$22.00
Pasta Al Forno

Pasta Al Forno

$17.00
Spaghetti Con Scampi

Spaghetti Con Scampi

$19.00
Pennoni Salsicce

Pennoni Salsicce

$17.00
Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$18.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$16.00

Secondi Piatti

Battuta Di Pollo All Griglia

Battuta Di Pollo All Griglia

$16.00
Scaloppine Limone

Scaloppine Limone

Parmigiana Dimicco's

Parmigiana Dimicco's

Saltimbocca alla Romana

Saltimbocca alla Romana

Polpette Con Fregola

Polpette Con Fregola

$16.00
Parmigiana Di Melanzane

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$15.00
Salmon Fresco

Salmon Fresco

$22.00Out of stock
Pollo Florentina

Pollo Florentina

$17.00
Vitello Valdostana

Vitello Valdostana

$28.00Out of stock
Grigliata Di Vegetali

Grigliata Di Vegetali

$14.00
Costata Di Maiale

Costata Di Maiale

$21.00

Filet Mignon

$29.00

Contort / Side Dishes

Side Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Penne Pomodoro

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Penne Pomodoro side

$5.00

Bambini / Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Penne & Meatball

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Parm W/ Pasta & Sauce

$6.00

Penne Alfredo

$6.00

Anchovies

Merro Anchovies Olive Oil

$6.75

Canned Tomatoes

La San Marzano

$3.50

Merro Italian Peeled Tomatoes

$2.50

Vantia Peeled Tomatoes

$2.50

La Valle Yellow

$2.75

La Valle Cherry

$2.25

DOP La Valle 28oz

$5.50

La Valle 106oz

$8.25

Dessert

Muliano Bianco Nascondini

$5.25

Mulino Bianco Settembrini

$5.25

Pannettone

Out of stock

croissants

$4.50Out of stock

Balletti Cacao Granoro

$4.75

Fruit Preserve/Jam

Zuegg Apricot

$5.50

Fig Jam

$8.50

Zuegg Strawberry

$5.50

Terra Strawberry Jam

$8.50

Terra Apricot Jam

$8.50

Mushrooms

Vantia Dried Porcini Mushrooms

$6.50

Olive Oil

Frantoia Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.50

Paesano Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$26.00Out of stock

Paesano Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$26.50

Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.50

Vantia Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$19.75

Olives

Vantia Green Castelvetrano

$6.50Out of stock

Vantia Red Olives

$6.50

Pasta

C. Giuseppe Cocco Tagliatelle

$5.75

Cav. Giuseppe Cocco Tagliatelle

$5.25

Delverde Capelli D' Angelo (Angel Hair)

$2.75

Delverde Egg Tagliatelle

$3.00

Delverde Tagliatelle

$2.75

Vantia Raviolini Cheese

$2.75

Vantia Tortellini Cheese

$2.50

Pacchieri

$3.75

Spaghetti GranoDuro

$2.95

Pennoni Regati Granoro

$2.95

Polenta

Molino Polenta

$3.50

Vantia Mushroom Polenta

$2.75Out of stock

Vantia Polenta

$2.75Out of stock

Sauce

Vantia Pesto Basil Sauce

$5.75

Vantia Walnut Sauce

$5.75

Vantia White Clam Sauce

$7.75Out of stock

Granoro Basil Pesto

$5.95

Spread

Nutkao Cocoa And Hazelnut Spread

$5.75

Nutkao Duo Spread

$5.75

Vantia Piquillo Pepper Bruschetta

$2.85

Vantia Porcini Spread

$7.75

Vantia Sweet Red Pepper Spread

$5.75

Tomato Sauce

Ceriello Fra Diavolo

$4.25

Ceriello Spaghetti Sauce

$4.25

Ceriello Vodka Sauce

$5.25

Arribbiata Granoro

$4.50Out of stock

Truffle Oil

Asaro White Truffle Oil

$19.50

Vinegar

Blaze Balsamic Fig Glaze

$8.25

Castello Balsamic Vinegar Bronzo

$7.50

Fini Balsamic Vinegar

$14.50Out of stock

Fini White Wine Vinegar

$6.75

Sasso Red Wine Vinegar

$4.75

Sasso White Wine Vinegar

$4.75

Vantia Balsamic Of Modena

$3.25

Norcineria Balsamic

$7.75

Ficotto Juice

$9.25

Jarred Vegetables

La Valle Roasted Peppers

$5.50

Mushrooms Marinated 19oz

$9.75

Flour

Pizza Napoletana

$3.50

Crackers

Natur Chili Pepper

$3.50

Natur Mediterraean

$3.50

Gift Baskets

$64.95 Gift Basket

$64.95

$54.95 Gift Basket

$54.95

$59.95 Gift Basket

$59.95

$29.95 Gift Basket

$29.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Creme Brûlèe

$7.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Dessert Special

$7.00

2 Liter

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

20 oz

Coke

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Ginger Ale

$1.85

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.85

Vitamin Water Revive

$1.85

Siciliana

Blood Orange Soda

$1.85

Blood Orange Soda 6 pack

$7.75Out of stock

Lemon Soda

$1.85

Lemon Soda 6 pack

$7.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

DiMicco’s is a full service dining restaurant, lounge and bar complete with an Italian niche store and takeout. We focus on a authentic Italian menu, specializing in brick oven pizza and using locally-sourced organic produce when available.

Website

Location

1705 W Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889

Directions

Gallery
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery image

