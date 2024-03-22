El Chico Mexican Restaurant 1751 Evans Road
1751 Evans Road
Melbourne, FL 32904
N/A Beverages
Appetizers
- Cup Queso$8.49
A rich, spicy cheese dip.
- Cup Blanco$8.49
Our creamy white cheese dip with jalapenos. Served with fresh corn chips. Bowl.
- Bowl Queso$9.49
A rich, spicy cheese dip.
- Bowl Blanco$9.49
Our creamy white cheese dip with jalapenos. Served with fresh corn chips. Bowl.
- TS Queso$9.99
Chili con queso with taco meat, pico de gallo and fresh diced tomatoes.
- Mega Fiesta$15.49
A monster portion of our Fiesta Nachos with a few extras...Chips with refried beans, chili con carne, queso sauce, taco beef, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & jalapenos. Feeds 3-4 people.
- Taquitos$9.99
- Taco Fries$13.99
French fries topped with queso, taco beef, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheddar and Jack cheese. With sour cream and ranch dressing to dip.
- 1/2 Fiesta Nachos$7.99
- Medium Guac$2.99
- Large Guac$4.49
Lunch
- Lunch Burrito Bowl$15.99
Choice of fajita chicken or pork with chipotle wine sauce or fajita beef with chili con queso. Both with black beans, diablo corn, rice, cheddar & jack cheeses, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream drizzle & cilantro.
- Lunch #1$11.99
Cheese & onion enchilada with chili con carne & a crispy beef taco. With rice & refried beans.
- Lunch #2$12.49
Cheese & onion enchilada with chili con carne & a soft cheese taco with chili con queso. With rice & refried beans.
- Lunch #3$12.49
Chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce & a crispy chicken taco. With rice & refried beans.
- Lunch #6$11.49
Chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce. With rice & refried beans.
- Lunch Chicken Monterrey$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with onions,mushrooms, green peppers & melted jack cheese. With pico de gallo,rice & sautéed vegetables.
- Lunch Tex Mex$11.99
Spicy beef, refried beans, chili, & cheese with chili con queso. With rice & refried beans.
- Lunch Taco Salad$11.99
Spicy beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, & tomatoes on salad greens. With choice of dressing
- Lunch Steak Fajita$18.99
Lunch portion of our fajitas on a sizzling skillet with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, rice,refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas & choice of guacamole or cheddar
- Lunch Chicken Fajita$16.99
Lunch portion of our fajitas on a sizzling skillet with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, rice,refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas & choice of guacamole or cheddar
- Lunch Combo Fajita$17.99
Lunch portion of our fajitas on a sizzling skillet with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, rice,refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas & choice of guacamole or cheddar
- Lunch Old Fashioned Tacos$13.99
Two crisp flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef taco meat, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, sour cream drizzle & avocado. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Lunch Fish Tacos$13.79
- Lunch Shrimp Tacos$14.49
- Lunch Carnitas Tacos$13.79
- Lunch Churros$4.49
- Lunch Chicken Fajita Salad$10.49
Soup/Salad/Sands
- Tortilla Soup Cup$7.49
Grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, avocado and jack cheese.
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, avocado and jack cheese.
- Taco Salad$13.49
Crispy tortilla shell with spicy beef, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole on salad greens with choice of dressing.
- Quesadilla Salad$14.99
Chicken, corn, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, and cheddar on salad greens with sesame-chipotle dressing. Circled by cheese quesadillas.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, tomatoes and guacamole on salad greens.
Fajitas & Grill
- Reg Mixed Grill Fajitas$23.49
Steak and chicken fajitas with shrimp sauteed in chipotle butter
- Reg Steak Fajitas$21.99
Served with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, frijoles rancheros, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Reg Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Served with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, frijoles rancheros, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Reg Combo Fajitas$20.99
Steak and chicken fajitas
- Chicken & Mushroom Fajitas$20.99
Crispy bacon, mushrooms, and melted jack cheese smother juicy fajita chicken strips.
- Top Shelf Fajitas$24.49
Steak, chicken, shrimp and baby back ribs on a sizzling skillet.
- Chicken Monterrey$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Jack cheese. With rice and sautéed vegetables.
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Dinner-2$13.99
- Enchilada Dinner-3$15.99
- TS Fajita Enchiladas$16.99
Two cheese & onion enchiladas on sautéed onions & green peppers with grilled fajita steak & ranchera sauce or grilled fajita chicken & sour cream sauce. With rice & refried beans.
- Relleno Enchiladas$14.99
Chile relleno rolled in corn tortillas, topped with ranchera sauce and a sour cream drizzle. Choice of cheese and mushroom or savory beef and cheese chile relleno. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$15.99
Shrimp, jack cheese & spinach. Topped with more shrimp & Verde sauce. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Avocado Enchiladas$14.99
Fresh avocado, mushrooms, peppers & jack cheese rolled in corn tortillas, topped with Verde sauce, cilantro & a sour cream drizzle. On spinach with rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Chicken & Mushroom Enchiladas$15.49
Crispy bacon, fajita chicken and fresh mushrooms in corn tortillas with jack cheese. Topped with sour cream sauce & a chipotle drizzle. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
Mombo Combos
- Tres Banditos$15.49
Burrito filled with beef topped with queso, chicken burrito topped with sour cream sauce, & bean burrito topped with chili. With rice & refried beans.
