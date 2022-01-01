Main picView gallery

Dylan's on 9th

8601 9th Avenue

Port Arthur, TX 77642

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Lone Star

$4.00

Lone Star Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

Shiner

$4.50

Ultra

$4.25

White Claw

$4.75

Draft Beer

Ultra Draft

$3.50

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Tall Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Tall Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Tall Dos XX Draft

$6.25

Tall Ultra Draft

$4.50

Tall Shiner Draft

$6.25

Liquor

Crown

$7.25

Crown Apple

$7.25

Fireball

$6.50

G-2

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Jameson

$6.75

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

M16

$7.00

Malibu

$6.75

Margarita

$6.75

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Patron

$9.25

Titos

$6.75

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

VO

$6.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Starters

Bar Chips APP

$4.50

Boudain Balls (3)

$5.99

Boudain Egg Rolls

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips Trio

$9.99

Classic Sampler

$14.99

Dylan's Wings

$9.25

Fried Avocado Slices

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Hangover Fries APP

$8.75

Lattice Fries APP

$5.99

Lil Dills

$5.99

Mini Burritos

$8.99

Pepperoni Bites

$7.99

Personal Nachos

$8.00

Pork Eggrolls

$6.99

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Spinach Wontons

$8.99

SW Eggrolls

$8.99

Wing Bites

$8.25

SW Nachos

$8.99

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$10.50

Dylan's Gumbo

Dylan's Salad Bowl

Featured Soup

Garden Salad

$4.50

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Potato Soup

Power Bowl

Seafood Gumbo

Southwest Salad

Sandwiches & Wraps

Big Pig

$8.99

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Dylan's Club

$10.50

French Dip

$9.50

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

PoBoy

Siracha Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Three Little Pigs

$10.50

Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato

$9.99

Signature Burgers

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Dylan's Burger

$9.50

Fried Avocado Burger

$11.99

Grilled Tuna Burger

$13.99

Hangover Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.50

The Cowboy

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Big Daddy Burger

$13.99

Stuffed Burgers

Boudain Burger

$13.99

Pizza Burger

$13.99

Stuffed Jalapeno Burger

$13.99

South of the Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.25

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$10.25

BBQ Pork Quesadillas

$10.99

Crispy Fish Tacos

$10.99

Loco Lupe Beef Tacos

$11.99

Loco Lupe Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Pork Tacos

$9.99

Quesadillas

Spinach Quesadillas

Specialties

Catfish Pontchartrain

$15.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Chicken Maraist

$11.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Fish N Chips

$12.99

Fried Catfish

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled Catfish

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled Tuna

$15.99

House Steak

$16.99

Pork Chops

$12.99

Ribeye

$26.50

Ribeye Bites

$22.99

St Louis Ribs

Pastas

Chicken New Orleans

$11.99

Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Parm Pasta

$13.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bar Chips SIDE

$2.50

Black Beans & Rice

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Broccoli Cass

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Golden Rice

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Hush Puppies

$2.50

Large Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Lattice Fries

$2.50

Loaded Mashed

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mixed Veggies

$2.50

Onion Rings (6)

$2.50

Regular Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Seasonal Veggies

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Spinach

$2.50

Steak Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.88

Brownie Bites

$4.99

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$4.99

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$4.99

Al a Carte

2oz Queso

$0.75

4oz Alfredo

$1.50

4oz Gravy

$0.75

4oz Marinara

$1.50

4oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Ranch

$0.75

Add 6oz Chicken

$4.25

Add 8oz Chicken

$4.99

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Celery & Carrots

$1.50

Add Egg

$0.75

Add Feta Cheese

$1.50

Add Garlic Bread

$0.60

Add Garlic Butter

$0.75

Add Grilled Mushrooms

$0.75

Add Grilled Onions

$0.75

Add Guacamole

$1.50

Add Pontchartrain Sauce

$1.50

Add Pulled Pork

$5.00

Add Shaved Steak

$6.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Large Queso

$3.00

Catering Trays

Boudain Balls Tray

$30.00

Cheesestick Tray

$25.00

Chicken Brochette Tray

$35.00

Chicken Bytes Tray

$30.00

Fried Mushrooms Tray

$25.00

Mini Burritos Tray

$25.00

Pinwheels Trays

$30.00

Shrimp Brochette Tray

$35.00

Spinach Wontons Tray

$25.00

Sweet Chili Meatballs Tray

$35.00

Veggie & Tray Trays

$35.00

Wing Tray

$45.00

Crawfish

1LB Crawfish

$4.00

3LB Crawfish

$12.00

5LB Crawfish

$20.00

Seafood Platter

$16.99

Crawfish Corn

$0.75

Crawfish Potatoes

$0.50

2oz Crawfish Sauce

$0.50

4oz Crawfish Sauce

$1.00

1/2LB Shrimp

$8.00

1LB Shrimp

$14.00

3 BBQ Crabs

$11.99

Crawfish Sausage

$1.75

Kid's Menu

Mini Burger

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.50

Late Night Grill

Al Pastor Tacos

$6.00

Beef Burrito

$7.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$6.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$6.00

Torta

$7.00

Lunch

L Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

L Big Pig

$8.99

L Catfish

$8.99

L Chicken Fried Sandwich

$8.99

L Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

L Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

L Chicken Strips

$8.99

L Chicken Wrap

$8.99

L Club Wrap

$8.99

L Dylan's Burger

$8.99

L Dylan's Salad Bowl

$8.99

L Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

L Patty Melt

$8.99

L The Sammy

$8.99

Price Specials

6.99 Special

$6.99

7.99 Special

$7.99

8.99 Special

$8.99

9.99 Special

$9.99

10.99 Special

$10.99

11.99 Special

$11.99

12.99 Special

$12.99

13.99 Special

$13.99

14.99 Special

$14.99

15.99 Special

$15.99

16.99 Special

$16.99

17.99 Special

$17.99

18.99 Special

$18.99

19.99 Special

$19.99

20.99 Special

$20.99

21.99 Special

$21.99

Sunday Brunch

American Breakfast

$8.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Biscuits and Tenders

$7.00

Breakfast Hash

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Tacos

$7.99

Brunch Boudain Quesadillas

$8.99

Brunch Burrito

$6.99

Brunch Hangover Fries

$8.99

Country Breakfast

$9.99

Denver Scramble

$10.50

French Toast

$8.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Southwest Scramble

$9.99

Steak Benedict

$9.99

Veggie Scramble

$7.50

Waffles and Tenders

$8.99

Biscuit

$0.75

Country Potatoes

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Hash brown Patty

$1.50

Pancakes

$4.50

Sausage Link

$2.50

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Toast

$0.75

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

$3.50 Bloody Mary

$3.50

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.50

Sangria

$6.00

Sunday's Best Bloody Mary

$13.00

Weekly Food Specials

Steak Night Steak

$18.50

Steak Night Steak & Ribs

$22.99

Steak Night Ribs

$16.50

.70 Wing Add On

Prime Rib

$18.99

To Go .80 Wings

$0.80

Raw Oysters Dozen

$12.00

Baked Oysters Half Dozen

$14.00

Baked Oysters Dozen

$19.99

Bottled Beers

$3 Bottled Beer

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Art Car

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bombshell

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.00

Canebreak

$5.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors NA

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.75

Corona Primere

$4.75

Dos Amber

$4.75Out of stock

Dos XX

$4.75

Estrella Jalisco

$4.75

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$4.75

Holly Beach

$6.50Out of stock

Karbach Seasonal

$6.75

Kona

$5.50

Landshark

$4.75Out of stock

Lawnmower

$5.50Out of stock

Lone Star

$4.00

Lone Star Light

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

O'Douls

$4.00

Ranch Water Can

$4.75

Redds

$4.50

Rodeo Clown

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.75

Shiner

$4.50

Shiner Seasonal

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.75Out of stock

Smirnoff Black

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Tiki Wheat

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Ultra

$4.25

Ultra Cactus

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.50Out of stock

Ziegenbock

$4.50

Seltzers

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

Ranchwater Seltzer

$4.75

Sonic Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.75

Truly Seltzer

$4.75

Ultra Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

White Claw

$4.75

Draft Beers

$3 Draft

$3.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Bud Draft

$3.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Corona Premiere Draft

$5.00

Crying Eagle Draft

$5.50

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Ghost Draft

$8.50

Kona Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Landshark Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Love Street Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Stella Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Ultra Draft

$3.50

Yuengling Lager Draft

$3.50

Tall Draft Beer

Tall Blue Moon

$6.25

Tall Bud Draft

$4.50

Tall Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Tall Corona Premiere Draft

