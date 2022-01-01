Dom's Broad St Eatery
721 Reviews
$
330 Broad St
Windsor, CT 06095
Eatin' Healthy
Omelettes
French Toast
3 Slices Plain
$8.49
3 Slices Cinnamon
$8.49
3 Slices Our Famous Granola
$9.49
3 Slices Strawberries and Cream FT
$9.99
3 Challah FT
$9.49
3 Apple walnut FT
$9.99
3 coconut FT
$9.49
2 Slices Plain
$5.49
2 Slices Cinnamon
$5.49
2 Slices Our Famous Granola
$6.49
2 Slices Strawberries and Cream FT
$6.99
2 Challah FT
$6.49
2 Apple walnut FT
$6.99
2 coconut FT
$6.49
1 Slice Plain
$2.99
1 Slice Cinnamon
$2.99
1 Slice Our Famous Granola
$3.49
1 Slice Strawberries and Cream FT
$3.99
1 challah FT
$3.49
1 Apple walnut FT
$3.99
1 Coconut FT
$3.49
Pancakes
Plain Full Stack
$8.49
Blueberry Full Stack
$9.49
Chocolate Chip Full Stack
$9.49
Strawberries and Cream Full Stack
$9.99
Oreo full stack
$9.49
Apple walnut full stack
$9.99
M & M full stack PC
$9.49
Plain Short Stack
$5.49
Blueberry Short Stack
$6.49
Chocolate Chip Short Stack
$6.49
Stawberries and Cream Short Stack
$6.99
Oreo short stack
$6.49
Apple walnut short stack
$6.99
M & M short stack PC
$6.49
One Plain pancake
$2.99
One blueberry PC
$3.49
One Chocolate Chip PC
$3.49
One Strawberries and Cream PC
$4.99
One Oreo PC
$3.49
One Apple walnut PC
$4.99
One M & M PC
$3.49
Eatery/Hearty
On the Side
2 Sausage Patties
$3.99
Bacon
$3.99
Canadian Bacon
$3.99
Chorizo Sausage
$3.99
Corned Beef hash
$4.99
English Muffin
$1.99
Grits
$3.79
Hard Roll
$1.99
Hash Brown Patties
$2.59
Home Fries
$2.99
Kielbasa
$3.99
Muffin
$2.99
N.Y Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$2.99
N.Y. Bagel
$2.49
Oatmeal Bowl
$2.99
Oatmeal Cup
$1.99
Sausage
$3.99
Toast
$1.99
Turkey bacon
$3.99
Turkey Sausage
$3.99
1 hashbrown
$1.29
1 sausage patty
$1.99
Grilled veggies
$3.99
2 Buscuits and gravy
$6.59
1 buscuit and gravy
$3.29
Plain homefries
$2.99
Homefries no onions
$2.99
Ham steak
$3.99
Crispy bacon
$3.99
Soft bacon
$3.99
Side tomatoes
$0.99
Grits with cheese
$4.29
Deepfried homies
$2.99
Pastrami
$3.99
Side of tenderloin
$6.99
Breakfast Sandwiches/wraps
Broad St. Originals
Waffles
Benedicts
Extras
Gluten free PC
Full Gluten PC
$10.99
Short Gluten Free PC
$7.99
One Gluten free PC
$3.99
Full Gluten Choc chip
$11.29
Short Gluten Choc chip
$8.29
one Gluten Choc chip
$4.49
Full Gluten blueberry
$11.29
Short Gluten Blueberry
$8.29
one gluten blueberry
$4.49
Full Gluten Strawberry whip
$11.99
Short Gluten Strawberry whip
$8.99
One Gluten Strawberry whip
$5.99
Appetizers
Salads
Soups
Blue Plates
Deli
Dom's Originals
Burgers
Sides
Hoagies
Kids Menu
Specials
Lunch Special S & S #1
$7.99
Lunch Special melt #2
$10.29
Lunch Special Burger #3
$10.99
Lunch Spacia Saladl #4
$10.59
Wrap special
$9.99
Quesadilla special
$9.99
Texas tommie special
$9.99
Picnic basket
$9.99
Cold plate
$9.99
Chop suey
$9.99
Easter dinner
$9.95
turkey dinner
$9.95
chicken parm dinner
$8.95
Mac and cheese dinner
$8.95
lasagna dinner
$8.95
Family style Easter
$34.95
Turkey for 2
$45.95
Turkey for 4
$79.95
Roast beef for 2
$30.00
Roast beef for 4
$60.00
Lasagna for 2
$25.00
Lasagna for 4
$50.00
Corned beef dinner
$13.95
Beef goulash mashed
$25.00
Beef goulash baked potato
$25.00
Peirogies
$25.00
Beef stroganoff
$25.00
Stuffed cabbage
$25.00
Extras
Breakfast Buffet
Lunch Buffet
Hot Buffet
Ala Carte
Half Tray Baked Ziti with Mozzarella
$30.00
Half Tray Sausage and Peppers
$40.00
Half Tray Meatballs and Sauce
$40.00
Half Tray Italian Baked Chicken
$35.00
Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan
$40.00
Half Tray Chicken Parmesan
$40.00
Half Tray Chicken Francaise
$40.00
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
$40.00
Half Tray Mac and Cheese with Bacon and Tomato
$40.00
Half Tray Plain Mac and Cheese
$35.00
Half Tray Baked Meat Lasagna
$45.00
Half Tray Baked Vegetable Lasagna
$40.00
Half Tray Kielbasa and Kraut
$40.00
Half Tray Dom's Award-Winning Chili
$40.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti with Mozzarella
$60.00
Full Tray Sausage and Peppers
$80.00
Full Tray Meatballs and Sauce
$80.00
Full Tray Italian Baked Chicken
$70.00
Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan
$80.00
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan
$80.00
Full Tray Chicken Francaise
$80.00
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
$80.00
Full Tray Mac and Cheese with Bacon and Tomato
$80.00
Full Tray Plain Mac and Cheese
$70.00
Full Tray Baked Meat Lasagna
$90.00
Full Tray Baked Vegetable Lasagna
$80.00
Full Tray Kielbasa and Kraut
$80.00
Full Tray Dom's Award-Winning Chili
$80.00
Catering Sides
Half Tray Potato Salad
$20.00
Half Tray German Potato Salad
$20.00
Half Tray Pasta Salad
$20.00
Half Tray Cole Slaw
$20.00
Half Tray Marinated Mushrooms
$20.00
Half Tray Whipped Potatoes
$25.00
Half Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
$25.00
Half Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes
$25.00
Half Tray Rice Pilaf
$20.00
Half Tray Roasted Butternut Squash
$30.00
Half Tray Roasted Vegetables
$30.00
Full Tray Potato Salad
$40.00
Full Tray German Potato Salad
$40.00
Full Tray Pasta Salad
$40.00
Full Tray Cole Slaw
$40.00
Full Tray Marinated Mushrooms
$40.00
Full Tray Whipped Potatoes
$50.00
Full Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
$50.00
Full Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes
$50.00
Full Tray Rice Pilaf
$40.00
Full Tray Roasted Butternut Squash
$60.00
Full Tray Roasted Vegetables
$60.00
Catering Appetizers
Veggie Tray with Dip
$2.50
Fresh Fruit Tray with Dip
$2.75
Domestic Cheese and Crackers
$2.50
Sweet and Sour mini Meatballs
$2.95
Italian mini Meatballs
$2.95
Chicken Wings (BBQ or Buffalo) with Bleu Cheese
$4.95
Chicken Tenders with Dipping Sauces
$4.95
Chicken Quesadillas with Sour Cream and Salsa
$4.95
Jalapeno and Cream Cheese Poppers
$4.95
Fried Mozzarella with Marinara
$4.95
Fried Eggplant with Marinara
$3.95
Beer-Battered Onion Rings with Spicy Ranch
$2.95
Catering Salads
Half Tray Tossed Salad
$20.00
Half Tray Caesar Salad
$15.00
Half Tray Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$20.00
Half Tray Greek Salad
$25.00
Half Tray Greek Salad W/ Chicken
$25.00
Half Tray Antipasto Salad
$25.00
Half Tray Strawberry, Goat Cheese, and Candied, Walnut Salad
$30.00
Half Tray Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
$25.00
Half Tray Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes
$25.00
Half Tray Rice Pilaf
$25.00
Half Tray Roasted Butternut Squash
$30.00
Half Tray Roasted Vegetables
$30.00
Tossed Salad
$40.00
Caesar Salad
$30.00
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$40.00
Greek Salad
$50.00
Greek Salad w/ Chicken
$50.00
Antipasto Salad
$50.00
Strawberry, Goat Cheese, and Candied, Walnut Salad
$60.00
Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes
$50.00
Oven Roasted Herbed Potatoes
$50.00
Rice Pilaf
$60.00
Roasted Butternut Squash
$60.00
Roasted Vegetables
$60.00
Catering Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
330 Broad St, Windsor, CT 06095