- Mama's Sampler$17.99
Cheese & onion enchilada and two tamales topped with chili con carne, chile Relleno with ranchera sauce & crispy beef taco. With rice & refried beans.
- Mexican Flag$17.99
Chicken enchilada with spicy tomatillo green chili sauce, a chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, a Chile Relleno with ranchero sauce & a tamale. With rice & refried beans.
- Chimi Combo$17.99
Fajita chicken, jack & cheddar, sour cream sauce & pico de gallo in a chimichanga topped with chipotle wine sauce. Served with an Old Fashioned Beef Taco, Chicken Fajita Chalupa, & rice.
- Rodeo Combo$15.99
Two beef burritos, one topped with queso & the other with sour cream sauce. With an Old Fashioned Beef Taco, rice & frijoles rancheros.
- El Caballero$17.49
Spicy beef burrito with chili con queso, chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, cheese & onion enchilada with chili con carne, & a crispy chicken taco. With rice & refried beans.
- Juarez$15.99
Cheese & onion enchilada with chili con carne, soft cheese taco with chili con queso, & a crispy beef taco. With rice & beans.
Americano
Burritos & More
- Grande Chicken Burrito$15.99
Fajita chicken, chipotle wine sauce, rice & frijoles rancheros in a tortilla. Topped with sour cream sauce, cheddar, & tomatoes. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Grande Steak Burrito$16.99
Fajita steak with chili con carne in a burrito with rice, frijoles rancheros & topped with tomatoes & cheddar cheese. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Burrito Sonora$14.49
Flour tortilla filled with spicy beef, lettuce, tomatoes & topped with sour cream sauce & cheddar cheese. With rice & refried beans.
- Burrito Queso$14.49
Flour tortilla with spicy beef and topped with chili con queso. With rice & refried beans. Guacamole available on request.
- Tex Mex Burrito$14.99
Spicy beef, refried beans, chili & cheese topped with chili con queso. With rice & refried beans.
- Veggie Burrito$14.49
- Burrito Bowl$14.49
Choice of fajita chicken or pork with chipotle wine sauce or fajita beef with chili con queso. Both with black beans, diablo corn, rice, cheddar & jack cheeses, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream drizzle & cilantro.
- Chicken Chimi$16.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, jack & cheddar, sour cream sauce & pico de gallo. With a chipotle drizzle, chili con queso, rice & refried beans.
- TS Fajita Dilla$14.99
Grilled sundried tomato flour tortilla with fajita chicken or steak, peppers, onions, jack & cheddar. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & frijoles rancheros.
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.49
Fajita chicken, fajita steak or spinach stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then grilled. With chipotle drizzle, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & frijoles rancheros.
- Steak Quesadilla$13.99
fajita steak stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then grilled. With chipotle drizzle, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & frijoles rancheros.
Tacos & Tamales
- Taco Dinner-2$13.49
- Taco Dinner-3$14.99
- Old Fashioned Tacos-2$13.99
Two crisp flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef taco meat, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, sour cream drizzle & avocado. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Old Fashioned Tacos-3$15.99
Two crisp flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef taco meat, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, sour cream drizzle & avocado. With rice & frijoles rancheros.
- Carnitas Tacos-2$13.99
Pulled pork with jack, cotija cheese, chipotle wine sauce, grilled onions & cilantro.With rice & choice of beans.
- Carnitas Tacos-3$15.49
Pulled pork with jack, cotija cheese, chipotle wine sauce, grilled onions & cilantro.With rice & choice of beans.
- Shrimp Tacos-2$14.49
With jack cheese, jalapeño cole slaw, cotija cheese & chipotle drizzle. With rice & choice of beans.
- Shrimp Tacos-3$16.49
With jack cheese, jalapeño cole slaw, cotija cheese & chipotle drizzle. With rice & choice of beans.
- Fish Tacos-2$13.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, red cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, & sour cream drizzle served in flour tortillas. With rice & choice of beans.
- Fish Tacos-3$15.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, red cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, & sour cream drizzle served in flour tortillas. With rice & choice of beans.
- Birria Tacos-2$14.49
Corn tortillas filled with braised beef, Mexican cheese, cilantro and onions in a rich consumme. Served with rice and frijoles
- Birria Tacos-3$16.49
Corn tortillas filled with braised beef, Mexican cheese, cilantro and onions in a rich consumme. Served with rice and frijoles
- Tamale Platter$13.99
Three beef tamales topped with chile con carne, cheddar & onions. With guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans.
Kids
- Kid Pizza$6.69
- Kid Chicken Strips$6.69
- Kid Taco$6.69
- Kid Enchilada$6.69
- Kid Corn Dog$6.69
Corn Dog served with French Fries
- Kid Mac & Cheese$6.69
- Kid Burger$6.69
Single patty burger served with fries
- Kid Fajita$10.19
Beef or chicken served on a bed of onions and peppers.
- Kid Fajita Nachos$8.69
Bean & cheese nachos topped with grilled fajita steak or chicken.
- Kid Cheese Dilla$7.19
- Kid Chicken Dilla$8.69
Fajita chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then grilled.
- Kid Steak Dilla$9.69
Fajita steak stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then grilled.
- Kid Taquitos$6.69
Beef rolled in a corn tortilla and deep fried
Dessert
Seasonal
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:45 pm
1751 Evans Road, Melbourne, FL 32904