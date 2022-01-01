Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

DJ's Dugout Bellevue

No reviews yet

10308 S. 23rd Street

Bellevue, NE 68123

Popular Items

1 DOZ WINGS
BONELESS WINGS
BASKET OF FRIES

APPETIZERS

1 DOZ WINGS

1 DOZ WINGS

$13.99

Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

1/2 DOZ WINGS

1/2 DOZ WINGS

$8.99

Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

BASKET OF FRESH VEGGIES

$5.99
BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

Basket of fries.

CHEDDAR JACK FRIES

$9.99
CHEDDAR JACK TOTS

CHEDDAR JACK TOTS

$10.99

Tater tots, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, chopped bacon, scallions. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP APPETIZER

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP APPETIZER

$10.99

Breaded shrimp tossed in our firecracker dressing. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce

HABANERO CURDS

$10.99
GARLIC CURDS

GARLIC CURDS

$10.99

Garlic cheese curds produced in Larchwood, IA, at Stensland Family Farms Creamery and shipped fresh to us. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$8.99

Basket of Onion Rings.

PICKLE CHIPS

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.99

Dill pickle chips, spices, golden cornmeal breading. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$9.99

Served with cheese sauce.

SHRIMP APPETIZER

SHRIMP APPETIZER

$10.99
SUPERBOWL NACHOS

SUPERBOWL NACHOS

$14.99

(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.99
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$6.99
WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.99

Served with cheese sauce.

BURGERS

All our 1/2 lb. burgers are served with fries, tater tots, coleslaw, baked or mashed potatoes, and come with pickles. You may substitute the fries, tater tots, coleslaw, baked or mashed potatoes that come with your burger for any item from our upgrade list for 1.99. Substitute a Turkey or Veggie Burger for no additional charge.
BACK YARD BURGER

BACK YARD BURGER

$10.12

Mushrooms, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$7.95

2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$8.70

Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

CAROLINA BURGER

CAROLINA BURGER

$10.50

Pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried onion straws, Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$10.12

Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$8.25

Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American cheese

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$9.97
SOUTHWEST MELT

SOUTHWEST MELT

$9.22

Thick cut wheat berry bread, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle sauce

SPICY HANGOVER BURGER

SPICY HANGOVER BURGER

$10.50

Fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions

WESTERN BBQ BRGR

WESTERN BBQ BRGR

$9.60

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato

SANDWICHES

AVO CHICKEN WRAP

AVO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, tomato basil wrap.

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

$12.29

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap. Served with homemade ranch.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.29

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap. Served with homemade ranch.

CALI WRAP

CALI WRAP

$12.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, tomato basil wrap, spicy homemade ranch sauce

BUFFALO CHKN SAND

BUFFALO CHKN SAND

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese.

PHILLY SANDWICH

PHILLY SANDWICH

$12.99

Grilled shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese.

HONEY MSRD TRKY

HONEY MSRD TRKY

$10.99

Turkey breast, honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread.

PRIME RIB MELT

PRIME RIB MELT

$12.99

Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99
REUBEN SAND

REUBEN SAND

$13.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.

TENDERLOIN SAND

TENDERLOIN SAND

$11.99

Deep-fried pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.

BEEF TACO SALAD

BEEF TACO SALAD

$11.99

Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.

CHIX TACO SALAD

CHIX TACO SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

$13.99

Shrimp tossed in firecracker dressing, shredded lettuce, green onions, jalapeños, tomatoes.

MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, croutons.

ENTREE

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$10.99

Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.

CHIX QUESADILLA

CHIX QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

PORK QUESADILLA

PORK QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

NEW YORK STEAK

NEW YORK STEAK

$14.99

New York strip, choice of potato, steamed vegetables, garlic bread, salad.

SHRIMP AND FRIES

SHRIMP AND FRIES

$11.99
CHIX FRIED CHKN

CHIX FRIED CHKN

$12.99

Boneless breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn.

CHICKEN BOWL

$12.99
DBL PLAY BEEF

DBL PLAY BEEF

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY CHIX

DBL PLAY CHIX

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY PORK

DBL PLAY PORK

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY COMBO

$11.99

One beef and one chicken taco. Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, and chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

KIDS MENU

KIDS SLIDER

KIDS SLIDER

$6.99
KIDS CHIX NUGGET

KIDS CHIX NUGGET

$6.99
KIDS CHX STRIPS

KIDS CHX STRIPS

$6.99
KIDS GRILL CHEESE

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$6.99

SOUP

BOWL CHIX NOODLE

$3.99

BOWL VEG BEEF

$3.99

BOWL CHILI

$3.99

BOWL TOMATO BASIL

$3.99

CUP CHIX NOODLE

$2.99

CUP VEG BEEF

$2.99

CUP CHILI

$2.99

CUP TOMATO BASIL

$2.99

DESSERT

ICECREAM BROWNIE

ICECREAM BROWNIE

$9.99

A 1/4 pound fudge brownie, served hot with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cool whipped cream, and topped with maraschino cherries

HALF ICE CREAM BROWNIE

$5.75

SINGLE SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.99

DOUBLE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.99

STENSLAND CHOCOLATE CUP

$2.99

STENSLAND COOKIES & CREAM CUP

$2.99Out of stock

STENSLAND COTTON CANDY

$2.99

STENSLAND SALTED CARAMEL

$2.99

SIDE OPTIONS

ADD CELERY

$0.75

ADD BAKED POTATO

$1.99

ADD BROWN GRAVY

$0.75

ADD CARROTS

$0.75

ADD COUNTRY GRAVY

$0.75

ADD CUP COLESLAW

$1.50

ADD CUP MAC & CHEESE

$2.99

ADD LOADED BAKED POTATO

$2.99

BOWL MASHED POTATOES

$1.99

SIDE OF CHILI FRIES

$3.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.29

SIDE OF STEAMED VEGGIES

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Full service bar and restaurant that provides the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our energetic staff is excited to take great care of you. Family friendly and locally owned.

10308 S. 23rd Street, Bellevue, NE 68123

