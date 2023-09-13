Full Menu

Starters

Tater Tot Nachos

$13.00

Queso, Cheddar, chorizo, jalapeños, Pico, sour cream

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Sautéed spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, mayo, panko, and chips

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Chow chow, Parmesan. Modified vegan

Honey & Sriracha Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Corn flake-crusted tenders, honey sriracha BBQ sauce

Seersucker Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp, sweet & sour sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Fried kosher dill pickle chips, ranch. Modified vegan

Vegan Cauliflower Pizza

$17.00

Cauliflower dough, marinara, cheese, mushrooms, spinach

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Marinara, pepperoni

Tomato Basil Pizza

$15.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, basil, Parm. Modified vegan

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Deep-fried, marinara sauce

Crispy Baskets

$10.00

Thick-Cut Candied Bacon

$9.00

Slow cooked, brown sugar citrus glaze

Dinner

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, bacon, sausage, stone-ground grits

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Sausage gravy, warm rum syrup

Grandma's Meatloaf

$19.00

Mash, green beans

Smothered Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Gravy, mash potatoes, pick 1 side

Buttery Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Creamy stewed chicken, veggies, herbs, pastry crust

Regular Jim Beam's Famous Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Brown sugar rub, Jim beam BBQ sauce, french fries, slaw

Large Jim Beam's Famous Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Brown sugar rub, Jim beam BBQ sauce, french fries, slaw

Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Steak, gravy, mash potatoes, pick 1 side

Earl's Chicken

Bone-In Wing 8pc.

$15.00

Bone-In Wing 16pc.

$28.00

Boneless Wings 8pc.

$15.00

Boneless Wings 16pc

$28.00

Sandwiches

Earl's Burger*

$14.50

Double smash patty, American, lettuce, pickles, burger sauce

"Efc" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Lettuce, mayo, pickle

"EFC" Grilled Chicken Sandwich*

$14.50

Lettuce, Mayo, pickle

Winston Hot Sandwich

$14.50

Lettuce, Mayo, pickle

Early Bird

$14.50

Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, Mayo, pickle

Cowboy Philly Hoagie

$16.00

Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, au jus

Country Hoagie

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar

Graceland*

$13.00

Thick-cut fried bologna, Texas toast

Jack Fruit BBQ

$14.00

Jack fruit, grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce

Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner

½ Crispy Fried Chicken, One Side, Biscuit

$24.00

Whole Crispy Fried Chicken, 2 Sides, Biscuits

$45.00

Salads

Regular Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, tomato, bacon, chunky bleu cheese dressing

Regular House

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers

Large House

$12.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers

Grilled House Salad

$14.00

Grilled romaine, cheese, roasted veggies. Modified vegan

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.50

Mac & Cheese*

$4.50

Roasted Veggies

$4.50

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Mash Potatoes

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Grits

$4.50

Pick Four

$14.00

Late Night Snacks

Earl's Burger

$14.50

Double smash patty, American, lettuce, pickles, burger sauce

"EFC" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Lettuce, mayo, pickle

"EFC" Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Lettuce, mayo, pickle

Bone-In Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings (Late Night)

$28.00

Spinach Dip (Late Night)

$13.00

Sautéed spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, mayo, panko, and chips

Tater Tot Nachos (Late Night)

$13.00

Queso sauce, shredded chorizo, jalapeños, Pico, sour cream

Graceland

$12.00

Thick-cut fried bologna, Texas toast

Sweets

Chocolate Explosion Cake

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, salted caramel

DJ's Cheesecake

$9.00

Ask the server for selection

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Two scoops

Good Humor Ice Cream Bars

$2.00

Ask the server for selection

Speed Menu

Beer

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

Cocktails/Shots

Margarita

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Sample Soda

$3.00

Water

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

MR PIBB

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UN-SWEET TEA

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids' Dinner Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

2 Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Dinner Beverages

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Roy Rogers

$8.00

Milk

$8.00

OJ

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Kids' Brunch Menu

Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Slices of Bacon

$8.00

I Flap Jack, 1 Egg, 2 Slices of Bacon

$7.00

1/2 Waffle, 2 Slices of Bacon

$7.00

Kid's Brunch Beverages

Shirley Temple (Kid's)

$8.00

Roy Rogers (Kid's)

$8.00

Milk (Kid's)

$8.00

OJ (Kid's)

$8.00

Lemonade (Kid's)

$8.00

Retail

Music Ticket

Friday Music

$10.00

Saturday Music

$10.00

Thursday Music $10

$10.00

Thursday Music $5

$5.00

Apparel Retail

T Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Koozie

$7.00