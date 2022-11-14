Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emmerling Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

932 PA-910

Cheswick, PA 15024

Order Again

Popular Items

Homemade Scooped Pints
Soft Serve Pints
Hamburger

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Baby Soft Serve Ice Cream

Baby Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.06

Kid's Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.16

Small Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.48

Medium Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.13

Large Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.21

PUP CUP

Scooped Ice Cream

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$3.15

1 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

2 Scoop

$4.05

2 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

3 Scoop

$5.05

3 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

Kid Scoop

$3.15

Kids Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

Twisters

Soft Serve Ice Cream with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup
Small Twister

Small Twister

$4.07

Soft Serve Ice Cream with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup

Large Twister

$4.63

Soft Serve Ice Cream with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup

Speciality Twisters

Small Specialty Twister

Small Specialty Twister

$4.63

Large Specialty Twister

$5.19

MilkShakes

Kid's Milkshake

Kid's Milkshake

$2.99

Small Milkshake

$3.41

Large Milkshake

$4.16

Sundaes

Soft Serve Ice Cream Sundae

Soft Serve Ice Cream Sundae

All Sundaes Come With Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles & A Cherry

Scooped Ice Cream Sundae

All Sundaes Come With Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles & A Cherry

Warm Brownie Sundae

Warm Brownie Sundae

$4.62

Vanilla Soft Serve With A Warm Brownie and Topped with Hot Fudge. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Warm Brownie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

Warm Brownie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

$5.14

Your Choice of Homemade Scooped Ice Cream With A Warm Brownie and Topped with Hot Fudge. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Apple Pie Sundae

Apple Pie Sundae

$4.62

Vanilla Soft Serve With A Warm Apple Slices, Graham Cracker Pieces and Topped with Caramel. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Apple Pie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

Apple Pie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

$5.14

Homemade Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream With Warm Apple Slices, Graham Cracker Pieces and Topped with Caramel. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Parfaits

Peanut Parfait

Peanut Parfait

$3.95

Layers of Soft Serve Ice Cream, Hot Fudge & Crushed Peanuts

Scooped Peanut Parfait

$4.30

Slushie

Small Slushie

Small Slushie

$2.71

Large Slushie

$3.09
Small Slush n Stuff

Small Slush n Stuff

$3.13

Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed With Your Favorite Slush Flavor

Large Slush n Stuff

$3.64

Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed With Your Favorite Slush Flavor

Floats

Small Float

Small Float

$3.27

Vanilla Ice Cream & Your Favorite Fountain Beverage, Topped with Whipped Cream

Large Float

$3.74

Vanilla Ice Cream & Your Favorite Fountain Beverage, Topped with Whipped Cream

Banana Splits

Soft Serve Banana Split

Soft Serve Banana Split

$4.91

Your Choice of Soft Serve Flavor Ice Cream, Strawberry & Pineapple Topping, Chocolate Syrup, Sliced Banana, Homemade Whip Cream & a Cherry

Scooped Banana Split

$5.89

3 Scoops of Ice Cream, Strawberry & Pineapple Topping, Chocolate Syrup, Sliced Banana, Homemade Whip Cream & a Cherry

Kids Banana Split

$3.89

Your Choice of Soft Serve Flavor Ice Cream, Strawberry & Pineapple Topping, Chocolate Syrup, Sliced Banana, Homemade Whip Cream & a Cherry

Pints

Homemade Scooped Pints

Homemade Scooped Pints

$5.00

Hand Packed Pint of Your Favorite Homemade Scooped Ice Cream

Soft Serve Pints

$4.25

Pint of Soft Serve Pints

Ice Cream Sandwiches

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

$6.00

6 Soft Serve Ice Cream Sandwiches. Perfect for The Freezer For Those Late Night Cravings. FOR CUSTOM SANDWICHES PLEASE CALL. WE NEED AT LEAST 24 HOURS NOTICE

Single Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.25

Indvidually Wrapped Ice Cream Sandwich

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Small Pop

Small Pop

$1.64

Coke Products

Large Pop

Large Pop

$1.87

Weekly Specials

DRUMSTICK TWISTER

DRUMSTICK TWISTER

VANILLA SOFT SERVE TWISTED UP WITH WAFFOE CONES PIECES, CHOCOLATE DIP, AND PEANUTS

Banana Pudding Twister

Banana Pudding Twister

Banana & Vanilla Soft Serve Mixed with Nilla Wafer Cookies

Warm Brownie Sundae

Warm Brownie Sundae

$4.62

Vanilla Soft Serve With A Warm Brownie and Topped with Hot Fudge. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Warm Brownie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

Warm Brownie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

$5.14

Your Choice of Homemade Scooped Ice Cream With A Warm Brownie and Topped with Hot Fudge. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Apple Pie Sundae

Apple Pie Sundae

$4.62

Vanilla Soft Serve With A Warm Apple Slices, Graham Cracker Pieces and Topped with Caramel. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Apple Pie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

Apple Pie Sundae With Scooped Ice Cream

$5.14

Homemade Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream With Warm Apple Slices, Graham Cracker Pieces and Topped with Caramel. Finished off with HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY & SPRINKLES

Turkey Dessert

Turkey Dessert

$4.00

A Fun Holiday Ice Cream Treat. Homemade Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream between Chocolate Wafer Cookies. Topped With Buttercream Icing Feathers.

Turkey Dessert 4 Pack

Turkey Dessert 4 Pack

$15.00

A Fun Holiday Ice Cream Treat. Homemade Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream between Chocolate Wafer Cookies. Topped With Buttercream Icing Feathers.

WAFFLE TACOS THURSDAYS ONLY

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAYS!
Waffle Taco

Waffle Taco

$4.72

Delicious homemade waffle taco shells stuffed with homemade scooped ice cream and topped to perfection!

Monday WAFFLES

Delicious homemade Belgium waffles topped with homemade scooped ice cream and topped to perfection!
Monday Waffle

Monday Waffle

$4.63Out of stock

Delicious homemade Belgium waffles topped with homemade scooped ice cream and topped to perfection!

FROZEN LEMONADE

Small Frozen Lemonade

Small Frozen Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Large Frozen Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Small Frozen Lemonade w/Ice Cream

Small Frozen Lemonade w/Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed With Frozen Lemonade

Large Frozen Lemonade w/Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed With Frozen Lemonade

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.34

All Beef Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$2.80

All Beef Hot Dog

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.97

Burger Served on a Plain Bun

Food

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$2.80

Warm Soft Pretzel

Nachos

$3.00

Nachos With Warm Cheese

Chips

Chips

$0.93

Lunch Specials

Hot Dog Special

Hot Dog Special

$7.50

2 All Beef Hot Dogs, Bag of Chips and A Drink

Burger Special

Burger Special

$7.50

Cheese Burger, Bag of Chips and A Drink

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Small Pop

Small Pop

$1.64

Coke Products

Large Pop

Large Pop

$1.87
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Since 2009 Emmerling Ice Cream has been offering the best ice cream desserts, hot dogs and burgers! The key to our success is simple: provide a high quality delicious ice cream dessert that taste great every single time along with focusing on an amazing customer experience.

932 PA-910, Cheswick, PA 15024

