Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Narcisi Winery Restaurant

820 Reviews

$$

4578 Gibsonia Rd

Gibsonia, PA 15044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Firehouse

$7.48

Firehouse Red. North Country Brewery. ABV% 6.0

IPA

$7.48

Tart Burst Mango. Strange Roots Brewery. ABV% 6.2

Slushies

Slushie Peach GLASS

$6.54

Black Raspberry and Peach

Slushie Black Raspberry GLASS

$6.54

Mixed Slushie

$6.54

To Go Black Raspberry Slushie 32 oz

$20.00

To Go Peach Slushie 32 oz

$20.00

Seasonal Slushie

$7.47Out of stock

Wine Glass

Alba Frizzante GLASS (Copy)

$7.48

Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple

Black Raspberry GLASS

$6.54

Sweet Fruit Wine, ABV. 11.5%, Fermented black rapberries and concord wine, crisp/Tart rich berry bouquet with notes of black raspberries

Brezza Marina GLASS

$6.54Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

$7.94

Dry Red Wine, ABV. 14.7%, Smooth full bodies complexity with medium tannins. Notes of subtle smoke flavor from gentle oak aging, with black currant and vanilla

Catawba GLASS

$6.54

Blush Wine, ABV. 12.0%, refreshingly fruity, moderately acidic, Characteristic sweetness & aromas of tropical fruits with a tangy finish.

Chardonnay GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 12.0, Fruit forward/ crisp "tingling" mineral tones. Aromas of green apple, apricot, and citrus and traditional Chardonnay buttery finish.

Citrino GLASS

$6.54

Sweet Fruit ABV:11.5% A tart yet sweet blush wine, fruity and delightfully citrusy with grapefruit and lime flavors. Light body crisp refreshing in the finish.

Concord GLASS

$6.54

Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, medium body with a silky finish with notes of grape jelly and candied strawberries

De Chaunac GLASS

$6.54

Semi Dry Red, 12.5%, medium bodied red Uniquely tart refreshing finish, with notes of orange peel, plum and cherry

Gewürztraminer GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 13.5% Very fragrant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral finish

Granato GLASS

$6.54

Semi Dry Red Wine, ABV. 12.0% our own blend dry red and blush wine with notes of cherries, and berries with light tanninis

Merlot GLASS

$7.94

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscato GLASS

$6.54

Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom

Mulled Wine GLASS

$7.94

Niagara GLASS

$6.54

Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.

Noiret GLASS

$7.48

Peach GLASS

$6.54

Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey

Petite Sirah GLASS

$7.48

Pinot Grigio GLASS

$7.01

Riesling GLASS

$7.01

Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots

Rosabella GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach

Sangria GLASS

$6.54

Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 12.5%, balanced blend of red wine and citrys, medium bodied with a tangy finish with notes of fresh orange peel and spices

Sangue di Giove - Rose' GLASS

$7.01

Dry Rose, ABV. 14.3%, Aromatic Sangiovese based Rose with notes of roes, honeydew, medium bodies with light tannins

Seyval Blanc GLASS

$6.54

Stella GLASS

$7.94

Dry REd Wine, ABV. 15% Sangiovese and Cabernet tuscan style blend with notes of toasted oak, tart cherry, black currant and fig

Steuben GLASS

$6.54

Caramel Apple Cider

$8.41

Wine Bottle

Alba Frizzante BOTTLE

$23.36

Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple

Bel Sogno BOTTLE

$20.09

Dessert Wine, Late Harvest Frontenac from our vines, Round in the mouth and velvety finish with notes of cherries

Black Raspberry BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet Fruit Wine, ABV. 11.5%, Fermented black rapberries and concord wine, crisp/Tart rich berry bouquet with notes of black raspberries

Brezza Marina BOTTLE

$16.82Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$24.30

Dry Red Wine, ABV. 15%, Smooth full bodies complexity with medium tannins. Notes of subtle smoke flavor from gentle oak aging, with black currant and vanilla

Catawba BOTTLE

$14.02

Blush Wine, ABV. 14.3%, moderatly refreshing fruity acidic wine with a riesling like finish with the aroma of honey to finish

Chardonnay BOTTLE

$16.82

Dry White, ABV. 12.7&, Fruit forward/ crfisp "tingling" mineral tones with notes of apricot and citrus aromas, green apple

Citrino BOTTLE

$14.02

Concord BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, medium body with a silky finish with notes fo grape jelly and candied strawberries

De Chaunac BOTTLE

$14.95

Semi Dry Red, 12.5%, Uniquely tart refreshing finish, with notes of orange peel, plum and cherry

Gewürztraminer BOTTLE

$18.69

Dry White, ABV. 12.3%, Very fragarant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral

Granato BOTTLE

$14.95

Semi Dry Red Wine, ABV. 11.5%, our own blend dry red and blush wine with notes of cherries, and berries with light tanninis

Merlot BOTTLE

$24.30

Moscato BOTTLE

$14.95

Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom

Niagara BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.

