Narcisi Winery Restaurant
820 Reviews
$$
4578 Gibsonia Rd
Gibsonia, PA 15044
Beer
Slushies
Wine Glass
Alba Frizzante GLASS (Copy)
Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple
Black Raspberry GLASS
Sweet Fruit Wine, ABV. 11.5%, Fermented black rapberries and concord wine, crisp/Tart rich berry bouquet with notes of black raspberries
Brezza Marina GLASS
Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS
Dry Red Wine, ABV. 14.7%, Smooth full bodies complexity with medium tannins. Notes of subtle smoke flavor from gentle oak aging, with black currant and vanilla
Catawba GLASS
Blush Wine, ABV. 12.0%, refreshingly fruity, moderately acidic, Characteristic sweetness & aromas of tropical fruits with a tangy finish.
Chardonnay GLASS
Dry White, ABV. 12.0, Fruit forward/ crisp "tingling" mineral tones. Aromas of green apple, apricot, and citrus and traditional Chardonnay buttery finish.
Citrino GLASS
Sweet Fruit ABV:11.5% A tart yet sweet blush wine, fruity and delightfully citrusy with grapefruit and lime flavors. Light body crisp refreshing in the finish.
Concord GLASS
Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, medium body with a silky finish with notes of grape jelly and candied strawberries
De Chaunac GLASS
Semi Dry Red, 12.5%, medium bodied red Uniquely tart refreshing finish, with notes of orange peel, plum and cherry
Gewürztraminer GLASS
Dry White, ABV. 13.5% Very fragrant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral finish
Granato GLASS
Semi Dry Red Wine, ABV. 12.0% our own blend dry red and blush wine with notes of cherries, and berries with light tanninis
Merlot GLASS
Mimosa
Moscato GLASS
Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom
Mulled Wine GLASS
Niagara GLASS
Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.
Noiret GLASS
Peach GLASS
Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey
Petite Sirah GLASS
Pinot Grigio GLASS
Riesling GLASS
Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots
Rosabella GLASS
Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach
Sangria GLASS
Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 12.5%, balanced blend of red wine and citrys, medium bodied with a tangy finish with notes of fresh orange peel and spices
Sangue di Giove - Rose' GLASS
Dry Rose, ABV. 14.3%, Aromatic Sangiovese based Rose with notes of roes, honeydew, medium bodies with light tannins
Seyval Blanc GLASS
Stella GLASS
Dry REd Wine, ABV. 15% Sangiovese and Cabernet tuscan style blend with notes of toasted oak, tart cherry, black currant and fig
Steuben GLASS
Caramel Apple Cider
Wine Bottle
Alba Frizzante BOTTLE
Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple
Bel Sogno BOTTLE
Dessert Wine, Late Harvest Frontenac from our vines, Round in the mouth and velvety finish with notes of cherries
Black Raspberry BOTTLE
Sweet Fruit Wine, ABV. 11.5%, Fermented black rapberries and concord wine, crisp/Tart rich berry bouquet with notes of black raspberries
Brezza Marina BOTTLE
Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE
Dry Red Wine, ABV. 15%, Smooth full bodies complexity with medium tannins. Notes of subtle smoke flavor from gentle oak aging, with black currant and vanilla
Catawba BOTTLE
Blush Wine, ABV. 14.3%, moderatly refreshing fruity acidic wine with a riesling like finish with the aroma of honey to finish
Chardonnay BOTTLE
Dry White, ABV. 12.7&, Fruit forward/ crfisp "tingling" mineral tones with notes of apricot and citrus aromas, green apple
Citrino BOTTLE
Concord BOTTLE
Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, medium body with a silky finish with notes fo grape jelly and candied strawberries
De Chaunac BOTTLE
Semi Dry Red, 12.5%, Uniquely tart refreshing finish, with notes of orange peel, plum and cherry
Gewürztraminer BOTTLE
Dry White, ABV. 12.3%, Very fragarant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral
Granato BOTTLE
Semi Dry Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, our own blend dry red and blush wine with notes of cherries, and berries with light tanninis
Merlot BOTTLE
Moscato BOTTLE
Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom
Niagara BOTTLE
Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.
