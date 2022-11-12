Main picView gallery

Dosalicious 2284 Griffin Way

review star

No reviews yet

2284 Griffin Way

Corona, CA 92879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables

Mixed Veg Pakoda

$8.99

Fritters made with mixed vegies, onions and chilli in gram flour and a hint of heat from spices

Cauliflower/Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Paneer Manchurian

$14.99

Crispy fried paneer tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Egg Bonda

$9.99

Boiled eggs dipped and fried in chickpea batter with a hint of spices

Chicken 65

$12.99

Our most popular appetizer. South Indian style spicy dry fried chicken.

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Tawa Fried Fish

$13.99

Fish filet marinated in a spicy South Indian spice mix and shallow fried on a tawa/griddle

Tiffin Corner

Idli

$7.99

Savory cakes made by steaming a batter made from black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutney.

Vada

$8.99

A donut shaped fritter made with black lentils mixed with onions and spices. Served with sambar and chutney.

Idli-Vada Combo

$8.99

2 Idli and 1 vada. Served with sambar and chutney.

Podi-Idli fry

$8.99

Idli chopped and tossed in a south indian spice mix. Served with sambar and chutney.

Idli Manchurian

$9.99

Fried idli tossed in spicy and tangy manchurian sauce.

Pav Bhaji

$9.99

Popular Indian street food consisting of a spicy mix vegetables mash and butter toasted buns.

Kerala Parotta with Chana masala & veg kurma

$11.99

Flaky and multi layered bread served with chickpeas curry and veg-kurma.

Goat Curry Idli

$10.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice, filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Kal Dosa

$9.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chennai Podi Onion Chilli Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion,chilli and spicy powder inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Pure Ghee Dosa

$10.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter).Served with sambar and chutneys.

Ghee Masala Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter) and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Butter Dosa

$10.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Butter Masala Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Crispy Paper Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Paper Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mysore Plain Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Andhra Kara Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Cheese Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chilli Cheese Onion Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Vegetable Spring Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mumbai Style Sreet Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mashed mix vegetable(Bhaaji), onion and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Paneer Burji Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with paneer burji and served with sambar and chutneys.

Spinach Plain Dosa

$12.99

Spinach Masala Dosa

$13.99

Pizza Dosa

$13.99

Egg Roll Dosa

$13.99

Curry dosa

$12.99

Ada Dosa

$12.99

Rava Dosa

Plain Rava Dosa

$11.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Masala Dosa

$13.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Onion and Chilli Dosa

$12.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion and chilli. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Onion and Chilli Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Mysore Plain Dosa

$12.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese Dosa

$13.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese onion Chilli Dosa

$14.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$15.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion chillies and poatao inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Roasted Onion Garlic Uthappam

$11.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with roasted onion and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Tomato Peas Uthappam

$11.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with tomato and peas. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Pizza Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with vegetables and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$11.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with onion, tomato and chilli. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chiili Cheese Garlic Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with chilli, cheese and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Podi Onion Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with spicy powder and onion. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Vegetable Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Dosalicious Special

Appam and Veg Kurma

$11.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg kurma

Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu

$13.99

Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.

Vegeterian Kothu Parotta

$12.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, gravy and our special spice blends.

Paneer Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, paneer, gravy and our special spice blends.

Egg Kothu Parotta

$13.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, egg, gravy and our special spice blends.

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables,chicken, gravy and our special spice blends.

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$15.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, mutton, gravy and our special spice blends.

The Trio

$15.99

Idli,Vada and your choice of any vegetarian dosa (doesn't include: Chicken, Mutton or any Rava dosa)

Chicken Keema Dosa

$14.99

Dosa stuffed with spicy minced chicken.

Mutton Keema Dosa

$15.99

Dosa stuffed with spicy minced mutton.

Idiyyapam with chicken chettinadu

$13.99

Idiyappam with veg kurma and chana masla

$11.99

Lunch Specials

Appam and Veg Kurma

$11.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg Kurma.

Tiffin Platter

$11.99

Served with idli, vada and choice of one of the following dosa: Plain dosa, masala dosa, Mysore masala, cheese dosa, plain uthappam, onion chilli uthappam.

Express Thali (VEG)

$11.99

Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following: paneer butter masala, mutter paneer, chana masala,veg kurma.