Noiret BOTTLE

$16.82

ABV% 12.5 Dry Red Medium to full body Floral, berry & currant notes, soft & velvety with persistent tannic structure W/ mint and peppery finish

Peach BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey

Petite Sirah BOTTLE

$21.49

Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$16.82

Riesling BOTTLE

$16.82

Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots

Rosabella BOTTLE

$16.82

Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach

Sangria BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet Red Wine, ABV. 12.5%, balanced blend of red wine and citrys, medium bodied with a tangy finish with notes of fresh orange peel and spices

Sangue di Giove - Rose' BOTTLE

$16.82

Dry Rose, ABV. 14.3%, Aromatic Sangiovese based Rose with notes of roes, honeydew, medium bodies with light tannins

Seyval Blanc BOTTLE

$14.95

Stella BOTTLE

$24.30

Dry Red Wine, ABV. 15% Sangiovese and Cabernet tuscan style blend with notes of toasted oak, tart cherry, black currant and fig

Steuben BOTTLE

$14.95

Catawba BOTTLE

$14.02

Blush Wine, ABV. 14.3%, moderatly refreshing fruity acidic wine with a riesling like finish with the aroma of honey to finish

Chardonnay BOTTLE

$16.82

Dry White, ABV. 12.7&, Fruit forward/ crfisp "tingling" mineral tones with notes of apricot and citrus aromas, green apple

Gewürztraminer BOTTLE

$18.69

Dry White, ABV. 12.3%, Very fragarant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral

Moscato BOTTLE

$14.95

Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom

Niagara BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.

Peach BOTTLE

$14.02

Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey

Rosabella BOTTLE

$16.82

Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach

Riesling BOTTLE

$16.82

Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots

Sogni d'Oro BOTTLE

$20.09Out of stock

Dessert wine, ABV 13.9%, Late harvest Vidal Blanc form our vines, Rich complex, deliciously sweet with notes of apple and honey

Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$16.82

Alba Frizzante BOTTLE

$23.36

Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple

Catawba GLASS

$6.54

Blush Wine, ABV. 12.0%, refreshingly fruity, moderately acidic, Characteristic sweetness & aromas of tropical fruits with a tangy finish.

Chardonnay GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 12.0, Fruit forward/ crisp "tingling" mineral tones. Aromas of green apple, apricot, and citrus and traditional Chardonnay buttery finish.

Gewürztraminer GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 13.5% Very fragrant balance of acid and sugar with a spicy floral aroma with notes of roses with a biting mineral finish

Moscato GLASS

$6.54

Semi Dry White, ABV 12.8%, Crisp and tart, very aromatic, notes of peach and orange blossom

Niagara GLASS

$6.54

Sweet White, ABV 10.0%, sister grape to concord, Notes of jasmine with Riesling like aroma with a honey finish.

Peach GLASS

$6.54

Sweet fruit wine, ABV. 12.9%, Crisp refreshing made with fermented peaches and delicately sweet, notes of white peach, pear and honey

Rosabella GLASS

$7.01

Dry White, ABV. 12.0%, Propietary blend of white wines, has a buttery rich honey finish with notes of citrus and peach

Riesling GLASS

$7.01

Semi-Dry White, ABV 11.8%, notes of apricots

Pinot Grigio GLASS

$7.01

Alba Frizzante GLASS

$7.01

Sparkling, ABV 11.5%, Fragrant blend of Moscato and Riesling, Crisp/silky slightly acidic with a frothy structure. otes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, jasmine, and green apple

NA Beverages

Cappucino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

San Pelligrano

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Wine Flight

Dry Reds and Rose' Flight

$14.95

Dry Whites Flight

$14.95

Semi Dry Flight

$14.95

Fruit and Sweet Flight

$14.95

Blush and Sweet Flight

$14.95

Tour Flight

$14.95

Red White and Rose' Flight

$14.95

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

*Spinach *Artichoke hearts * Heavy cream * Romano cheese Served with naan bread CAN BE MODIFIED GF NOT DIARY FREE

