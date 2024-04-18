Restaurant info

Welcome to Eagles' Landing Restaurant and Grill! Our goal is a local, community-driven establishment that not only delivers amazing food, but does so at a reasonable price, and with exceptional service. You'll love our pizza, steaks and burgers, and an environment that highlights our community's colorful history. Our wonderful town's 150 year history is on display at Eagles' Landing Restaurant and Grill. We're proud to call this town our home, and we're pleased to have you as our guest. Our hours are Tuesday- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.