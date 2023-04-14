Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagels By Jarrett 451 Mt Pleasant Ave

review star

No reviews yet

451 Mt Pleasant Ave

West Orange, NJ 07052

Pizza Shop 1p-4p

Pizza

The Roundish Bar Pie

The Roundish Bar Pie

$15.00

Our best selling pie - roundish dough stretched thinner and larger topped with our marinara, cheese blend, oregano, chili flake and parsley cut into party slices

The Roundish Plain Pie

The Roundish Plain Pie

$15.00

14"-ish thin crust, loaded edge to edge with cheese and sauce. This is the thicker and more gooey of the two roundish pies

The White Roundish Pie

The White Roundish Pie

$15.00

Ricotta, Cheese Blend, Caramelized Red Onion, Garlic cut into party slices cause it just feels right

Onion Bar Fra Pie

Onion Bar Fra Pie

$15.00

My goto pie at Kinchley’s is always the fra with onion so here we are. Spicy marinara, cheese blend and super thin onion

Richie's Upside Down Roundish Bar

Richie's Upside Down Roundish Bar

$15.00

cheese on the bottom, sauce on the top plus grated parm what richie parm wants richie gets. I can’t believe the flavor difference just from cooking it like this

The Bargarita Pie

The Bargarita Pie

$15.00

super thin dough, marinara, fresh mozz, onion, spinach, cracked black pepper, finished with parm and dried basil

Lord's Roundish Caesar Pizza

Lord's Roundish Caesar Pizza

$20.00

Roundish dough with homemade marinara and topped with our homemade caesar salad

Vodka Meatball Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - vodka sauce, homemade meatball, fresh mozz, topped with basil

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - marinara, thinly sliced sweet sausage, peppers & onions cooked in white wine and topped with basil

Garlic, Onion & Bacon Pie

Garlic, Onion & Bacon Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 with roasted garlic shallot, caramelize onion and bacon

My Margarita

My Margarita

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - homemade fresh mozz, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic

White Roni Pie

White Roni Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - ricotta + our cheese blend, topped with roni cups and oregano

White, Spinach & Garlic Pie

White, Spinach & Garlic Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - ricotta, cheese blend, spinach, garlic oil, perfection.

It's a Solid Plain Pie

It's a Solid Plain Pie

$15.00

baked at 700 - we were in the mood for a solid plain pie, no frills and here we are. 63% hydration, homemade marinara and our cheese blend. topped with oregano, chili flake and parsley

Drunken Chicken Parm Pie

Drunken Chicken Parm Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - homemade vodka sauce, lawsuit chicken, spinach and our cheese blend

Vegan Peppers & Onions Pie

Vegan Peppers & Onions Pie

$15.00

63% hydration dough baked at 700 - homemade marinara sauce, thinly sliced peppers and onions. topped with oregano - no cheese

Grandma Del's - Meat Lovers

Grandma Del's - Meat Lovers

$28.00

Our version of a grandma pie. Marinara, ricotta, cheese blend, homemade meatballs, thinly sliced sweet sauce, pepperoni

Grandma Del's - Nicky Pie

Grandma Del's - Nicky Pie

$28.00

Our version of a grandma pie. Marinara, fresh house made mutz, onion, ricotta - topped with fresh basil

Grandma Del's - Vodka Meatball

Grandma Del's - Vodka Meatball

$28.00

our version of a grandma pie - vodka sauce, cheese blend, homemade all beef meatballs, ricotta and topped with basil

Grandma Del's - White Broccoli Garlic

Grandma Del's - White Broccoli Garlic

$28.00

our version of a grandma pie - ricotta base, cheese blend, broccoli, garlic, evoo and more ricotta

Calzones

Cheese & Spinach Calzone

Cheese & Spinach Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, Cheese Blend, Spinach, Garlic - served with a side of marinara

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, Cheese Blend, Homemade all beef Meatballs - served with a side of marinara

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, Cheese Blend, Sweet Italian Sausage - served with a side of marinara

Cutlet Calzone

Cutlet Calzone

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Cheese Blend - served with a side of marinara

Pizza Frita 1969

Pizza Frita 1969

$18.00

(2 per order) our roundish dough stuffed with ricotta & our cheese blend, sealed and deep fried. served with our sweet basil marinara

Strombolis

Breakfast Stromboli

Breakfast Stromboli

$16.00

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Caramelized Onions and a protein of your choice. Served with a 4oz container of salsa rojo

Cheese & Spinach Stromboli

Cheese & Spinach Stromboli

$16.00

Cheese Blend, Spinach, Garlic - served with a side of marinara

Meatball Stromboli

Meatball Stromboli

$16.00

Cheese Blend & Meatballs - served with a side of marinara

Sausage Stromboli

Sausage Stromboli

$16.00

Cheese Blend & Sausage - served with a side of marinara

Cutlet Stromboli

Cutlet Stromboli

$16.00

Cutlet & Cheese Blend - Served with a side of marinara

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Stromboli

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Stromboli

$16.00

our homemade dough stuffed with sweet sausage, peppers, onions, cheese blend and ricotta. Served with a 4oz side of marinara

Drinks

16 Oz Lemon Snapple

$2.50

8 Oz Apple Juice

$2.00

16 Oz Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.30

16 Oz Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

20 Oz Red Gatorade

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

V8

$2.00

16 Oz Peach Snapple

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.75

Evian Water

$2.25

16 Oz Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.75

Chocolate Nesquik

$3.00

Yoo-Hoo 15.5 Oz Bottle

$3.00

The WB! 24 Oz

$4.75

16 Oz Raspberry Snapple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
The most confused bagel shop you've ever loved. Make sure to choose your pickup time in order to see the correct menu. You can preorder as well.

451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