Appam and Egg masala

$11.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Egg masala.

Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu 8oz

$11.99

Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.

Dosa and Chicken Curry

$11.99

Kal dosas served with chicken curry

Express Thali (NON-VEG)

$11.99

Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following:chicken tikka masala, palak chicken, chicken curry or chicken chettinadu.

Entrees

Chana Masala

$11.99

Curry made with chickpeas in onion and tomato masala gravy.

Aloo Palak

$11.99

Potatoes in spinach gravy.

Vegetable Kurma

$11.99

Delicious and flavourful curry made with mixed vegetables, coconut and other south Indian spices.

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Rich and creamy dish of paneer(cottage cheese) in a tomato based gravy with butter and spices.

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Paneer in smooth, creamy delicious spinach gravy.

Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Peas and Paneer prepared with a thick gravy of cream, onions and spices.

Egg Masala

$13.99

Spicy curry made with boiled eggs in onion, tomatoes based gravy.

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Aromatic chicken dish in a rich curry sauce with coconut.

Chettinadu Chicken Curry

$15.99

South Indian's most flavorful dish made with chicken, fresh ground spices and herbs.

Chicken Pepper fry

$15.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated chicken with whole spices.

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Grilled chicken in spinach gravy

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Grilled chicken sautéed with herbs and spices in a ceamy tomato gravy.

Lamb Curry

$16.99

Lamb in a curry sauce with coconut.

Lamb Pepper fry

$16.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated lamb with whole spices.

Chettinadu Lamb Curry

$16.99

Spicy, hot and aromatic lamb dish with fresh ground spices and herbs.

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Tender Lamb pieces in spinach gravy.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Mutton sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato gravy.

Malabar Fish Curry

$16.99

Fish cooked in spicy tamarind and coconut based gravy.

Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in tangy, tomato and coconut based gravy.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato curry.

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$16.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated shrimp with whole spices.

Goat Curry

$18.99

Rice Dishes

Bise Belle Bhaath

$9.99

A healthy and comforting meal of rice,lentils and vegetables with our special spice blend.

Tamaraind Rice

$9.99

Tangy, sour and special rice.

Lemon Rice

$9.99

Rice bursting with lemon flavor and tempered with spices like mustard seeds and peanuts.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, paneer and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Egg Biryani

$11.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and egg.

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken.

Chicken 65 Biryani

$15.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken 65.

Thalapakatti Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Mutton.

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg, chicken and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Noodles

Indian stir fried noodles with vegetables and chicken/paneer/eggs in our Indo Chinese sauces

Veg. Noodles.

$11.99

Paneer Noodles.

$13.99

Egg Noodles.

$11.99

Chicken Noodles.

$13.99

Chaats

Pani Puri

$6.99

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Paapdi Chaat

$7.99

Bhel Puri

$7.99

Dahi Vada

$7.99

Kids Corner

Chocolate Dosa

$8.99

Dosa with Chocolate spread inside.

Kids Cheese Dosa

$8.99

Dosa with Cheese.

Butter Cone Dosa

$8.99

Cone shaped butter dosa

Breads & Sides

Appam

$2.50

Kerala Parotta

$2.99

Potato Masala

$3.99

Basmati Rice

$3.99

Raita

$3.99

Yoghurt

$2.99

Sambar

$3.99+

Pappadum

$1.50

Tomato Chutney

$4.99+

Coconut Chutney

$4.99+

Idiyappam

$1.49

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Rasmalai

$3.99

Macaron Ice Cream

$3.99

Beverages

Masala Chai

$4.50

South Indian Coffee

$4.50

Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda(cans)

$1.50

Thumbs up/Limca

$2.49

Maaza

$2.99

Lime Soda

$3.99

Beer

Haywards 5000 650ml

$9.99

Taj Mahal 650ml

$9.99

Taj Mahal 330 ml

$5.99

Wood Pecker 330ml

$5.99

Bira Blond 330ml

$5.99

Bira White 330ml

$5.99

Corona

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Tying Horse 650ml

$9.99

Legend 10000 650ml

$9.99

Wine

Merlot - Glass

$9.99

Merlot - Bottle

$26.99

Cabernet - Glass

$9.99

Cabernet - Bottle

$26.99

Chardonnay - Glass

$9.99

Chardonnay - Bottle

$26.99

Pinot Noir - Glass

$9.99

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$26.99

Sweet Red Wine - Glass

$9.99

Sweet Red Wine - Bottle

$26.99

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$6.99

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables

Mixed Veg Pakoda

$9.99

Fritters made with mixed vegies, onions and chilli in gram flour and a hint of heat from spices

