Dom's Broad St Eatery

Eggs

1 Egg

$6.99

2 Eggs

$8.29

1 egg with cheese

$7.49

2 egg with cheese

$8.79

Naked Eggs

$1.50

Extra egg

$1.50

Eatin' Healthy

Skinny Greek Wrap

$9.99

Pesto Egg White Scrambler

$9.99

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.99

Veggie Bake

$9.99

Omelettes

The Western

$10.99

The Soprano Omelet

$10.99

The Meat Lovers

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$10.99

The Reuben omelet

$10.99

The Italian

$10.99

The Mexican

$10.99

Chorizo Omelet

$10.99

The Meatloaf

$10.99

The Veggie

$10.99

Dom’s Famous Chili & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

BYO Omlette

$9.99

Cheese omelet

$9.99

French Toast

3 Slices Plain

$8.49

3 Slices Cinnamon

$8.49

3 Slices Our Famous Granola

$9.49

3 Slices Strawberries and Cream FT

$9.99

3 Challah FT

$9.49

3 Apple walnut FT

$9.99

3 coconut FT

$9.49

2 Slices Plain

$5.49

2 Slices Cinnamon

$5.49

2 Slices Our Famous Granola

$6.49

2 Slices Strawberries and Cream FT

$6.99

2 Challah FT

$6.49

2 Apple walnut FT

$6.99

2 coconut FT

$6.49

1 Slice Plain

$2.99

1 Slice Cinnamon

$2.99

1 Slice Our Famous Granola

$3.49

1 Slice Strawberries and Cream FT

$3.99

1 challah FT

$3.49

1 Apple walnut FT

$3.99

1 Coconut FT

$3.49

Pancakes

Plain Full Stack

$8.49

Blueberry Full Stack

$9.49

Chocolate Chip Full Stack

$9.49

Strawberries and Cream Full Stack

$9.99

Oreo full stack

$9.49

Apple walnut full stack

$9.99

M & M full stack PC

$9.49

Plain Short Stack

$5.49

Blueberry Short Stack

$6.49

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$6.49

Stawberries and Cream Short Stack

$6.99

Oreo short stack

$6.49

Apple walnut short stack

$6.99

M & M short stack PC

$6.49

One Plain pancake

$2.99

One blueberry PC

$3.49

One Chocolate Chip PC

$3.49

One Strawberries and Cream PC

$4.99

One Oreo PC

$3.49

One Apple walnut PC

$4.99

One M & M PC

$3.49

Eatery/Hearty

The Eatery Special

$14.49

Dom's Hearty Hash

$14.49

On the Side

2 Sausage Patties

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Chorizo Sausage

$3.99

Corned Beef hash

$4.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Grits

$3.79

Hard Roll

$1.99

Hash Brown Patties

$2.59

Home Fries

$2.99

Kielbasa

$3.99

Muffin

$2.99

N.Y Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

N.Y. Bagel

$2.49

Oatmeal Bowl

$2.99

Oatmeal Cup

$1.99

Sausage

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey bacon

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

1 hashbrown

$1.29

1 sausage patty

$1.99

Grilled veggies

$3.99

2 Buscuits and gravy

$6.59

1 buscuit and gravy

$3.29

Plain homefries

$2.99

Homefries no onions

$2.99

Ham steak

$3.99

Crispy bacon

$3.99

Soft bacon

$3.99

Side tomatoes

$0.99

Grits with cheese

$4.29

Deepfried homies

$2.99

Pastrami

$3.99

Side of tenderloin

$6.99

Breakfast Sandwiches/wraps

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Egg&Cheese W/ 1 Meat

$5.49

Western Sandwich W/ Cheese

$5.49

Breakfast wrap

$7.99

Broad St. Originals

Veggie Scrambler

$10.99

Dom's Famous Breakfast Skins

$11.49

Breakfast Monte Cristo

$11.49

Apple Fritter French Toast

$11.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Country Breakfast

$9.99

Chicken and waffles

$11.99

Breakfast tacos

$11.49

Waffles

Plain waffle

$7.49

Chocolate Chip waffle

$8.49

Strawberries and Cream waffle

$9.99

Lazy Man waffle

$10.99

Blueberry waffle

$8.49

Waffle w/ walnuts

$8.49

