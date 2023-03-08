Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggies EG East Village

707 G Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Sandwiches/Jars

Eggies Classic

$9.00

served on brioche bun with an over medium egg, eggcellent sauce, maple-bacon breakfast sausage, applewood smoked bacon and sharp cheddar cheese

What Came First

$9.00

served on brioche bun with an over medium egg, eggcellent sauce, fried chicken, house pickles and meunster cheese

BLT

$9.00

served on brioche bun with an over medium egg, bacon jam, eggcellent sauce, bacon italian sausage, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato and meunster cheese

California

$9.00

served on brioche bun with an over medium egg, house aioli, tomato jam, applewood smoked bacon, turkey patty, avocado, baby arugula and meunster cheese

Plants First

$11.00

(vegan) served on bavarian pretzel bun with fried chick'n, vegan cheddar cheese, plant-based egg, house pickles and vegan eggcellent sauce

Chilaquiles Dog

$10.00

served on brioche roll with choizo sausage, scrambled eggs, red sauce chilaquiles, crema, queso fresco, onions and chives

Hash Jar

$10.00

bacon, sharp cheddar, two poached eggs and chives

Strawberry Creme Brule

$9.00

baked french toast, pastry cream, strawberry compote, bruleed sugar and strawberry - served cold

Lime Crumble

$9.00

baked french toast, creamy lime curd, graham crumbles and lime zest - served cold

Churros

$5.00

Sides

Side Cajeta Sauce

$0.50

Side Fried Chicken

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Hash Brown

$2.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Side Turkey Patty

$2.00

Beverages

Coffee Small

$2.50

Coffee Large

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.25

Fresh Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Vanilla Cold Foam

$5.00

Salted Carm Cold Foam

$5.00

Retail

Cap

$15.00

T-Shirt

$18.00

Eggies Light Hoodie

$25.00

12oz Beans

$12.00

Tumbler

$18.00

Misc

Jar Credit

-$1.00

Gallon OJ (BR)

$15.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Eggies

Location

707 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

