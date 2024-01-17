The Kitchen @ Back East
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come down to the tap room for some fresh beer, delicious food and a great time!
Location
1296 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002
