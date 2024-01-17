El Ancla Mariscos - Addison 533 w lake st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
533 w lake st, Addison, IL 60101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco 'bout it - Addison - 1465 W. Lake Street
No Reviews
1465 West Lake Street Addison, IL 60607
View restaurant