Calamari

$12.00

IS NOT GF/ CANNOT BE MADE GF * Fresh Calamari * Battered with Egg * Tossed in flour Served on side ~Sweet Chili Glaze ~ Lemon Aioli

Heirloom Bruschetta

$12.00

3 Large Pieces *French Loaf Bread *Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes *Goat Cheese *Balsamic Glaze * Fresh Basil CAN BE MODIFIED GF

Meatball Trio

$13.00

NOT GLUTEN FREE! * 3 Large meatballs *Ground beef * Pork * Veal * salt and pepper * Garlic * Bread crumps * Eggs Served on top * Marinara

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

NOT GLUTEN FREE! * 3 Hot banana peppers *Hot sausage- pork- veal *Bread crumbs *Salt and pepper *Garlic *Fennel seed *Melted Provolone Cheese ~ Served in marinara ~ with a piece of garlic toast

Crab Stuffed Portobellos

$15.00

**Not Gluten Free** 2-4 depending on the size of the portobello mushroom.

Mussels

$13.00

1 LB of Steamed Mussels Served in a Hot Sausage- Pinot Grigio, fennel, tomato sauce. * 1 piece of Garlic toast. Order NO Toast to make it Gluten Free

Pork Ribs

$13.00

Crispy Mozzarella

$12.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Caesar

$5.00

Pre dressed with house caesar dressing, crisp romaine, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, and shaved romano

Crab Bisque

$7.00

SHELLFISH ALLERGY! soup is made with a roux, heavy cream, taragon, parsley, lump crab

Salmon Salad

$18.00

6oz Salmon All toppings served cold except protein. * Mixed Greens * Asparagus *Candied Walnuts * Feta Cheese * Cherry Tomatoes Side of Raspberry Balsamic vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$18.00

6oz Sliced Filet * Romaine * tomato * Pork belly croutons ( deep fried pork belly) * cucumber * red onion * smoke cheddar Served on side Jalapeno Ranch dressing All toppings served cold except protein.

House Salad

$5.00

* Mixed Greens * Tomatoes * Red Onions * Dried Cranberries * Candied Walnuts * Feta side of Citrus Vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

$18.00

* Mixed Greens * Marinated Chicken * Tomatoes * Candied Walnuts * Pickled Beets * Dried Cranberries * Red Onion * Goat Cheese Served on side Honey Dijon Vinaigrette.

Zuppa Del Giorno

$5.00

Cucumber Caprese

$7.00

* Marinated heirloom tomato's * Cucumbers * Red Onion * Small Fresh Mozzarella Balls * Arugula * Dash Sea Salt Topped off with Balsamic Glaze

Watermelon Caprese

$7.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Cardinale

$15.00

INGREDIENTS * Pork Sausage * Bacon * Pancetta * Sweet Cherry Peppers * Brown Sugar * Marinated Tomatoes Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES: Dairy

Margherita

$13.00

INGREDIENTS * Marinated Tomato's * Fresh Sliced Mozzarella * Olive oil ~ Topped off with fresh Basil Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES: Dairy

Pepperoni & Banana Pepper

$14.00

Can be made gluten free by substituting gluten free dough ALLERGIES; DAIRY

Salsiccia

$14.00

*Pork Sausage *Ricotta Cheese *Caramelized Fennel *Tomato Sauce CAN BE MODIFIED GF

Plain Cheese

$12.00

*Mozzarella Cheese *Tomato Sauce CAN BE MODIFIED GF

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Can Be Ordered GF * Grilled Chicken * Heirloom Tomatoes * Artichokes *Mozzarella Cheese ~Topped with Citrus Arugula Salad

Pepperoni

$13.00

Mortadella

$15.00

Can Be Ordered GF *Mortadella- (Italian ham) * Roasted Tomato * Ricotta Cheese *Mozzarella Cheese * Pesto sauce * Topped with toasted Pistachios

Grill

Delmonico

$35.00

* 14oz Boneless Delmonico ~ Served with ~ *Smashed potatoes *Roasted Vegetables GF ~Topped with porcini roasted garlic butter~

NY Strip Steak

$34.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Veal Porterhouse

$36.00

Seafood

Salmon

$26.00

* 8 oz Salmon ~ Served with *Sundried tomato pesto rice *Roasted Vegetables ~Topped with Creamy lemon garlic sauce~

