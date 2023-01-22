  • Home
A map showing the location of Dough Bros Italian Kitchen #1 (New) 5181 Keller Springs Rd

Dough Bros Italian Kitchen #1 (New) 5181 Keller Springs Rd

No reviews yet

5181 Keller Springs Rd

Dallas, TX 75248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Crispy Zucchini

$9.00

Dough Bites

$8.00

Wings

6 Wings*

$11.00

12 Wings*

$20.00

Salads

House

$8.00

Caesar

$9.00

Mediterranean

$11.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Caeser

$5.00

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Entrees

Alfredo

$11.00

Spaghetti & Marinara

$11.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Deconstructed Lasagna

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$16.00

Florentine Calzone

$16.00

Bro Bomb Calzone

$16.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Build Your Pizza

8"

$9.00

12"

$14.00

16"

$16.00

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

Signature Pizza

Margherita

$11.00+

The Bro

$11.00+

Healthy

$11.00+

White Out

$11.00+

Bianica

$11.00+

Cheese

$9.00+

Pepperoni

$9.00+

Sides

1/2 Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

3 Meatball w/ Marinara

$8.00

Chips

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Salmon Only

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli (1)

$5.00

Cannoli (2)

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Mac&Chz

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

N/A DRINKS

Cherry Lime

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5181 Keller Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