Apple walnut w/ caramel waffle

$9.99

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Irish Benedict

$13.49

Country Benedict

$13.49

Tenderloin Benedict

$13.99

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.99

Blackstone Benedict

$13.49

Mount Benedict

$13.99

Polish Benedict

$13.49

New York Benedict

$13.99

Half benedict

$6.99

Extras

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

Extra beef Gravy

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Cheese

$0.50

Hollendaise

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side sausage gravy

$0.99

Specials

Weekend Spacial #1

Weekend Spacial #2

Weekend Spacial #3

Weekend Spacial #4

Gluten free PC

Full Gluten PC

$10.99

Short Gluten Free PC

$7.99

One Gluten free PC

$3.99

Full Gluten Choc chip

$11.29

Short Gluten Choc chip

$8.29

one Gluten Choc chip

$4.49

Full Gluten blueberry

$11.29

Short Gluten Blueberry

$8.29

one gluten blueberry

$4.49

Full Gluten Strawberry whip

$11.99

Short Gluten Strawberry whip

$8.99

One Gluten Strawberry whip

$5.99

Gluten Free FT

1 slice Gluten FT

$3.49

2 slices Gluten FT

$6.49

3 slices Gluten FT

$10.99

Appetizers

Crispy Buffalo Wing Dings

$10.99

Tenderloin Quesadillas

$9.59

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Chicken Tender Trio

$10.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Chicken quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Loaded tater tots

$9.99

Baked potato skins

$9.99

Salads

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$11.99

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

California Cobb Salad

$13.99

Steakhouse Salad

$14.49

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.49

Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Medium Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Mary ellen salad

$11.99

Steve salad

$7.00

Baja salad

$12.99

Soups

Cup of soup

$2.99

Bowl of soup

$3.99

Cup of chowder

$3.89

Bowl of chowder

$4.89

cup of chili

$3.89

bowl of chili

$4.89

Cup Soup of the Day

$2.99

Cup Chowder

$3.89

Cup Dom's Chili

$3.89

Bowl Soup of the day

$3.99

Bowl Chowder

$4.89

Bowl Dom's Chili

$4.89

Blue Plates

MONDAY: Penne with Meatballs

$10.29

TUESDAY: Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$10.99

WEDNESDAY: Home-Style Turkey Dinner

$10.99

THURSDAY: Meatloaf

$10.99

FRIDAY: Fresh Seafood

Plain Mac and cheese

$9.99

Bacon and tomato Mac

$10.29

Thanksgiving wrap

$10.29

Corned beef and cabbage

$11.95

Deli

A Sandwich

$9.99

The Rachael

$11.99

Dom's Deep-Fried Dog

$7.99

BLT

$8.99

The Club

$11.99

Cup And A Half

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Patty Melts

$11.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Chix Salad Melt

$11.99

Hot dog with chili

$8.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.99

Spicy combo melt

$11.99

Dom's Originals

Dom's Famous Reuben

$11.99

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$11.99

The Mad Dog

$8.99

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$11.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.59

BBQ Meatloaf Melt

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

BBQ chicken melt

$11.99

Tenders with fries

$9.99

Burgers

The All-American

$13.99

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

The Texan

$13.99

The Firecracker Burger

$13.99

Shroom & Swiss

$13.99

Smoked Gouda Burger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hamburger