Cauliflower/Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Paneer Manchurian

$15.99

Crispy fried paneer tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Egg Bonda

$9.99

Boiled eggs dipped and fried in chickpea batter with a hint of spices

Chicken 65

$12.99

Our most popular appetizer. South Indian style spicy dry fried chicken.

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce

Tawa Fried Fish

$13.99

Fish filet marinated in a spicy South Indian spice mix and shallow fried on a tawa/griddle

Tiffin Corner

Idli

$8.99

Savory cakes made by steaming a batter made from black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutney.

Vada

$9.99

A donut shaped fritter made with black lentils mixed with onions and spices. Served with sambar and chutney.

Idli-Vada Combo

$9.99

2 Idli and 1 vada. Served with sambar and chutney.

Podi-Idli fry

$9.99

Idli chopped and tossed in a south indian spice mix. Served with sambar and chutney.

Idli Manchurian

$10.99

Fried idli tossed in spicy and tangy manchurian sauce.

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Popular Indian street food consisting of a spicy mix vegetables mash and butter toasted buns.

Kerala Parotta with Chana masala & veg kurma

$12.99

Flaky and multi layered bread served with chickpeas curry and veg-kurma.

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$10.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Masala Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice, filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Kal Dosa

$10.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chennai Podi Onion Chilli Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion,chilli and spicy powder inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Pure Ghee Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter).Served with sambar and chutneys.

Ghee Masala Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter) and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Butter Dosa

$11.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Butter Masala Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Crispy Paper Dosa

$13.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Paper Masala Dosa

$15.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mysore Plain Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Andhra Kara Dosa

$12.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Andhra Kara Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.

Cheese Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chilli Cheese Onion Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Vegetable Spring Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Mumbai Style Sreet Dosa

$14.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mashed mix vegetable(Bhaaji), onion and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Paneer Burji Dosa

$15.99

Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with paneer burji and served with sambar and chutneys.

Spinach Plain Dosa

$13.99

Spinach Masala Dosa

$14.99

Pizza Dosa

$14.99

Rava Dosa

Plain Rava Dosa

$12.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Onion and Chilli Dosa

$13.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion and chilli. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Onion and Chilli Masala Dosa

$15.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Mysore Plain Dosa

$13.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Mysore Masala Dosa

$15.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese Dosa

$14.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese onion Chilli Dosa

$15.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with chutney and sambar.

Rava Cheese Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$16.99

Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion chillies and poatao inside. Served with chutney and sambar.

Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$10.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Roasted Onion Garlic Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with roasted onion and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Tomato Peas Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with tomato and peas. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Pizza Uthappam

$13.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with vegetables and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$12.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with onion, tomato and chilli. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Chiili Cheese Garlic Uthappam

$13.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with chilli, cheese and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Podi Onion Uthappam

$13.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with spicy powder and onion. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Vegetable Uthappam

$13.99

A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.

Dosalicious Special

Appam and Veg Kurma

$12.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg kurma

Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu

$14.99

Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.

Vegeterian Kothu Parotta

$13.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, gravy and our special spice blends.

Paneer Kothu Parotta

$15.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, paneer, gravy and our special spice blends.

Egg Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, egg, gravy and our special spice blends.

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$15.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables,chicken, gravy and our special spice blends.

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$16.99

Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, mutton, gravy and our special spice blends.

The Trio

$16.99

Idli,Vada and your choice of any vegetarian dosa (doesn't include: Chicken, Mutton or any Rava dosa)

Chicken Keema Dosa

$15.99

Dosa stuffed with spicy minced chicken.

Mutton Keema Dosa

$16.99

Dosa stuffed with spicy minced mutton.

Lunch Specials

Appam and Veg Kurma

$11.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg Kurma.

Tiffin Platter

$11.99

Served with idli, vada and choice of one of the following dosa: Plain dosa, masala dosa, Mysore masala, cheese dosa, plain uthappam, onion chilli uthappam.

