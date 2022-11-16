Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw 3410 Saxonburg Blvd
3410 Saxonburg Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Popular Items
Small Bites
Ahi Tuna Bite
sesame crusted tuna / asian veg / avocado / green onion / crispy wonton / wasabi aioli
Bar Wings
Calamari
Chicken Poppers
Crab Balls
Crab Dip
soft pretzels / crispy tortillas
Crispy Brussels App
truffle-soy glaze / ponzu aioli
Crispy Mini Mozz
panko crusted mozz / marinara
Dynamite Shrimps
panko shrimp / dynamite sauce
Fried Criminis
parmesan / horseradish aioli
Fried Pickles
parmesan / ranch
General Tso's Cauliflower
thai glaze / red chili flake / scallion / tuxedo seeds
Grilled Bella
portabella / sauteed spinach / artichoke / roasted red peppers / garlic toast points / parmesan / balsamic reduction
Hummus Plate
hummus / roasted black bean dip / grilled pita / sliced veggies
Loaded Croquettes
potato croquette / bbq pulled pork / cheddar / sour cream / green onion
Nachooooo!!!!!
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
Pizza Egg Rolls
pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara
Pretzel Sticks
fried soft pretzels
Quesadillas
smoked cheddar / pepper jack / grilled onions & peppers / pico / sour cream
Reuben Egg Rolls
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Spin Dip
artichoke / sundried tomatoes / parmesan / tortilla chips & sliced veggies for dipping
Zucchini Fries
parmesan / marinara
I Hate Vegetables
Cajun Pork Mac
cajun pulled pork / house mac
Crab Mac
lump crab cake / house mac
House Mac
cavatapi / 5 cheese blend
Short Rib Mac
braised short rib / house mac
Stacked Mac
buffalo chicken poppers / house mac
BLT Tots
beer cheese / bacon / tomato / pickled jalapenos / romaine / ranch / tater tots
Crabby Tots
crab dip / smoked cheddar / pepper jack / Old Bay / scallions / tater tots
Pork-n-Tots
pulled pork / gravy / smoked gouda / green onion / tater tots
BBQ Bowl
bbq pulled pork / smoked cheddar / scallion / sour cream & ranch drizzle / fresh cut fries
Cheesesteak Bowl
shaved steak / grilled onions & shrooms / beer cheese / fresh cut fries
OG Bowl
chicken poppers / bacon / beer cheese / onion straws / fresh cut fries
Poutine-ish
braised short rib / gravy / crumbled mozz / green onion / fresh cut fries
Reuben Bowl
corned beef / swiss / asian slaw / 1000 island / fresh cut fries
Tacos
Ahi Tuna Taco
sesame crusted / pickled asian veg / avocado / pickled jalapeno / scallion / ginger-soy glaze / wasabi aioli
Chicken Taco
smoked cheddar / pepper jack / pico / romaine / sour cream
Pork Taco
pickled red onion / asian slaw / jalapenos / 'bama sauce
Short Rib Taco
roasted black bean dip / pico / red onion / dynamite sauce
Shrimp Taco
asian slaw / avocado / dynamite sauce / cilantro
Sweet Potato & Cauli Taco
kimchi / avocado / cilantro / 'bama sauce
Salads
Carolina Wedge
buffalo shrimp / bacon / tomato / onion straws / crumbled bleu
Chopped Chicken Salad
romaine / bbq fried chicken / bacon / smoked cheddar / tomato / cucumber / avocado / onion straws
Classic Caesar
romaine / croutons / parmesan / caesar
Cobb Salad
romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu
Fresh Mozz and Tomato
Greek Salad
mixed greens / kalamata olives / feta / tomato / cucumber / artichoke / roasted red peppers
Grilled Caesar
charred romaine / artichoke / roasted red peppers / croutons / parmesan / caesar
Hometown Salad
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
House Salad
mixed greens / cucumber / red onion / tomato / croutons
Romaine Wedge
bacon / tomato / red onion / crumbled bleu
Spinach Salad
bacon / feta / pickled red onion / dried cranberries / candied almonds
Strawberry Balsamico
mixed greens / strawberry / candied almonds / red onion / feta / balsamic reduction
Thai Beef Salad
mixed greens / ginger-soy hangar steak / pickled asian veg / red onion / scallion / wonton strips / asian ginger dressing
Sammies
BBQ Pulled Pork
bbq pulled pork / pepper jack / onion straws / pickle / honey mustard
Chicken Club
grilled chicken / bacon / swiss / avocado / tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli
Crabber