$6.25

Tall Crying Eagle Draft

$6.75

Tall Dos XX Draft

$6.25

Tall Kona Draft

$6.75Out of stock

Tall Landshark Draft

$6.75Out of stock

Tall Love Street

$6.75

Tall Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Tall Shiner Draft

$6.25

Tall Stella Draft

$6.25Out of stock

Tall Ultra Draft

$4.50

Tall Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Draft Pitchers

Blue Moon Pitcher

$16.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$14.00

Bud Pitcher

$14.00

Corona Premier Pitcher

$16.00

Crying Eagle Pitcher

$16.00

Dos XX Pitcher

$16.00

Love Street Pitcher

$16.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$14.00

Shiner Pitcher

$16.00

Stella Pitcher

$16.00Out of stock

Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$16.00

Cocktails

Adios Drink

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Bulldog

$6.75

Cape Cod

$6.75

Caramel Martini

$8.25

Chocolate Martini

$8.25

Greyhound

$7.00

High Noon Can

$6.50

Hurricane

$9.50

Irish Trashcan

$13.50

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.25

LG Frozen Rita

$8.75

LI Tea

$9.50

Liquid MJ Drink

$9.50

Mai Ta

$8.25

Manhattan

$7.25

Margarita

$6.75

Mex Martini

$8.25

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Old Fashioned

$8.25

Patron Marg

$10.50Out of stock

Salty Dog

$7.25

Screwdriver

$6.75

Sea Breeze

$7.25

Sex on the Bayou

$7.25

Sex on the Beach

$7.25

SM Frozen Rita

$5.75

Tequila Sunrise

$7.25

Top Shelf LIT

$14.00

Top Shelf Marg

$8.50Out of stock

Vodka Collins

$7.75

Walk Me Home

$9.25

White Russian

$7.75

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$7.25

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

Gentleben Gin

$6.50

Hendricks

$8.75Out of stock

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bombay

$7.25

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$6.50

Bailey's

$6.75

Buttershots

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.25

Couvoiser

$8.25

Disarono

$7.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Mariner

$7.75

Hennesey VS

$8.25

Hot Damn

$6.50

Jager

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Licor43

$6.50Out of stock

Melon

$6.50

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Razz

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$6.50

St Germain

$7.25

Tequila Rose

$6.50

Tuaca

$6.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi Gold

$6.75

Bacardi Silver

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Cruzan

$6.75

Malibu

$6.75

Myers

$6.75

Sailor Jerry

$6.75

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas

$8.25

Glenlivet

$8.25

J&B

$6.50

Johnny Walker Red

$6.50

Shots

$3 Shot

$3.00

3 Wisemen

$7.00

4 Horsemen

$7.00

Adios Shot

$6.00

B-52

$7.00

Bad Apple

$7.00

Bazooka Joe

$7.00

Bitch Slap

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Choc Cake

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Crown Bomb

$7.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

G-2

$7.00

Gingerbread

$7.00

Goose Fart

$7.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.75

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Johnny Vegas

$9.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$7.00

M16

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Mini Beer

$7.00

Mother F*&^

$8.00

Orange F*&^

$7.00

Panty Dropper

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rock Candy

$7.00

Royal F^&*

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sex with Alligator

$7.00

T16

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Water Moc

$7.00

Wet Pus

$7.00

Starf#%^er

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

1800 Gold

$6.75

1800 Silver

$6.75

Camareno

$6.75

Casamigos Anejo

$9.25

Casamigos Silver

$9.25

Cuervo Gold

$6.75

Cuervo Silver

$6.75

Don Julio

$9.25

Hornitos

$6.75

Patron

$9.25

818

$10.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolute

$6.75

Absolute Citron

$6.75

Absolute Mandarin

$6.75Out of stock

Absolute Raspberry

$6.75Out of stock

Ciroc

$8.25

Ciroc Apple

$8.25

Ciroc Peach

$8.25

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.25Out of stock

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.25

DE Cranberry

$6.75

DE Lemon

$6.75

DE Peach

$6.75

DE Ruby Red

$6.75

DE Sweet Tea

$6.75

Grey Goose

$8.25

Kettle One

$6.75

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.75Out of stock

Skyy

$6.75

Sminoff Citrus

$6.50

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Stoli

$6.75

Titos

$6.75

Western Son

$6.50

Western Son Blueberry

$6.50

Western Son Peach

$6.50

Western Son Watermelon

$6.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.50

American Honey

$6.50

Bulleit

$7.25

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown

$7.25

Crown Apple

$7.25

Crown Black

$7.25Out of stock

Crown Maple

$7.25

Crown Reserve

$8.00

Fireball

$6.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.75

Jim Beam

$6.50

JW Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.75

Makers Mark

$7.25

Rebecca Creek

$7.75

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Tallamore Dew

$6.75

TX Whiskey

$6.50

VO

$6.50

Weller

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Red Wine

Babe Red

$6.50

House Cab

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Pinot Noir

$6.50

Malbec

$7.25

White Wine

Babe Grigio

$4.75

Babe Rose

$4.75

Beringer Zin

$7.25

House Chard

$6.50

House Moscato

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House Zin

$6.50

Champagne

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

Manmosa

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Wycliff Bottle

$22.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mid County's biggest and best place for food, drinks, games, live music and more! Open daily 11am - 12:30am.

Location

8601 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Directions

Main pic