Noiret BOTTLE
ABV% 12.5 Dry Red Medium to full body Floral, berry & currant notes, soft & velvety with persistent tannic structure W/ mint and peppery finish
Peach BOTTLE
Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey
Petite Sirah BOTTLE
Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
Riesling BOTTLE
Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots
Rosabella BOTTLE
Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach
Sangria BOTTLE
Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 12.5%, balanced blend of red wine and citrys, medium bodied with a tangy finish with notes of fresh orange peel and spices
Sangue di Giove - Rose' BOTTLE
Dry Rose, ABV. 14.3%, Aromatic Sangiovese based Rose with notes of roes, honeydew, medium bodies with light tannins
Seyval Blanc BOTTLE
Stella BOTTLE
Dry Red Wine, ABV. 15% Sangiovese and Cabernet tuscan style blend with notes of toasted oak, tart cherry, black currant and fig
Steuben BOTTLE
Sogni d'Oro BOTTLE
Dessert wine, ABV 13.9%, Late harvest Vidal Blanc form our vines, Rich complex, deliciously sweet with notes of apple and honey
Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
Alba Frizzante BOTTLE
Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple
NA Beverages
Wine Flight
Appetizers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
*Spinach *Artichoke hearts * Heavy cream * Romano cheese Served with naan bread CAN BE MODIFIED GF NOT DIARY FREE
Calamari
IS NOT GF/ CANNOT BE MADE GF * Fresh Calamari * Battered with Egg * Tossed in flour Served on side ~Sweet Chili Glaze ~ Lemon Aioli
Heirloom Bruschetta
3 Large Pieces *French Loaf Bread *Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes *Goat Cheese *Balsamic Glaze * Fresh Basil CAN BE MODIFIED GF
Meatball Trio
NOT GLUTEN FREE! * 3 Large meatballs *Ground beef * Pork * Veal * salt and pepper * Garlic * Bread crumps * Eggs Served on top * Marinara
Stuffed Banana Peppers
NOT GLUTEN FREE! * 3 Hot banana peppers *Hot sausage- pork- veal *Bread crumbs *Salt and pepper *Garlic *Fennel seed *Melted Provolone Cheese ~ Served in marinara ~ with a piece of garlic toast
Crab Stuffed Portobellos
**Not Gluten Free** 2-4 depending on the size of the portobello mushroom.
Mussels
1 LB of Steamed Mussels Served in a Hot Sausage- Pinot Grigio, fennel, tomato sauce. * 1 piece of Garlic toast. Order NO Toast to make it Gluten Free
Pork Ribs
Crispy Mozzarella
Soup & Salads
Caesar
Pre dressed with house caesar dressing, crisp romaine, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, and shaved romano
Crab Bisque
SHELLFISH ALLERGY! soup is made with a roux, heavy cream, taragon, parsley, lump crab
Salmon Salad
6oz Salmon All toppings served cold except protein. * Mixed Greens * Asparagus *Candied Walnuts * Feta Cheese * Cherry Tomatoes Side of Raspberry Balsamic vinaigrette.
Steak Salad
6oz Sliced Filet * Romaine * tomato * Pork belly croutons ( deep fried pork belly) * cucumber * red onion * smoke cheddar Served on side Jalapeno Ranch dressing All toppings served cold except protein.
House Salad
* Mixed Greens * Tomatoes * Red Onions * Dried Cranberries * Candied Walnuts * Feta side of Citrus Vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Salad
* Mixed Greens * Marinated Chicken * Tomatoes * Candied Walnuts * Pickled Beets * Dried Cranberries * Red Onion * Goat Cheese Served on side Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.
Zuppa Del Giorno
Cucumber Caprese
* Marinated heirloom tomato's * Cucumbers * Red Onion * Small Fresh Mozzarella Balls * Arugula * Dash Sea Salt Topped off with Balsamic Glaze
Watermelon Caprese
Pizzas
Cardinale
INGREDIENTS * Pork Sausage * Bacon * Pancetta * Sweet Cherry Peppers * Brown Sugar * Marinated Tomatoes Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES: Dairy
Margherita
INGREDIENTS * Marinated Tomato's * Fresh Sliced Mozzarella * Olive oil ~ Topped off with fresh Basil Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES: Dairy
Pepperoni & Banana Pepper
Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES; DAIRY
Salsiccia
*Pork Sausage *Ricotta Cheese *Caramelized Fennel *Tomato Sauce CAN BE MODIFIED GF
Plain Cheese
*Mozzarella Cheese *Tomato Sauce CAN BE MODIFIED GF
Pesto Chicken
Can Be Ordered GF * Grilled Chicken * Heirloom Tomatoes * Artichokes *Mozzarella Cheese ~Topped with Citrus Arugula Salad