lump crab cake / asian slaw / tomato / dynamite sauce
Knuckle Sandwich
shaved steak & turkey / asian slaw / tomato / fresh cut fries / provolone / horseradish aioli
Macho Man Reuben
corned beef / swiss / fresh cut fries / asian slaw / tomato / 1000 island
Short Rib Melt
braised short rib / grilled onions / smoked cheddar / horseradish aioli
The Hangover
prosciutto / bacon / provolone / romaine / tomato / sunny egg / pesto aioli
The One Armed Fisherman
panko cod / american / lettuce / tomato / red onion / caper remoulade
The Ultimate Warrior
grilled cheese with tomato
Turkey Gouda Melt
shaved turkey / bacon / smoked gouda / shrooms / romaine / tomato / sundried tomato aioli
Hoagies
Banh Mi
pulled pork / pickled asian veg / pickled jalapeno / cilantro / scallion / tuxedo seeds / dynamite sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
Cheesesteak
shaved steak / grilled onions, peppers & shrooms / beer cheese
Chicken Parm
fried chicken / provolone / pepperoni / basil / marinara
French Dip
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Italian Job
grilled chicken / prosciutto / basil / tomato / fresh mozz / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli
Professor
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / swiss / canadian bacon / 1000 island
Short Rib Hoagie
braised short rib / lettuce / tomato / onion / american / mayo
Wraps
Ahi Tuna Wrap
sesame crusted tuna / cucumber / avocado / pickled asian veg / mixed greens / ginger dressing / wasabi aioli / wonton strips
Big Fat Hummus Wrap
portabella / hummus / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / cucumber / tomato / feta
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Grilled Balsamic Veggie Wrap
portabella / zucchini / grilled onions / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / tomato / fresh mozz / pesto aioli
Salmon BLT Wrap
salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion
Thai Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce
Turkey Cobb Wrap
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Waldorf Wrap
confit chicken salad / avocado / cucumber / mixed greens / balsamic ruduction
Dive Burgers
A.M. Burger
lettuce / tomato / sunny egg / bacon / canadian bacon / smoked cheddar / onion straws / chipotle aioli
Alabama Slammer
lettuce / tomato / brown sugar glaze / bacon / smoked cheddar / provolone / onion straws
Bacon Gouda Burger
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Big Kahuna Burger
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / bacon / american / 1000 island
Black & Blue
lettuce / tomato / cajun rub / bacon / crumbled bleu / buffalo
Camburger
mixed greens / tomato / red onion / wasabi aioli
Homewrecker
lettuce / tomato / braised short rib / sunny egg / bbq / bacon / smoked cheddar / onion straws / horseradish aioli
Smothered Burger
lettuce / tomato / double swiss / shrooms / grilled onions / horseradish aioli
South of the Border
lettuce / pico / pickled jalapenos / avocado / pepper jack / dynamite sauce
The Standard
lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american
Large Plates
Crab Cakes
lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto
Hangar Steak & Fries
roasted garlic butter
Honey Soy Salmon
crispy brussels / jasmine rice
Loco Moco
potato croquette / braised short rib / gravy / smoked cheddar / sunny egg / onion straws / scallion
Seared Ahi Tuna
sesame crusted tuna / jasmine rice / kimchi / ginger-soy glaze
Smoked Gouda Risotto
hangar steak / spinach, shroom & gouda risotto
Kids Menu
Sides
Add On Side
Side Asian Slaw
Side Fresh Cut Fries
Side House-Made Chips
Side Mac 'n' Cheese
cavatappi / 5 cheese blend
Side Roasted Sweet Potatos
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Caesar
romaine / parmesan / croutons / caesar
Side Crispy Brussels
truffle soy glaze / ponzu aioli
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Potato Croquettes
Side Risotto
spinach, shrooms & gouda
Side Roasted Cauliflower
Side Salad
mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber
Side Tortilla Chips
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Sweet Potato Tots
cinnamon butter
Tater Tots
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3410 Saxonburg Blvd, Glenshaw, PA 15116