Express Thali (VEG)

$11.99

Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following: paneer butter masala, mutter paneer, chana masala,veg kurma.

Appam and Egg masala

$11.99

South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Egg masala.

Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu 8oz

$11.99

Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.

Dosa and Chicken Curry

$11.99

Kal dosas served with chicken curry

Express Thali (NON-VEG)

$11.99

Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following:chicken tikka masala, palak chicken, chicken curry or chicken chettinadu.

Entrees

Chana Masala

$12.99

Curry made with chickpeas in onion and tomato masala gravy.

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Potatoes in spinach gravy.

Vegetable Kurma

$12.99

Delicious and flavourful curry made with mixed vegetables, coconut and other south Indian spices.

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Rich and creamy dish of paneer(cottage cheese) in a tomato based gravy with butter and spices.

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Paneer in smooth, creamy delicious spinach gravy.

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Peas and Paneer prepared with a thick gravy of cream, onions and spices.

Egg Masala

$14.99

Spicy curry made with boiled eggs in onion, tomatoes based gravy.

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Aromatic chicken dish in a rich curry sauce with coconut.

Chettinadu Chicken Curry

$16.99

South Indian's most flavorful dish made with chicken, fresh ground spices and herbs.

Chicken Pepper fry

$16.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated chicken with whole spices.

Chicken Saag

$15.99

Grilled chicken in spinach gravy

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Grilled chicken sautéed with herbs and spices in a ceamy tomato gravy.

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb in a curry sauce with coconut.

Lamb Pepper fry

$17.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated lamb with whole spices.

Chettinadu Lamb Curry

$17.99

Spicy, hot and aromatic lamb dish with fresh ground spices and herbs.

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Tender Lamb pieces in spinach gravy.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Mutton sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato gravy.

Malabar Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish cooked in spicy tamarind and coconut based gravy.

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in tangy, tomato and coconut based gravy.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato curry.

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$17.99

Spicy dish made by roasting marinated shrimp with whole spices.

Rice Dishes

Bise Belle Bhaath

$10.99

A healthy and comforting meal of rice,lentils and vegetables with our special spice blend.

Tamaraind Rice

$10.99

Tangy, sour and special rice.

Lemon Rice

$10.99

Rice bursting with lemon flavor and tempered with spices like mustard seeds and peanuts.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Paneer Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, paneer and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and egg.

Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken.

Chicken 65 Biryani

$16.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken 65.

Thalapakatti Mutton Biryani

$17.99

Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Mutton.

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg, chicken and Indo-Chinese ingredients.

Noodles

Indian stir fried noodles with vegetables and chicken/paneer/eggs in our Indo Chinese sauces

Veg. Noodles.

$12.99

Paneer Noodles.

$14.99

Egg Noodles.

$12.99

Chicken Noodles.

$14.99

Chaats

Pani Puri

$7.99

Dahi Puri

$8.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Paapdi Chaat

$8.99

Bhel Puri

$8.99

Dahi Vada

$8.99

Kids Corner

Chocolate Dosa

$9.99

Dosa with Chocolate spread inside.

Kids Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Dosa with Cheese.

Butter Cone Dosa

$9.99

Cone shaped butter dosa

Breads & Sides

Appam

$3.50

Kerala Parotta

$3.99

Potato Masala

$4.99

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Raita

$4.99

Yoghurt

$3.99

Sambar

$3.99+

Pappadum

$2.50

Tomato Chutney

$4.99+

Coconut Chutney

$4.99+

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Rasmalai

$4.99

Macaron Ice Cream

$4.99

Beverages

Masala Chai

$6.50

South Indian Coffee

$6.50

Lassi

$6.99

Mango Lassi

$6.99

Bottled Water

$3.50

Soda(cans)

$3.50

Thumbs up/Limca

$4.49

Maaza

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2284 Griffin Way, Corona, CA 92879

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Merit Autospa
orange starNo Reviews
465 N. McKinley Street Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
0060 - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
2210 Griffin Way Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Corona
orange star4.3 • 237
705 N Main St. Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
641 N. Main St Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Wicks Brewing
orange star4.3 • 1,174
11620 Sterling Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - South Corona
orange star4.6 • 1,344
1240 East Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA024 - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 1,223
13394 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston