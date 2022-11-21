Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dripped Birria - Spring

3675 Cypress Creek Parkway

Houston, TX 77068

Order Again

Popular Items

EXTRA Taco
Dripped Nachos

Main Meals

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00

(3) Tacos filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, consome, pickled onions, and lime served with a side of consome soup

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00

Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce

Dripped Fries

Dripped Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$8.00

Ramen noodles with consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro

Sides

Dripped Nachos

Dripped Nachos

$8.00

Nacho chips topped with cheese sauce, birria de res meat OR chicken, jalapenos, chopped onions, and cilantro

Elote

$4.00

Corn, cheese, mayo, sour cream, lime, topped with crumbled cheetos

Cup of Consome

$2.00

Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime

Drinks

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Horchata Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

EXTRA Taco

$3.50

Taco filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, and pickled onions

EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$0.50

EXTRA Limes

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

3675 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77068

