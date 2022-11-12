Dosalicious 2284 Griffin Way
2284 Griffin Way
Corona, CA 92879
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables
Mixed Veg Pakoda
Fritters made with mixed vegies, onions and chilli in gram flour and a hint of heat from spices
Cauliflower/Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce
Paneer Manchurian
Crispy fried paneer tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce
Egg Bonda
Boiled eggs dipped and fried in chickpea batter with a hint of spices
Chicken 65
Our most popular appetizer. South Indian style spicy dry fried chicken.
Chicken Manchurian
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce
Tawa Fried Fish
Fish filet marinated in a spicy South Indian spice mix and shallow fried on a tawa/griddle
Tiffin Corner
Idli
Savory cakes made by steaming a batter made from black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutney.
Vada
A donut shaped fritter made with black lentils mixed with onions and spices. Served with sambar and chutney.
Idli-Vada Combo
2 Idli and 1 vada. Served with sambar and chutney.
Podi-Idli fry
Idli chopped and tossed in a south indian spice mix. Served with sambar and chutney.
Idli Manchurian
Fried idli tossed in spicy and tangy manchurian sauce.
Pav Bhaji
Popular Indian street food consisting of a spicy mix vegetables mash and butter toasted buns.
Kerala Parotta with Chana masala & veg kurma
Flaky and multi layered bread served with chickpeas curry and veg-kurma.
Goat Curry Idli
Dosa
Plain Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice, filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.
Kal Dosa
Dosa is a type of South Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Onion Chilli Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of South Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Chennai Podi Onion Chilli Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with onion,chilli and spicy powder inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Pure Ghee Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter).Served with sambar and chutneys.
Ghee Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with ghee(clarified buttter) and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Butter Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Butter Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with buttter and filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Crispy Paper Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Paper Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian long and crispy crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with potato inside. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Mysore Plain Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Mysore Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.
Andhra Kara Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Andhra Kara Masala Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Spread with andhra spicy paste and filled with potato inside.Served with sambar and chutneys.
Cheese Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Chilli Cheese Onion Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Vegetable Spring Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Mumbai Style Sreet Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with mashed mix vegetable(Bhaaji), onion and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Paneer Burji Dosa
Dosa is a type of south Indian crepe made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Filled with paneer burji and served with sambar and chutneys.
Spinach Plain Dosa
Spinach Masala Dosa
Pizza Dosa
Egg Roll Dosa
Curry dosa
Ada Dosa
Rava Dosa
Plain Rava Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Masala Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Onion and Chilli Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion and chilli. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Onion and Chilli Masala Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with onion, chilli and potato inside. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Mysore Plain Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Mysore Masala Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Spread with mysore paste and filled with potato inside.Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Cheese Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Cheese onion Chilli Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion and chillies. Served with chutney and sambar.
Rava Cheese Onion Chilli Masala Dosa
Dosa made with rava, a type of semoline. Filled with cheese, onion chillies and poatao inside. Served with chutney and sambar.
Uthappam
Plain Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Roasted Onion Garlic Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with roasted onion and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Tomato Peas Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with tomato and peas. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Pizza Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with vegetables and cheese. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with onion, tomato and chilli. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Chiili Cheese Garlic Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with chilli, cheese and garlic. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Podi Onion Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with spicy powder and onion. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Vegetable Uthappam
A type of south Indian pancake made from batter consisting of black lentils and rice topped with mix vegetables. Served with sambar and chutneys.
Dosalicious Special
Appam and Veg Kurma
South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg kurma
Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu
Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.
Vegeterian Kothu Parotta
Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, gravy and our special spice blends.
Paneer Kothu Parotta
Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, paneer, gravy and our special spice blends.
Egg Kothu Parotta
Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, egg, gravy and our special spice blends.
Chicken Kothu Parotta
Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables,chicken, gravy and our special spice blends.
Mutton Kothu Parotta
Chopped flaky Kerala parotta mixed with vegetables, mutton, gravy and our special spice blends.
