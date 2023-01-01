Campesino Cafe 32701 Alipaz Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drinks

Coffee

Employee Yerb Hot

$0.93

Employee Drip Hot Coffee

$0.93

Decaf Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

To Go Jar

$2.00

Horchata Latte

$6.50

Agua Fresca

Seasonal Lemonade

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Seasonal Kombucha

$6.00

Almond Milk

$5.00

Tea

Fruit Forest

$5.00

habiscus, orange peel, spearmint

Cover Crop

$5.00

yerba mate, cardamom, buckwheat

Market Garden

$5.00

sage, basil, verbena, rose hip & flowers

Milpa

$5.00

chamomile, lavendar, canella, corn silk

Terere Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Alcohol

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Hard Kombucha

$5.00

Focaccia Pizza

$5.00

Food

Fermented Veg & Salanova Salad

$14.00

Almond Chia Pudding

$8.00
Steamed Farm Egg

Steamed Farm Egg

$8.00

Vegetable Pozole

$10.00

Farm Fruit

$12.00

Kids Farm Fruit

$7.00

Goats Milk Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Tamales (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Bean + Cactus Salad

$12.00

Granola & Nut Milk

$8.00

Heirloom Beans

$6.00

Fermentation Lab Pickles

$7.00

Butter Lettuce & Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

Squash Salad

$14.00

(Raw Squash and Squash Blossom)

Speckled Lettuce & Raddish Salad

$14.00

(Leafy Greens w/ Radish Vinaigrette)

Side Egg

$5.00

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Savory Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Merchandise

Shirts

Campesino Shirt

$26.00

Hats

Campesino Hat

$35.00

Cups

Campesino Mug

$34.00

Pastry

Rye Goods

Thumbprint Cooke

$3.50

Seasonal Hand Pie

$5.50

Banana Bread Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Morning Bun

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Carmalized Onion Brie Croissant

$6.50

FKN

Crossant

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$4.50

Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

House of Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie HOB

$3.00

Pantry

Jarred Beans

$21.00

Jarred Tea

$8.00

Steady State Daybreak

$17.50

Steady State Decaf

$18.50

Hario V60 - 02 Coffee Dripper

$35.00

Hario V60 - 01 Coffee Dripper

$22.00

Ebb Filter Hario V60

$18.00

Community Table Cookbook

$40.00

Dried Cayenne

$12.00

Strawberry Jam

$14.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Yerba Mate Bag

$18.00

Fruit Forest Jarred Tea

$12.00

Honey

$15.00

Flowers

Small Bouquet

$30.00

Large Bouquet

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Campesino is a ritual, a place to gather around taste, nourishment, a place that brings us together, helps us to remember that it all starts with the land and the farmers who tend to it. The shared experience, connectedness, self respect and dignity that comes along with the day to day, moment to moment stewardship of the land and the abundance it provides. This café exists to honor and uplift those who do the life-giving work of stewarding the land—work that goes largely invisible in our current food system. We’ve built this community gathering space with the goal of supporting a living wage for all our agricultural workers. When you enjoy the nourishment offered here, you nourish the farmers who grew the coffee, tended the orchards, harvested the grain, and cared for the animals.

32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