Pepperoni
Mortadella
Can Be Ordered GF *Mortadella- (Italian ham) * Roasted Tomato * Ricotta Cheese *Mozzarella Cheese * Pesto sauce * Topped with toasted Pistachios
Grill
Seafood
Salmon
* 8 oz Salmon ~ Served with *Sundried tomato pesto rice *Roasted Vegetables ~Topped with Creamy lemon garlic sauce~
Crab Cakes
2 Large Crab Cakes * 4oz Crab Cakes ~Served with * Sundried Tomato Pesto Rice * Sweet Corn and Zucchini Salad ~Topped with a roasted red pepper beurre blanc sauce~
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Specialty
Lasagna
1 Large Piece of Lasagna * Bolognese * Herb Whipped Ricotta * Mozzarella Cheese * Tomato Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
* Breaded Chicken Breast * Tomato Sauce Spaghetti * Melted Mozzarella CAN BE MODIFIED GF SUB GRIILED CHICKEN SUB GF PASTA
Veal Diablo
* Breaded Veal ~Served on * Herb Butter Spaghetti ~Topped with~ * Tomatoes * Red Peppers * Banana Peppers * Onions * Spicy Tomato cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Seafood Crepes
City Chicken
Pork Cheeks
Pastas
Spicy Shrimp
* 5- 7 Shrimp * Fresh Gemelli Pasta *Spicy Tomato Sauce ( Mix Of Alfredo and Marinara with a pinch of roasted red pepper flakes) * Spinach ~Topped with * Parmigiano Reggiano
Peperoncino Arrostito
* Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast * Fresh Gemelli Pasta *Roasted red peppers * Sweet peppers * Mushrooms * Spinach * Crème Sauce
Traditional Bolognese
* Ground Beef * Ground hot sausage * Pappardelle Noodles * Tomato Cream sauce
Wild Mushroom
* Assorted wild mushrooms * White wine truffle cream sauce * Pappardelle Noodles
Pasta Marinara
*Pasta of Choice - Cavatappi - Pappardelle - Spaghetti - GF Pasta *Tomato Sauce
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta of Choice - Gemelli - Pappardelle - Spaghetti - GF Pasta * Alfredo Sauce
Amatriciana
Filet Tips
Lobster Mac
Shrimp & Scallop Pasta
Can Be ordered GF *Shrimp *Scallops *Bacon *Spinach *Tomatoes * Romano Cheese * Spaghetti Noodles
Seafood Alfredo
Poblano Cream
Pork Ragu
Desserts
Belgian Waffles
* 2 Deep Fried Sugar Coated Waffles ~ Topped with * Strawberries * Vanilla Gelato * Whipped Cream
Chocolate Gelato
Lemon Creme Cake
Tiramisu
Torta Al Cioccolato
Vanilla Gelato
$3 add Vanilla Gelato
$3 Add Chocolate Gelato
Ice Cream Cake (Turtle)
Ice Cream Cake (Oreo)
Chocolate Decadence
Nutella Cream Pie
Carrot Cake
Banana Swirl
Cheesecake
Sides
Side of Veg
Side of Starch
Side of Pasta
Side of Bolognese
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Gluten Free Flatbread
Two Meatballs
2 Pieces Garlic Bread
Side of Fries
Extra Flatbread
Dipping Oil Bottle
Quart Crab Bisque
Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Citrus Vinaigrette
Bottle Marinara
Kids
NA Beverages
Banquets
Add Dinner Dessert
Add Filet
Add Lunch Dessert
Add Pork Tenderloin
Add Pork Tenderloin (Copy)
Add Prime Rib
Add Salmon
Add Second Chicken
Add Second Pasta
Chair Cover
Chair Rental
Chargers
Chicken Salad Croissant
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Dessert Stand
Dinner Buffet
Dinner Package $25
Eggplant Parmesan
Flatbread Pizzas
Gluten Free Flatbread Dz
Kid Buffet
Lantern
Lantern/Wreath Rental
Large Antipasto Platter
Large Beef Tenderloin
Large Caprese Platter
Large Cheese Platter
Large Chicken Dip
Large Fruit Platter
Large Raspberry Brie
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Large Vegetable Crudite
Lg Lantern
Lunch Buffet
Lunch Package $23
Luncheon Package
Meatballs Marinara
Petite Crabcakes
Pink Wreath Rental
Rosabella Dinner Package
Rosabella w/ Dessert
Rosabella w/ Ice Cream
Shrimp Crostini
Small Antipasto Platter
Small Beef Tenderloin
Small Caprese Platter
Small Cheese Plate
Small Cheese Platter
Small Chicken Dip
Small Fruit Platter
Small Raspberry Brie
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Small Vegetable Crudite
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Spicy Tenderloin Crostini
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Stella Dinner Package
Stella w/ Dessert
Stella w/ Ice Cream
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Sweet & Sour Meatballs
Tomato Bruschetta
Tuna Salad Croissant
Wine Dinner Food
Wine Dinner Wine
Room Rentals
Food
Beer Garden Food Menu
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
4578 Gibsonia Rd, Gibsonia, PA 15044