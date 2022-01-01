Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
46624 Hwy 200 East
Hope, ID 83836
Share Plates
bison meatball
manchego, chorizo, corn, salsa verde
Smoked Wings
house smoked, feta, citrus mint sauce
Goat Cheese & Green Chile Wontons
huckleberry tarragon compote
Papa Con Carne
carne asada, queso fresco, avocado crema, pickled onion, pico
Traditional Shrimp Cocktail
tomatillo cocktail sauce
Ahi Tartare
tangerine emulsion, fried shallots, wonton chips, watercress
Charcutarie Board
seasonal meat selection, huckleberry compote, olive tapenade
Smoked Salmon
pickled tomato relish, crostini
Truffle Garlic Parm Fries
also available with sweet potato fries
Chiles Gueritos
shrimp, sweet chile, cilantro, queso fresco, soy sauce, lime
Side of Regular Fries
Side of Sweet Fries
Side of Garlic Fries
Side of Truffle Fries
Korean BBQ Lettuce Wrap
1/2 truffle garlic parm fries
Kumamoto dozen
kumamoto 1/2 dozen
kusshi dozen
kusshi 1/2 dozen
takara dz
takara 1/2 dz
truffle honey 4oz
caviar half
caviar full
buffalo wings
pulled pork nachos
guacamole and chips
daybob dozen
daybob 1/2 dozen
Ladies Night Cali rolls
Salad
Caesar
baby gem, comte cheese, grilled lemon, crostini
Beet
arugula, roasted baby beets, pecan crusted goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Burrata salad
radish, tomato, bacon, bliue cheese crumbles, pickled onion
Side Salad
greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons
Asian Chicken Salad
red and green cabbage, crispy shallots, cilantro, citrus vinaigrette
Strawberry Fields
Salmon Side
Steak Side
Shrimp Side
Chicken Side
Side Caesar
cup of soup
bowl of soup
local farm salad
bowl clam chowder
cup of clam chowder
side of gratin
side of avocado
simple salad
seasonal veggie
greek salad
side greek salad
halibut side
Wedge
caprese salad
hamburger patty
Dinner Entrees
drift burger
whipped potato, seasonl veg, truffle thyme compound butter
beer battered fish and chips
Salmon
charred corn risotto, wilted arugula salad, roasted shallot, sherry vinaigrette
16 oz rib eye
Special scallops
mahi special
game burger
football team dinner
charter fish
Fried Chicken
Rigatoni Bolognese
meatloaf special
tri tip sandwich
pan seared rock fish
blackened cobia
bison meatball pasta
prime rib special
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Libations
Happy Hour Beer
Happy Hour Wine
Lunch Entrees
Burger
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
Lamb Dip
local lamb, horseradish sauce, port onion marmalade, ciabatta roll, natural jus
Cauliflower Grilled Cheese
fontina cheese, sourdough
Fried Green Tomato BLT
candied bacon, humboldt fog, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, sourdoughg
Fish & Chips
beer battered, house made remoulade
Steak & Frites
hanger steak, chimichurri, fries
Tijuana Burger
Chicken Taco Plato
Steak Taco Plato
choice of fish, shrimp, carne asada, or all 3! get fish or shrimp fried or blackened. chipotle crema, white cabbage, pickled onion, lime
Shrimp Taco Plato
asian chicken wrap
fishwich
Shrimp and chips
Tri tip sandwich
fish tacos
mahi tacos
KIDS Menu
Dessert
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
St Germaine
Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Baileys
Limoncello
Ancho Reyes Chile
Licor 43
Pimms
Maraschino Cherry
Midori
Martini and Rosso Dry
Lillet
Fernet Branca
Romana Sambuca
Calvados
Lucid Absinthe
Frangelico
Peach Schnapps
Chambord
pisco carmen
domaine de canton ginger
courvoisier
Libations
Beach Bum
Cabin Fever
Co-Captain
Deadly Catch
Mountain Mule
Ship Wrecked
The Forest Fire
The Flyer
The Sunburn
Sunset Sangria
Froze
Raspberry Lemonade
Blood Orange Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Lavender Mojito
pomegranate spritz
blood oj marg
peach and raspberry marg
Ladies Night sangria
Classic Cocktails A - F
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Bees Knees
Bellini
Black Russian
blood orange marg
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Cadillac Margarita
Caparinha
Champagne Cocktail
Chillton
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Dirty Martini
Espresso Martini
French 75
fuzzy navel
colorado bulldog
caesar
Classic Cocktails G - N
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
New York Sour
hope special
John Daily
Classic Cocktails O - Z
Brunch Mimosas
Bottled and Canned
Alaskan Spicy Seltzer
athletic brewing IPA
Big Sky Moose Drool
Corona
bodi bucket
Eylsian Space Dust IPA
Press Blackberry Hibiscus Seltzer
Press Pineapple Basil Seltzer
san juan huckleberry seltzer
widmer Hefe
bodi can
karbach ranch water case
bodi buckets
kokanee bottle
kokanee bucket
Wine by the Bottle
Three Thieves Pinot Noir Bottle
King Estate Inscription Pn Bottle
Bieler Cab Sauv Bottle
The Cosmic Egg Cab Sauv Bottle
Mer Soleil Chard Bottle
charles krug
Savee Sea Sauv Blanc Bottle
St Suprey Sauv Blanc Bottle
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle
Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Bottle
Villa Sandi Prosecco Bottle
Eve Chardonnay bottle
Pazo das bruxas
high heaven
casillero del diablo
gerard bertrand cotes des roses
sonoma cutrer chardonnay
frank family chardonnay
masi pinot grigio
savee sea sauv blanc
st suprey sauv blanc
banshee pinot noir
domaine serene pinot noir
juggernaut cab sauv
caymus cab sauv
silver oak cab sauv
nickel and nickel cab sauv
orin swift red blend
seven hills merlot
la blanc red mountain
taylor fladgate 10 year
Nobilo sauv blanc
josh silver oak (servers dont use!!)
N/A Drinks
americano
aqua pana
arnold palmer
cappuccino
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Decaf Coffe
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Espresso
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
hot tea
Iced Tea
latte
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Fanta
Orange Juice
pineapple juice
Red Bull
Root Beer
roy rogers
shirley temple
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
house blend coffee bag
wood roast coffee
pellegrino
hot chocolate
entrees
catering
lunch buffet price per person
charcuterie station price per person
morning buffet
bar package
caviar egg
duck confit taco
mushroom crostini
BBQ trailer rental
la marca prosecco
pabst blue ribbon case
bale breaker IPA case
san juan huckleberry seltzer case
topo chico seltzers
Brunch Entrees
Eggs Your Way
Traditional Eggs Benny
Crab Eggs Benny
Wild Mushroom Omelet
Waffles Bananas Fosters
Avocado Toast
Traditional Shrimp Cocktail
Seared Salmon & Beets
Knife and Fork Caesar
Tri tip sandwich
drift burger
whipped potato, seasonl veg, truffle thyme compound butter
kusshi 1/2 dozen
kusshi dozen
kumamoto 1/2 dozen
Kumamoto dozen
1 egg
side of avocado
side of toast
side of sausage
side of ham
side of bacon
side of potatoes
cheese omelet
veggies
side of hollandaise
chilaquiles
side waffle
kids plate
chicken and waffles
French toast
denver omelet
veggie benedict
ham and cheese quiche
veggie quiche
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Lakeside casual new American fine dining featuring local products from scratch.
46624 Hwy 200 East, Hope, ID 83836