$12.49

Veggie burger

$9.99

Sides

House-made Coleslaw

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet potato fries

$3.79

House-made Potato salad

$1.99

Onion rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.59

Chili cheese fries

$5.99

No fries

-$1.00

Side of chips

$1.99

Tater tots

$3.99

Hoagies

Philly Grinder

$14.49

Classic Meatball

$14.49

Chicago Dog

$14.49

Chicken Parmesan

$14.49

Steak Bomb

$14.49

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

English muffin pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.99

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

PB & J

$7.99

Kid Burger

$7.99

Specials

Lunch Special S & S #1

$7.99

Lunch Special melt #2

$10.29

Lunch Special Burger #3

$10.99

Lunch Spacia Saladl #4

$10.59

Wrap special

$9.99

Quesadilla special

$9.99

Texas tommie special

$9.99

Picnic basket

$9.99

Cold plate

$9.99

Chop suey

$9.99

Easter dinner

$9.95

turkey dinner

$9.95

chicken parm dinner

$8.95

Mac and cheese dinner

$8.95

lasagna dinner

$8.95

Family style Easter

$34.95

Turkey for 2

$45.95

Turkey for 4

$79.95

Roast beef for 2

$30.00

Roast beef for 4

$60.00

Lasagna for 2

$25.00

Lasagna for 4

$50.00

Corned beef dinner

$13.95

Beef goulash mashed

$25.00

Beef goulash baked potato

$25.00

Peirogies

$25.00

Beef stroganoff

$25.00

Stuffed cabbage

$25.00

Extras

Extra Egg

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

Extra beef Gravy

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Cheese

$0.50

Hollendaise

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Scoop of tuna

$3.00

Scoop of chicken salad

$3.00

Scoop of egg salad

$3.00

Bed of lettuce

$2.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$2.59

Tea

$2.59

Small Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Small Juice

$1.99

Large Juice

$3.99

small coffee

$0.99

hot chocolate

$1.99

Medium juice

$2.99

Breakfast Buffet

The Continental- per person

$9.95

The Traditiona - per person

$10.50

From the Griddle -per person

$13.95

The Waffle Bar - per person

$9.50

Add Coffee - per person

$2.00

Lunch Buffet

Sandwich Sampler- per person

$9.95

It's a Wrap Platter - per person

$10.95

The Uptowner Deli Buffet - per person

$10.95

Dom's Finger Sandwiches - per person

$10.95

Add Cookies and Brownies - per persona

$0.75

Hot Buffet

The Italian Corner - per person

$12.95

The Backyard BBQ - per person

$13.95

The Triple Roast - per person

$12.95

Build Your Own Burrito and Taco Bar - per person

$13.95

Chicken with a Choice - per person

$12.95

Baked Potato Bar - per person

$10.95

Ala Carte

Half Tray Baked Ziti with Mozzarella

$30.00

Half Tray Sausage and Peppers

$40.00

Half Tray Meatballs and Sauce

$40.00

Half Tray Italian Baked Chicken

$35.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$40.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan

$40.00

Half Tray Chicken Francaise

$40.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$40.00

Half Tray Mac and Cheese with Bacon and Tomato

$40.00

Half Tray Plain Mac and Cheese

$35.00

Half Tray Baked Meat Lasagna

$45.00

Half Tray Baked Vegetable Lasagna

$40.00

Half Tray Kielbasa and Kraut

$40.00

Half Tray Dom's Award-Winning Chili

$40.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti with Mozzarella

$60.00

Full Tray Sausage and Peppers

$80.00

Full Tray Meatballs and Sauce

$80.00

Full Tray Italian Baked Chicken

$70.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Francaise

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$80.00

Full Tray Mac and Cheese with Bacon and Tomato

$80.00

Full Tray Plain Mac and Cheese

$70.00

Full Tray Baked Meat Lasagna

$90.00

Full Tray Baked Vegetable Lasagna

$80.00

Full Tray Kielbasa and Kraut

$80.00

Full Tray Dom's Award-Winning Chili

$80.00

Catering Sides

Half Tray Potato Salad

$20.00

Half Tray German Potato Salad

$20.00

Half Tray Pasta Salad

$20.00

Half Tray Cole Slaw

$20.00

Half Tray Marinated Mushrooms

$20.00

Half Tray Whipped Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Rice Pilaf

$20.00

Half Tray Roasted Butternut Squash

$30.00

Half Tray Roasted Vegetables

$30.00

Full Tray Potato Salad

$40.00

Full Tray German Potato Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Pasta Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Cole Slaw

$40.00

Full Tray Marinated Mushrooms

$40.00

Full Tray Whipped Potatoes

$50.00

Full Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$50.00

Full Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes

$50.00

Full Tray Rice Pilaf

$40.00

Full Tray Roasted Butternut Squash

$60.00

Full Tray Roasted Vegetables

$60.00

Catering Appetizers

Veggie Tray with Dip

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Tray with Dip

$2.75

Domestic Cheese and Crackers

$2.50

Sweet and Sour mini Meatballs

$2.95

Italian mini Meatballs

$2.95

Chicken Wings (BBQ or Buffalo) with Bleu Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Tenders with Dipping Sauces

$4.95

Chicken Quesadillas with Sour Cream and Salsa

$4.95

Jalapeno and Cream Cheese Poppers

$4.95

Fried Mozzarella with Marinara

$4.95

Fried Eggplant with Marinara

$3.95

Beer-Battered Onion Rings with Spicy Ranch

$2.95

Catering Salads

Half Tray Tossed Salad

$20.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$15.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$20.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Greek Salad W/ Chicken

$25.00

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Strawberry, Goat Cheese, and Candied, Walnut Salad

$30.00

Half Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Rice Pilaf

$25.00

Half Tray Roasted Butternut Squash

$30.00

Half Tray Roasted Vegetables

$30.00

Tossed Salad

$40.00

Caesar Salad

$30.00

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$40.00

Greek Salad

$50.00

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$50.00

Antipasto Salad

$50.00

Strawberry, Goat Cheese, and Candied, Walnut Salad

$60.00

Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$50.00

Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes

$50.00

Rice Pilaf

$60.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

$60.00

Roasted Vegetables

$60.00

Catering Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Paper Goods

$0.75

Upcharges

-.50 Misc

-$0.50

-1.00 Misc

-$1.00

-1.50 Misc

-$1.50

-2.00 Misc

-$2.00

.50 Misc

$0.50

1.00 Misc

$1.00

1.50 Misc

$1.50

2.00 Misc

$2.00

2.50 Misc

$2.50

3.00 Misc

$3.00

-.75 Misc

-$0.75

.25 Misc

$0.25

-10.00 Groupon

-$10.00

-16.00 groupon

-$16.00

7.00 town, PD, EMT, state

$6.52

9.00 town, PD, EMT, state

$8.38

.75

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