The Trio
Idli,Vada and your choice of any vegetarian dosa (doesn't include: Chicken, Mutton or any Rava dosa)
Chicken Keema Dosa
Dosa stuffed with spicy minced chicken.
Mutton Keema Dosa
Dosa stuffed with spicy minced mutton.
Idiyyapam with chicken chettinadu
Idiyappam with veg kurma and chana masla
Lunch Specials
Appam and Veg Kurma
South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Veg Kurma.
Tiffin Platter
Served with idli, vada and choice of one of the following dosa: Plain dosa, masala dosa, Mysore masala, cheese dosa, plain uthappam, onion chilli uthappam.
Express Thali (VEG)
Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following: paneer butter masala, mutter paneer, chana masala,veg kurma.
Appam and Egg masala
South Indian pancake made with rice and coconut batter served with Egg masala.
Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinadu 8oz
Flaky and multi layered bread serve with spicy chicken chettinadu curry.
Dosa and Chicken Curry
Kal dosas served with chicken curry
Express Thali (NON-VEG)
Rice served with a bread, sambar(lentil soup), a dessert and your choice of one of the following:chicken tikka masala, palak chicken, chicken curry or chicken chettinadu.
Entrees
Chana Masala
Curry made with chickpeas in onion and tomato masala gravy.
Aloo Palak
Potatoes in spinach gravy.
Vegetable Kurma
Delicious and flavourful curry made with mixed vegetables, coconut and other south Indian spices.
Paneer Butter Masala
Rich and creamy dish of paneer(cottage cheese) in a tomato based gravy with butter and spices.
Palak Paneer
Paneer in smooth, creamy delicious spinach gravy.
Mutter Paneer
Peas and Paneer prepared with a thick gravy of cream, onions and spices.
Egg Masala
Spicy curry made with boiled eggs in onion, tomatoes based gravy.
Chicken Curry
Aromatic chicken dish in a rich curry sauce with coconut.
Chettinadu Chicken Curry
South Indian's most flavorful dish made with chicken, fresh ground spices and herbs.
Chicken Pepper fry
Spicy dish made by roasting marinated chicken with whole spices.
Chicken Saag
Grilled chicken in spinach gravy
Chicken Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken sautéed with herbs and spices in a ceamy tomato gravy.
Lamb Curry
Lamb in a curry sauce with coconut.
Lamb Pepper fry
Spicy dish made by roasting marinated lamb with whole spices.
Chettinadu Lamb Curry
Spicy, hot and aromatic lamb dish with fresh ground spices and herbs.
Lamb Saag
Tender Lamb pieces in spinach gravy.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Mutton sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato gravy.
Malabar Fish Curry
Fish cooked in spicy tamarind and coconut based gravy.
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in tangy, tomato and coconut based gravy.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp sautéed with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato curry.
Shrimp Pepper Fry
Spicy dish made by roasting marinated shrimp with whole spices.
Goat Curry
Rice Dishes
Bise Belle Bhaath
A healthy and comforting meal of rice,lentils and vegetables with our special spice blend.
Tamaraind Rice
Tangy, sour and special rice.
Lemon Rice
Rice bursting with lemon flavor and tempered with spices like mustard seeds and peanuts.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with vegetables and Indo-Chinese ingredients.
Paneer Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with vegetables, paneer and Indo-Chinese ingredients.
Egg Biryani
Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and egg.
Chicken Dum Biryani
Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken.
Chicken 65 Biryani
Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Chicken 65.
Thalapakatti Mutton Biryani
Slow cooked aromatic rice with special spices and Mutton.
Egg Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg and Indo-Chinese ingredients.
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with vegetables, egg, chicken and Indo-Chinese ingredients.
Noodles
Kids Corner
Breads & Sides
Beer
Wine
2284 Griffin Way, Corona, CA 92879