Crab Cakes

$30.00Out of stock

2 Large Crab Cakes * 4oz Crab Cakes ~Served with * Sundried Tomato Pesto Rice * Sweet Corn and Zucchini Salad ~Topped with a roasted red pepper beurre blanc sauce~

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Specialty

Lasagna

$20.00

1 Large Piece of Lasagna * Bolognese * Herb Whipped Ricotta * Mozzarella Cheese * Tomato Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

* Breaded Chicken Breast * Tomato Sauce Spaghetti * Melted Mozzarella CAN BE MODIFIED GF SUB GRIILED CHICKEN SUB GF PASTA

Veal Diablo

$23.00

* Breaded Veal ~Served on * Herb Butter Spaghetti ~Topped with~ * Tomatoes * Red Peppers * Banana Peppers * Onions * Spicy Tomato cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Seafood Crepes

$27.00

City Chicken

$23.00

Pork Cheeks

$25.00

Pastas

Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

* 5- 7 Shrimp * Fresh Gemelli Pasta *Spicy Tomato Sauce ( Mix Of Alfredo and Marinara with a pinch of roasted red pepper flakes) * Spinach ~Topped with * Parmigiano Reggiano

Peperoncino Arrostito

$19.00

* Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast * Fresh Gemelli Pasta *Roasted red peppers * Sweet peppers * Mushrooms * Spinach * Crème Sauce

Traditional Bolognese

$19.00

* Ground Beef * Ground hot sausage * Pappardelle Noodles * Tomato Cream sauce

Wild Mushroom

$20.00

* Assorted wild mushrooms * White wine truffle cream sauce * Pappardelle Noodles

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

*Pasta of Choice - Cavatappi - Pappardelle - Spaghetti - GF Pasta *Tomato Sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta of Choice - Gemelli - Pappardelle - Spaghetti - GF Pasta * Alfredo Sauce

Amatriciana

$18.00Out of stock

Filet Tips

$22.00

Lobster Mac

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

$22.00

Can Be ordered GF *Shrimp *Scallops *Bacon *Spinach *Tomatoes * Romano Cheese * Spaghetti Noodles

Seafood Alfredo

$25.00

Poblano Cream

$22.00Out of stock

Pork Ragu

$24.00

Desserts

Roasted granny smith apples. Orange zest. Brown sugar. Wrapped in a flakey pastry crust. Topped with toasted candied almonds and camel drizzle. Wine pairing is niagara

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

* 2 Deep Fried Sugar Coated Waffles ~ Topped with * Strawberries * Vanilla Gelato * Whipped Cream

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Lemon Creme Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Torta Al Cioccolato

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

$3 add Vanilla Gelato

$3.00

$3 Add Chocolate Gelato

$3.00

Ice Cream Cake (Turtle)

$32.00

Ice Cream Cake (Oreo)

$32.00

Chocolate Decadence

$11.00

Nutella Cream Pie

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Swirl

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Side of Veg

$4.00

Side of Starch

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Bolognese

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Gluten Free Flatbread

$4.00

Two Meatballs

$8.00

2 Pieces Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Extra Flatbread

$3.00

Dipping Oil Bottle

$11.00

Quart Crab Bisque

$13.00

Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

$8.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

$8.00

Bottle Marinara

$9.00

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Bolognese

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

NA Beverages

Cappucino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Banquets

Add Dinner Dessert

$5.00

Add Filet

$325.00

Add Lunch Dessert

$3.00

Add Pork Tenderloin

$5.00

Add Pork Tenderloin (Copy)

$5.00

Add Prime Rib

$375.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Second Chicken

$5.00

Add Second Pasta

$4.00

Chair Cover

$2.00

Chair Rental

$25.00

Chargers

$0.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$36.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$36.00

Dessert Stand

$10.00

Dinner Buffet

$33.00

Dinner Package $25

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$5.00

Flatbread Pizzas

$14.00

Gluten Free Flatbread Dz

$10.00

Kid Buffet

$12.00

Lantern

$5.00

Lantern/Wreath Rental

$10.00

Large Antipasto Platter

$145.00

Large Beef Tenderloin

$250.00

Large Caprese Platter

$90.00

Large Cheese Platter

$125.00

Large Chicken Dip

$80.00

Large Fruit Platter

$100.00

Large Raspberry Brie

$120.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$195.00

Large Vegetable Crudite

$90.00

Lg Lantern

$7.00

Lunch Buffet

$20.00

Lunch Package $23

$23.00

Luncheon Package

$20.00

Meatballs Marinara

$24.00

Petite Crabcakes

$36.00

Pink Wreath Rental

$5.00

Rosabella Dinner Package

$33.00

Rosabella w/ Dessert

$39.00

Rosabella w/ Ice Cream

$36.00

Shrimp Crostini

$32.00

Small Antipasto Platter

$75.00

Small Beef Tenderloin

$125.00

Small Caprese Platter

$50.00

Small Cheese Plate

$10.00

Small Cheese Platter

$65.00

Small Chicken Dip

$45.00

Small Fruit Platter

$65.00

Small Raspberry Brie

$65.00

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$100.00

Small Vegetable Crudite

$50.00

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$32.00

Spicy Tenderloin Crostini

$36.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Stella Dinner Package

$40.00

Stella w/ Dessert

$46.00

Stella w/ Ice Cream

$43.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$32.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$24.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$18.00

Tuna Salad Croissant

$36.00

Wine Dinner Food

$41.89

Wine Dinner Wine

$25.00

Room Rentals

100

$100.00

125

$125.00

200

$200.00

250

$250.00

500

$500.00

1000

$1,000.00

50

$50.00

Room Cleanup Fee

$100.00

Food

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Crab Dip

$14.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Salsicca Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni & Banana Pepper Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pep Pizza

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Hot Sausage

$10.00

Side Flatbread

$3.00

Cardinale Pizza

$15.00

Wine Glass Bar

Alba

$8.00

Black Raspberry

$7.00

Brezza Marina

$7.00

Cabernet

$8.50

Catawba

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.50

Concord

$7.00

Dechaunac

$7.00

Gewurztraminer

$7.50

Granato

$7.00

Merlot

$8.50

Moscato

$7.00

Niagara

$7.00

Noiret

$8.00

Peach

$7.00

Petite Syrah

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Riesling

$7.50

Rosabella

$7.50

Sangria

$7.00

Sangue Di Giove

$7.50

Seyval Blanc

$7.00

Stella

$8.50

Steuben

$7.00

Citrino

$7.00

Spritzer

$9.00

Beer

Firehouse

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Slushies

Blk Raz Slushie

$7.00

Peach Slushie

$7.00

Na Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Wine Glass Bar (Copy)

Alba

$8.00

Black Raspberry

$7.00

Brezza Marina

$7.00

Cabernet

$8.50

Catawba

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.50

Citrino

$7.00

Concord

$7.00

Dechaunac

$7.00

Gewurztraminer

$7.50

Granato

$7.00

Merlot

$8.50

Moscato

$7.00

Niagara

$7.00

Noiret

$8.00

Peach

$7.00

Petite Syrah

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Riesling

$7.50

Rosabella

$7.50

Sangria

$7.00

Sangue Di Giove

$7.50

Seyval Blanc

$7.00

Stella

$8.50

Steuben

$7.00

Slushies (Copy)

Blk Raz Slushie

$7.00

Peach Slushie

$7.00

Beer Garden Food Menu

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

House Salad

$5.00

Assorted Cheese

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Salted Chips

$2.00

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Cucumber Caprese

$6.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Spin Dip

$13.00

NA Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.50

Soda/Juice

$2.50

Beer

Voodoo

$7.48

Hitchhiker

$7.48

Butler Brew Works

$7.48

Strange Roots

$7.48

Dancing Gnome

$7.48

Leaning Cask

$7.48

North Country

$7.48

Grist House

$7.48

Brew Gentlemen

$7.48

Threadbare

$7.48

Hop Farm

$7.48

Troegs

$7.48
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

4578 Gibsonia Rd, Gibsonia, PA 15044

Directions

Gallery
Narcisi Winery image
Narcisi Winery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Simply Subs
orange star4.8 • 158
4778 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roma - McCandless
orange starNo Reviews
8360 Perry Hwy Mc Knight, PA 15237
View restaurantnext
Talia - 611 William Penn Place
orange starNo Reviews
611 William Penn Place Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge - Plum
orange starNo Reviews
115 Center New Texas Rd Plum, PA 15239
View restaurantnext
Dish Osteria and Bar - 128 S. 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 S. 17th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
orange star3.1 • 4
2104 Ardmore Blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gibsonia

Narcisi Winery - Retail
orange star4.4 • 820
4578 Gibsonia Rd Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Narcisi Winery - Production
orange star4.4 • 820
4578 Gibsonia Rd Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Barrel Junction - Gibsonia
orange star4.4 • 407
5560 William Flynn Hwy Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gibsonia
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston