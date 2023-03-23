Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagle Tavern 7575 Buckley Road

review star

No reviews yet

7575 Buckley Road

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

New Menu

Corn Beef Dinner

$18.00

Corn Beef Sand

$16.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Chix Tenders

$10.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Reuben Eggroll

$9.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Texas twinky

$9.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Grilled Wings

$14.50

Regular Wings

$13.50

cup of soup

$4.00

bowl of soup

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$15.00

French Dip

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.50

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Eagle Burger

$14.50

Caramelized Onion Burger

$16.50

Double Cheeseburger

$18.50

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Bbq Pork Pizza

$14.50

Buff Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Cauli Shell Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Pizza

$13.50

Marg Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Football Wings

$10.00

Football Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Corn Beef Dinner with Guinness

$22.00

Corn Beef Sand with Guinness

$20.00

Starters

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Potato skins

$12.00

Onion Petals

$9.00

Handhelds

Smash Burger

$15.00

soup & salad

soup cup

$4.00

soup bowl

$5.00

house salad large

$12.00

house salad small

$5.00

French Onion

$6.00

Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

DH CHILI

$5.00

sides

mac and cheese

$5.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes

$4.00

fries

$4.00

dessert

Cheescake

$8.00

Fire pie

$5.00

Weekend Menu

Stuffed Pot roast

$7.00

Chili

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Wings

$16.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Eggs Benny

$12.00

Crab Scramble

$12.00

Breakfast Potato Skins

$9.00

Beverages

Beer

Bucket Blue

$15.00

Bucket Blue Light

$15.00

Bucket Bud

$15.00

Bucket Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket Coors Light

$15.00

Bucket Mich Ultra

$15.00

Bucket Miller Light

$15.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Chimay

$25.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Labatt's NA

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Twisted tea

$4.00

Twisted Tea Lt

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Talking Cursive

$9.00

1911 Honey Crisp

$6.00

Bucket High Noon

$25.00

Bud Light Next

$5.00

Busch

$3.00

Flower Power

$6.00

Foam

$11.00

Foam Jet Set

$13.00

Focal Banger

$10.00

Grimm

$11.00

Heady Topper

$11.00

High Noon Tequilla

$8.00

High Noon Vodka

$7.00

Little Sip Sinshine

$9.00

Middle Ages

$6.00

Mind Haze

$6.00

Minkey Boodle

$9.00

Nutrl Mango

$7.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.00

Nutrl Rasberry

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Other Half Cream Get The Cream

$11.00

Sip Sunshine

$9.00

Underground Beer Lab

$11.00

Whit Claw MANGO

$6.00

White Claw BC

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$7.00

No Green Beer

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Merch

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

San Remo Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7575 Buckley Road North Syracuse, NY 13212
View restaurantnext
Lucianos Pizza And Wings
orange starNo Reviews
609 South Main St North Syracuse, NY 13212
View restaurantnext
Heid's of Liverpool
orange star4.3 • 725
305 Oswego Street Liverpool, NY 13088
View restaurantnext
Dee’s Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Brewerton Road Mattydale, NY 13211
View restaurantnext
Home Team Pub
orange star4.5 • 386
7990 Oswego Rd Liverpool, NY 13090
View restaurantnext
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
894 State Fair Boulevard Syracuse, NY 13209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Syracuse

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
3712 New Court Avenue Lyncourt, NY 13206
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Syracuse
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston