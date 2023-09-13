Earl's Restaurant 121 W 9th Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Country Kitchen - Whiskey Bar - Sports - Live Country Music
Location
121 W 9th Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101
