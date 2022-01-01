Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar

  • Home
Order Again

Share Plates

bison meatball

$15.00

manchego, chorizo, corn, salsa verde

Smoked Wings

$17.00

house smoked, feta, citrus mint sauce

Goat Cheese & Green Chile Wontons

$10.00

huckleberry tarragon compote

Papa Con Carne

$16.00

carne asada, queso fresco, avocado crema, pickled onion, pico

Traditional Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

tomatillo cocktail sauce

Ahi Tartare

$21.00Out of stock

tangerine emulsion, fried shallots, wonton chips, watercress

Charcutarie Board

$26.00

seasonal meat selection, huckleberry compote, olive tapenade

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

pickled tomato relish, crostini

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries

$14.00

also available with sweet potato fries

Chiles Gueritos

$15.00

shrimp, sweet chile, cilantro, queso fresco, soy sauce, lime

Side of Regular Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side of Garlic Fries

$6.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$6.00

Korean BBQ Lettuce Wrap

$18.00

1/2 truffle garlic parm fries

$7.00

Kumamoto dozen

$38.00

kumamoto 1/2 dozen

$20.00

kusshi dozen

$45.00

kusshi 1/2 dozen

$23.00

takara dz

$31.00

takara 1/2 dz

$17.00

truffle honey 4oz

$9.00

caviar half

$15.00

caviar full

$20.00

buffalo wings

$15.00

pulled pork nachos

$19.00

guacamole and chips

$10.00

daybob dozen

$35.00

daybob 1/2 dozen

$19.00

Ladies Night Cali rolls

$9.00

Salad

Caesar

$15.00

baby gem, comte cheese, grilled lemon, crostini

Beet

$21.00

arugula, roasted baby beets, pecan crusted goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Burrata salad

$19.00

radish, tomato, bacon, bliue cheese crumbles, pickled onion

Side Salad

$7.00

greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

red and green cabbage, crispy shallots, cilantro, citrus vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields

$17.00

Salmon Side

$9.00

Steak Side

$9.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Chicken Side

$6.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

cup of soup

$5.00

bowl of soup

$9.00

local farm salad

$21.00

bowl clam chowder

$12.00

cup of clam chowder

$8.00

side of gratin

$9.00

side of avocado

$4.00

simple salad

$12.00

seasonal veggie

$8.00

greek salad

$12.00

side greek salad

$6.00

halibut side

$29.00

Wedge

$16.00

caprese salad

$13.00

hamburger patty

$4.00

Dinner Entrees

drift burger

$18.00

whipped potato, seasonl veg, truffle thyme compound butter

beer battered fish and chips

$19.00

Salmon

$27.00

charred corn risotto, wilted arugula salad, roasted shallot, sherry vinaigrette

16 oz rib eye

$58.00

Special scallops

$38.00

mahi special

$31.00

game burger

$15.00

football team dinner

$5.00

charter fish

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$23.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

meatloaf special

$22.00

tri tip sandwich

$19.00

pan seared rock fish

$25.00

blackened cobia

$27.00

bison meatball pasta

$22.00

prime rib special

$35.00

Happy Hour Food

truffle garlic parm fries

$12.00

papa con carne

$14.00

traditional shrimp cocktail

$16.00

chips and guac

$12.00

smoked wings

$15.00

chile gueritos

$13.00

Wild Game Charcuterie

$26.00

Pork & Green Chili Nachos

$19.00

Pulled pork taco

$2.00

Happy Hour Liquor

well vodka

$7.00

well tequila

$7.00

well gin

$7.00

well rum

$7.00

well bourbon

$7.00

Happy Hour Libations

Sunset Sangria

$6.00

blood orange marg

$9.00

froze

$5.00

Happy Hour Beer

Coors Light 16oz

$3.00

Pacifico 16oz

$3.00

Mickduffs Lupulicious 16oz

$3.00

Georgetown Bodhizafa Ipa 16oz

$3.00

Georgetown Johnny Utah Pale Ale 16oz

$3.00

jeremiah johnson scotch ale

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Buoy Red Ale

$3.00

Happy Hour Wine

Bieler Cab Sauv Glass

$9.00

Savee Sea Sauv Blanc Glass

$9.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

eve chardonnay glass

$9.00

three thieves pinot noir

$9.00

high heaven merlot

$9.00

Jaume Serra Cava

$8.00

Lunch Entrees

Burger

$18.00

burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, brioche bun

Lamb Dip

$19.00

local lamb, horseradish sauce, port onion marmalade, ciabatta roll, natural jus

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese

$13.00

fontina cheese, sourdough

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$21.00Out of stock

candied bacon, humboldt fog, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, sourdoughg

Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer battered, house made remoulade

Steak & Frites

$27.00

hanger steak, chimichurri, fries

Tijuana Burger

$19.00

Chicken Taco Plato

$12.00

Steak Taco Plato

$15.00

choice of fish, shrimp, carne asada, or all 3! get fish or shrimp fried or blackened. chipotle crema, white cabbage, pickled onion, lime

Shrimp Taco Plato

$19.00

asian chicken wrap

$15.00

fishwich

$21.00

Shrimp and chips

$19.00

Tri tip sandwich

$19.00

fish tacos

$19.00

mahi tacos

$19.00

Share Plates

bison meatball

$15.00

manchego, chorizo, corn, salsa verde

Smoked Wings

$17.00

house smoked, feta, citrus mint sauce

Goat Cheese & Green Chile Wontons

$10.00

huckleberry tarragon compote

Papa Con Carne

$16.00

carne asada, queso fresco, avocado crema, pickled onion, pico

Traditional Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

tomatillo cocktail sauce

Ahi Tartare

$21.00Out of stock

tangerine emulsion, fried shallots, wonton chips, watercress

Charcutarie Board

$26.00

seasonal meat selection, huckleberry compote, olive tapenade

Cheese Board

$16.00

domestic and imported cheeses, seasonal fruit and compote, crostini

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

pickled tomato relish, crostini

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries

$14.00

also available with sweet potato fries

Chiles Gueritos

$15.00

shrimp, sweet chile, cilantro, queso fresco, soy sauce, lime

Side of Fries

$5.00

gauc and chips

$8.00

KIDS Menu

Chicken & Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

PB & J

$8.00

butter noodles

$8.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

savory bread pudding

$9.00Out of stock

sweet bread pudding

$9.00Out of stock

cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

a la mode

$2.00

double cheesecake

$8.00

single cheesecake

$4.00

choco cheesecake

$12.00

seasonal panna cotta

$9.00

chocolate tart

$12.00

chocolate brownie

$6.00

Vodka

Blue Ice (House)

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

absolut mandrin

$11.00

blue ice huckleberry

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater (House)

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Appleton

$9.00

Cachasa

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

myers dark rum

$10.00

gosslings

$11.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Bonal Mescal

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Juilo

$15.00

Whiskey

Rebel (House)

$8.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

pendleton

$9.00

gentleman jack

$12.00

high west rye

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars (House)

$8.00

Oban

$32.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

laphroaig

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$9.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$6.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Pimms

$8.00

Maraschino Cherry

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Martini and Rosso Dry

$4.00

Lillet

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$12.00

Calvados

$8.00

Lucid Absinthe

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Chambord

$12.00

pisco carmen

$10.00

domaine de canton ginger

$10.00

courvoisier

$13.00

Libations

Beach Bum

$13.00

Cabin Fever

$13.00

Co-Captain

$13.00

Deadly Catch

$13.00

Mountain Mule

$13.00

Ship Wrecked

$13.00

The Forest Fire

$13.00

The Flyer

$13.00

The Sunburn

$13.00

Sunset Sangria

$10.00

Froze

$10.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.00

Lavender Mojito

$6.00

pomegranate spritz

$6.00

blood oj marg

$12.00

peach and raspberry marg

$12.00

Ladies Night sangria

$5.00

Classic Cocktails A - F

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

blood orange marg

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Caparinha

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Chillton

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

fuzzy navel

$12.00

colorado bulldog

$12.00

caesar

$13.00

Classic Cocktails G - N

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

New York Sour

$13.00

hope special

$12.00

John Daily

$12.00

Classic Cocktails O - Z

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$9.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$11.00

Brunch Mimosas

Driftosa

$13.00

Margmosa

$13.00

Cocosa

$13.00

Pomosa

$13.00

Manmosa

$13.00

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

huckleberry mimosa

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Blood OJ Mimosa

$12.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$12.00

Drift Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bottled and Canned

Alaskan Spicy Seltzer

$4.00

athletic brewing IPA

$4.00

Big Sky Moose Drool

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

bodi bucket

$25.00

Eylsian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Press Blackberry Hibiscus Seltzer

$6.00

Press Pineapple Basil Seltzer

$6.00

san juan huckleberry seltzer

$6.00

widmer Hefe

$5.00

bodi can

$6.00

karbach ranch water case

$29.99

bodi buckets

$15.00

kokanee bottle

$2.50

kokanee bucket

$15.00

Wine by the Bottle

Three Thieves Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

King Estate Inscription Pn Bottle

$40.00

Bieler Cab Sauv Bottle

$35.00

The Cosmic Egg Cab Sauv Bottle

$47.00

Mer Soleil Chard Bottle

$40.00

charles krug

$45.00

Savee Sea Sauv Blanc Bottle

$36.00

St Suprey Sauv Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Bottle

$35.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Eve Chardonnay bottle

$30.00

Pazo das bruxas

$42.00

high heaven

$35.00

casillero del diablo

$42.00

gerard bertrand cotes des roses

$40.00

sonoma cutrer chardonnay

$55.00

frank family chardonnay

$70.00

masi pinot grigio

$40.00

savee sea sauv blanc

$35.00

st suprey sauv blanc

$52.00

banshee pinot noir

$46.00

domaine serene pinot noir

$107.00

juggernaut cab sauv

$45.00

caymus cab sauv

$130.00

silver oak cab sauv

$176.00

nickel and nickel cab sauv

$225.00

orin swift red blend

$83.00

seven hills merlot

$45.00

la blanc red mountain

$75.00

taylor fladgate 10 year

$70.00

Nobilo sauv blanc

$45.00

josh silver oak (servers dont use!!)

$64.00

N/A Drinks

americano

$6.00

aqua pana

$10.00

arnold palmer

$3.00

cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf Coffe

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

hot tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

roy rogers

$3.00

shirley temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

house blend coffee bag

$15.00

wood roast coffee

$19.00

pellegrino

$10.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

entrees

crab boil

$75.00

catering

lunch buffet price per person

$95.00

charcuterie station price per person

$19.00

morning buffet

$225.00

bar package

$980.00

caviar egg

$5.00

duck confit taco

$4.00

mushroom crostini

$4.00

BBQ trailer rental

$250.00

la marca prosecco

$12.23

pabst blue ribbon case

$20.98

bale breaker IPA case

$31.48

san juan huckleberry seltzer case

$32.98

topo chico seltzers

$31.48

buffet

buffet

$55.00

boat rides

boat ride

$30.00

sushi

poke

$16.00

sashimi

$18.00

edamame

$8.00

seaweed salad

$6.00

oishii

$19.00

northwest

$15.00

kyoko

$18.00

futomaki

$13.00

armani

$16.00

jessica albacore

$18.00

john denver

$17.00

side of sushi rice

$4.00

cigars

V2L

$12.00

Pedomo 10th

$15.00

Gliberto Oliva

$10.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Caribbean Cask

$13.00

Coheba Black

$30.00

Coheba Red

$25.00

Lifty

$7.00

Nomad

$7.00

15 year anniversary

$20.00

romeo

$15.00

san andres

$15.00

mark twain

$13.00

jacks

$7.00

Brunch Entrees

Eggs Your Way

$16.00

Traditional Eggs Benny

$21.00

Crab Eggs Benny

$27.00

Wild Mushroom Omelet

$17.00

Waffles Bananas Fosters

$19.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Traditional Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Seared Salmon & Beets

$27.00

Knife and Fork Caesar

$15.00

Tri tip sandwich

$19.00

drift burger

$18.00

whipped potato, seasonl veg, truffle thyme compound butter

kusshi 1/2 dozen

$23.00

kusshi dozen

$45.00

kumamoto 1/2 dozen

$20.00

Kumamoto dozen

$38.00

1 egg

$2.00

side of avocado

$4.00

side of toast

$2.00

side of sausage

$7.00

side of ham

$7.00

side of bacon

$5.00

side of potatoes

$3.00

cheese omelet

$12.00

veggies

$4.00

side of hollandaise

$4.00

chilaquiles

$13.00

side waffle

$3.00

kids plate

$7.00

chicken and waffles

$21.00

French toast

$13.00

denver omelet

$15.00

veggie benedict

$19.00

ham and cheese quiche

$16.00

veggie quiche

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lakeside casual new American fine dining featuring local products from scratch.

Location

46624 Hwy 200 East, Hope, ID 83836

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
