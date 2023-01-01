Campesino Cafe 32701 Alipaz Street

Restaurant info

Campesino is a ritual, a place to gather around taste, nourishment, a place that brings us together, helps us to remember that it all starts with the land and the farmers who tend to it. The shared experience, connectedness, self respect and dignity that comes along with the day to day, moment to moment stewardship of the land and the abundance it provides. This café exists to honor and uplift those who do the life-giving work of stewarding the land—work that goes largely invisible in our current food system. We’ve built this community gathering space with the goal of supporting a living wage for all our agricultural workers. When you enjoy the nourishment offered here, you nourish the farmers who grew the coffee, tended the orchards, harvested the grain, and cared for the animals.