Dylan's on 9th
8601 9th Avenue
Port Arthur, TX 77642
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Liquor
NA Beverages
Starters
Bar Chips APP
$4.50
Boudain Balls (3)
$5.99
Boudain Egg Rolls
$6.99
Cheese Curds
$7.99
Chicken Strips
$10.99
Chips & Queso
$6.99
Chips Trio
$9.99
Classic Sampler
$14.99
Dylan's Wings
$9.25
Fried Avocado Slices
$8.50
Fried Calamari
$7.99
Fried Cheese Sticks
$7.99
Fried Green Beans
$7.50
Fried Mushrooms
$7.50
Hangover Fries APP
$8.75
Lattice Fries APP
$5.99
Lil Dills
$5.99
Mini Burritos
$8.99
Pepperoni Bites
$7.99
Personal Nachos
$8.00
Pork Eggrolls
$6.99
Salsa & Chips
$4.99
Spinach Dip
$8.99
Spinach Wontons
$8.99
SW Eggrolls
$8.99
Wing Bites
$8.25
SW Nachos
$8.99
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches & Wraps
Signature Burgers
South of the Border
Specialties
Catfish Pontchartrain
$15.99
Chicken Fried Chicken
$12.99
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.99
Chicken Maraist
$11.99
Chicken Parm
$12.99
Coconut Shrimp
$12.99
Fish N Chips
$12.99
Fried Catfish
$12.99
Fried Shrimp
$12.99
Grilled Catfish
$12.99
Grilled Chicken
$12.99
Grilled Salmon
$15.99
Grilled Shrimp
$12.99
Grilled Tuna
$15.99
House Steak
$16.99
Pork Chops
$12.99
Ribeye
$26.50
Ribeye Bites
$22.99
St Louis Ribs
Sides
Baked Potato
$4.00
Bar Chips SIDE
$2.50
Black Beans & Rice
$2.50
Broccoli
$2.50
Broccoli Cass
$2.50
Cole Slaw
$2.50
French Fries
$2.50
Fried Okra
$2.50
Fruit Cup
$3.50
Golden Rice
$2.50
Green Beans
$2.50
Hush Puppies
$2.50
Large Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Lattice Fries
$2.50
Loaded Mashed
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$2.50
Mixed Veggies
$2.50
Onion Rings (6)
$2.50
Regular Mac & Cheese
$2.50
Seasonal Veggies
$2.50
Side Salad
$3.00
Spinach
$2.50
Steak Fries
$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.50
Tater Tots
$2.50
Desserts
Al a Carte
2oz Queso
$0.75
4oz Alfredo
$1.50
4oz Gravy
$0.75
4oz Marinara
$1.50
4oz Queso
$1.50
4oz Ranch
$0.75
Add 6oz Chicken
$4.25
Add 8oz Chicken
$4.99
Add Avocado
$1.50
Add Celery & Carrots
$1.50
Add Egg
$0.75
Add Feta Cheese
$1.50
Add Garlic Bread
$0.60
Add Garlic Butter
$0.75
Add Grilled Mushrooms
$0.75
Add Grilled Onions
$0.75
Add Guacamole
$1.50
Add Pontchartrain Sauce
$1.50
Add Pulled Pork
$5.00
Add Shaved Steak
$6.00
Extra Dressing
$0.75
Extra Sauce
$0.75
Large Queso
$3.00
Catering Trays
Crawfish
Late Night Grill
Lunch
Price Specials
Sunday Brunch
American Breakfast
$8.99
Biscuits and Gravy
$6.00
Biscuits and Tenders
$7.00
Breakfast Hash
$10.99
Breakfast Sandwich
$7.99
Breakfast Tacos
$7.99
Brunch Boudain Quesadillas
$8.99
Brunch Burrito
$6.99
Brunch Hangover Fries
$8.99
Country Breakfast
$9.99
Denver Scramble
$10.50
French Toast
$8.99
Monte Cristo
$10.99
Southwest Scramble
$9.99
Steak Benedict
$9.99
Veggie Scramble
$7.50
Waffles and Tenders
$8.99
Biscuit
$0.75
Country Potatoes
$2.50
Egg
$1.00
Fruit Cup
$3.00
Hash brown Patty
$1.50
Pancakes
$4.50
Sausage Link
$2.50
Sausage Patty
$2.50
Side Bacon
$2.50
Toast
$0.75
$3 Mimosa
$3.00
$3.50 Bloody Mary
$3.50
Tito's Bloody Mary
$8.50
Sangria
$6.00
Sunday's Best Bloody Mary
$13.00
Weekly Food Specials
Bottled Beers
$3 Bottled Beer
$3.00
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Art Car
$5.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Bombshell
$5.50Out of stock
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Bud Zero
$4.25
Budweiser
$4.00
Canebreak
$5.50Out of stock
Coors Light
$4.00
Coors NA
$4.00Out of stock
Corona
$4.75
Corona Primere
$4.75
Dos Amber
$4.75Out of stock
Dos XX
$4.75
Estrella Jalisco
$4.75
Guinness
$5.50
Heineken
$4.75
Holly Beach
$6.50Out of stock
Karbach Seasonal
$6.75
Kona
$5.50
Landshark
$4.75Out of stock
Lawnmower
$5.50Out of stock
Lone Star
$4.00
Lone Star Light
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$4.75
O'Douls
$4.00
Ranch Water Can
$4.75
Redds
$4.50
Rodeo Clown
$7.00
Rolling Rock
$4.00
Sam Adams
$4.75
Shiner
$4.50
Shiner Seasonal
$4.50
Sierra Nevada
$4.75Out of stock
Smirnoff Black
$4.50
Stella Artois
$5.50
Tiki Wheat
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$4.75
Ultra
$4.25
Ultra Cactus
$4.50
Yuengling Flight
$4.50
Yuengling Lager
$4.50Out of stock
Ziegenbock
$4.50
Seltzers
Draft Beers
$3 Draft
$3.00
Blue Moon Draft
$5.00
Bud Draft
$3.50
Bud Light Draft
$3.50
Corona Premiere Draft
$5.00
Crying Eagle Draft
$5.50
Dos XX Draft
$5.00
Ghost Draft
$8.50
Kona Draft
$5.50Out of stock
Landshark Draft
$5.50Out of stock
Love Street Draft
$5.00
Miller Lite Draft
$3.50
Shiner Draft
$5.00
Stella Draft
$5.50Out of stock
Ultra Draft
$3.50
Yuengling Lager Draft
$3.50
Tall Draft Beer
Tall Blue Moon
$6.25
Tall Bud Draft
$4.50
Tall Bud Light Draft
$4.50
Tall Corona Premiere Draft
$6.25
Tall Crying Eagle Draft
$6.75
Tall Dos XX Draft
$6.25
Tall Kona Draft
$6.75Out of stock
Tall Landshark Draft
$6.75Out of stock
Tall Love Street
$6.75
Tall Miller Lite Draft
$4.50
Tall Shiner Draft
$6.25
Tall Stella Draft
$6.25Out of stock
Tall Ultra Draft
$4.50
Tall Yuengling Draft
$5.00
Draft Pitchers
Cocktails
Adios Drink
$9.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$6.75
Blue Hawaiian
$7.50
Bulldog
$6.75
Cape Cod
$6.75
Caramel Martini
$8.25
Chocolate Martini
$8.25
Greyhound
$7.00
High Noon Can
$6.50
Hurricane
$9.50
Irish Trashcan
$13.50
Jalapeno Margarita
$7.25
LG Frozen Rita
$8.75
LI Tea
$9.50
Liquid MJ Drink
$9.50
Mai Ta
$8.25
Manhattan
$7.25
Margarita
$6.75
Mex Martini
$8.25
Mimosa
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$8.25
Old Fashioned
$8.25
Patron Marg
$10.50Out of stock
Salty Dog
$7.25
Screwdriver
$6.75
Sea Breeze
$7.25
Sex on the Bayou
$7.25
Sex on the Beach
$7.25
SM Frozen Rita
$5.75
Tequila Sunrise
$7.25
Top Shelf LIT
$14.00
Top Shelf Marg
$8.50Out of stock
Vodka Collins
$7.75
Walk Me Home
$9.25
White Russian
$7.75
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
$6.50
Apple Pucker
$6.50
Bailey's
$6.75
Buttershots
$6.50
Cointreau
$7.25
Couvoiser
$8.25
Disarono
$7.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Goldschlager
$6.50
Grand Mariner
$7.75
Hennesey VS
$8.25
Hot Damn
$6.50
Jager
$6.50
Kahlua
$6.50
Licor43
$6.50Out of stock
Melon
$6.50
Midori
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.50
Razz
$6.50
Rumchata
$7.00
Rumplemintz
$6.50
St Germain
$7.25
Tequila Rose
$6.50
Tuaca
$6.50
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Shots
$3 Shot
$3.00
3 Wisemen
$7.00
4 Horsemen
$7.00
Adios Shot
$6.00
B-52
$7.00
Bad Apple
$7.00
Bazooka Joe
$7.00
Bitch Slap
$7.00
Blow Job
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Choc Cake
$5.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Crown Bomb
$7.00
Duck Fart
$7.00
G-2
$7.00
Gingerbread
$7.00
Goose Fart
$7.50
Green Tea
$7.00
Gummy Bear
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.75
Jager Bomb
$7.50
Johnny Vegas
$9.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$7.00
Liquid Marijuana Shot
$7.00
M16
$7.00
Mexican Candy
$7.00
Mini Beer
$7.00
Mother F*&^
$8.00
Orange F*&^
$7.00
Panty Dropper
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$7.00
Red Headed Slut
$7.00
Red Snapper
$7.00
Rock Candy
$7.00
Royal F^&*
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Sex with Alligator
$7.00
T16
$7.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.50
Water Moc
$7.00
Wet Pus
$7.00
Starf#%^er
$7.50
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
$5.50
Absolute
$6.75
Absolute Citron
$6.75
Absolute Mandarin
$6.75Out of stock
Absolute Raspberry
$6.75Out of stock
Ciroc
$8.25
Ciroc Apple
$8.25
Ciroc Peach
$8.25
Ciroc Pineapple
$8.25Out of stock
Ciroc Red Berry
$8.25
DE Cranberry
$6.75
DE Lemon
$6.75
DE Peach
$6.75
DE Ruby Red
$6.75
DE Sweet Tea
$6.75
Grey Goose
$8.25
Kettle One
$6.75
Pinnacle Whipped
$6.75Out of stock
Skyy
$6.75
Sminoff Citrus
$6.50
Smirnoff Orange
$6.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$6.50
Stoli
$6.75
Titos
$6.75
Western Son
$6.50
Western Son Blueberry
$6.50
Western Son Peach
$6.50
Western Son Watermelon
$6.50
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.50
American Honey
$6.50
Bulleit
$7.25
Canadian Club
$6.50
Crown
$7.25
Crown Apple
$7.25
Crown Black
$7.25Out of stock
Crown Maple
$7.25
Crown Reserve
$8.00
Fireball
$6.50
Gentleman Jack
$7.25
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jameson
$6.75
Jim Beam
$6.50
JW Black
$8.00
Knob Creek
$8.75
Makers Mark
$7.25
Rebecca Creek
$7.75
Seagrams 7
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$7.25
Tallamore Dew
$6.75
TX Whiskey
$6.50
VO
$6.50
Weller
$6.50
Wild Turkey
$6.50
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mid County's biggest and best place for food, drinks, games, live music and more! Open daily 11am - 12:30am.
Location
8601 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642
Gallery
