American
Latin American

Hemingway's Tavern

1,165 Reviews

$$

1800 W Hibiscus #115

Melbourne, FL 32901

Order Again

Popular Items

Key West Bowl
Cuban Combo
Papa’s Cuban Sandwich

Sneak Previews

Black Bean Hummus

$10.00

A made in-house black bean spread with island spices served with soft naan bread for dipping and garnished with queso fresco and scallions. Pairings Maso Canali Pinoi Grigio

Charred Octopus and Hash

Charred Octopus and Hash

$19.00

Sous Vide and then lightly charred, served with a chorizo and yucca hash, pickled red onion, and chimichurri drizzle Pairings Blufeld Riesling

Conch Fritters (4)

Conch Fritters (4)

$10.00

Homemade, golden fried, and served with island remoulade. Pairings Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

Conch Fritters (7)

$13.00

Homemade, golden fried, and served with island remoulade. Pairings Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

Cuban Pork Empanadas

$8.00

Flaky pastry crusts stuffed with mojo pork, fried and served with guava BBQ sauce. Pairings Santa Ema Merlot

Drunken Shrimp Cocktail

Drunken Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Five sweet white shrimp simmered in Key West Sunset Ale. Served chilled with key lime cocktail sauce. Pairings Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc Maso Canali Pino Grigio Sauvion Sancerre Sauvion Blanc Buehler White Zin

Ham Croquets

$1.00

Mashed Potato and ham, breaded then crispy fried. 2 per order.

Tavern Smoked Wings

Tavern Smoked Wings

$14.00

Eight chicken wings seasoned then smoked, fried crispy, and tossed in your choice of guava BBQ, buffalo jerk, pineapple Thai chili, Tuscan Parm or our house spice dry rub. Pairings Brolio Chianti (tuscan parm) Prima Pietra Super Tuscan Red Blend (tuscan parm) Avalon Cab (tuscan parm) Broadside Cab (any flavor wings)

Lobster Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Lobster Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$18.50

Warm Maine lobster dip served with toasted naan bread. Pairings Hess Chardonnay Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.50

Served with a sweet jalapeño relish, homemade plantain chips, and crackers.

Truffle Fries App

$11.00

Bowl of crispy fries tossed in truffle oil and topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Pairings Corvo Moscato

Risotto Croquettes

$14.50

Black truffle and portabella mushroom risotto croquettes served with spicy marinara, balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese. Pairings Buehler White Zin Saintsbury Pinot Nior Badia a Passignano Sangiovese (red)

Yard Bird on A Stick

$9.50

Island-spiced chicken skewers with avocado lime dipping sauce. Pairings Notorious Pink Rosé

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$12.50

Soups and Salads

Small House Salad and Soup Combo

$9.50

A lighter sized House or Caesar salad with a cup of soup.

Small Caesar and Soup Combo

$9.50

A lighter sized House or Caesar salad with a cup of soup.

House Salad

$6.00+

A blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, radishes, and cucumbers. Pairings Prima Pietra Super Tuscan Red Blend Blufeld Riesling Bodega Norton Malbec

Wedged Ceasar

$7.00+

Petite romaine, aged Parmesan cheese, and focaccia croutons. Pairings Corvo Moscato Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Saintsbury Pino Noir Santa Ema Merlot Sauvion Sancerre Sauvion Blanc

Mile Marker Zero Caprese Salad

Mile Marker Zero Caprese Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, chimichurri drizzle and chiffonade basil. Pairings Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc Maso Canali Pino Grigio Badia a Passignano Sangiovese Red Blend Brolio Chianti Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

French Mediterranean Connection

$14.50

Mixed greens, capers, olives, roasted red bliss potatoes, green beans, zucchini, yellow squash and fried garbanzo beans. Served with roasted red pepper vinaigrette. Pairings Avalon Chardonnay Hess Chardonnay Notorious Pink Rosé Broadside Cab Chateau des Laurents

Conch Chowder

$5.50+

Island-style chowder with ground conch and island spices.

Bean Soup

$3.00+

An island inspired vegan black bean soup.

Main Event

Pairs well with Hess Chardonnay

Cuban Skirt Steak

$25.00

7 ounce skirt steak marinated in chimichurri and served with asparagus and red beans and rice (non vegetarian) and drizzled with additional chimichurri Pairings Bodega Norton Malbec Brolio Chianti Prima Pietra Super Tuscan Red Blend CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Ernest's Rib Platter

Ernest's Rib Platter

$20.50

One pound of our smoked in-house baby back ribs, basted with guava BBQ sauce and served with fries and pineapple coconut coleslaw. Truffle your fries for two bucks. Pairings Santa Ema Merlot

Key West Bowl

Key West Bowl

$15.00

Pulled mojo pork or chicken over seasoned black beans and jasmine rice with chimichurri sauce, grilled pineapple salsa and fried plantains. Substitute snapper, crab cake or shrimp for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.

Linguini Carbonara

Linguini Carbonara

$13.50

Crispy bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, cream sauce, finished with egg yolk and served with naan bread. Pairings: Corvo Moscato Buehler White Zin Notorious Pink Badia a Passignano Chianti Brolio Chianti

Pork Mac 'N Cheese

$14.00

Mojo pulled pork with elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce topped with an arugula nest.

Tavern Tacos

$11.00

Grilled flour tortillas, fresh jalapeños, sweet pickled onions, radish, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, and cilantro lime sauce. Choose mojo pork or chicken. Substitute shrimp or snapper for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks. Pairings Maso Canali Pino Grigio (shrimp) Sauvion Sancerre Sauvion Blanc (jerk shrip) Blufeld Riesling (jerk shrimp) Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (shrimp) Avalon Cab (chicken)

Bolognese

Bolognese

$20.00

Pairings Chateau Des Laurets red blend Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Broadside Cab Saintsbury Pinot Noir

Lobster BLT Naan

$22.00Out of stock

Mahi Fish n Chips

$22.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Black Beans and Rice

$4.00

Plantains (5)

$4.00

Yucca Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Rice Caribe

$6.00

Jasmine rice with coconut milk, roasted pineapple, red pepper and golden raisins

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Large Cole Slaw

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Naan Bread (8)

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Beignets

$5.00

Guava Cheesecake

$6.00

Guava flavored cheesecake served with guava sauce, whipped cream and blueberries.

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Homemade and topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Served hot with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Ultimate Brownie

$6.00

Hot brownie with vanilla ice cream and caramel popcorn then dusted with powdered sugar.

Whole Key Lime

$30.00

Sweet Plantain Bread Pudding

$6.00

Homemade with Cuban and coconut bread, served warm with caramel sauce, whipped cream and creme Anglaise.

Whole Guava Cheesecake

$55.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Coconut Cake (Vegan)

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid’s Taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled to the top with shredded lettuce, cheese and your choice of chicken or pork.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 breaded chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of chicken or cheese.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Elbow macaroni with a savory blend of cheeses.

Kid’s Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.00

Two mini cheeseburgers on brioche slider buns.

Kid's Mini HamBurgers

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches

Papa’s Cuban Sandwich

Papa’s Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.

Half Papa’s Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.

Cuban Combo

$12.00

A whole Cuban sandwich with choice of regular side or a small salad or soup.

Papa's Grilled Cheese

Papa's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Smoked mozzarella and cheddar on Texas toast with truffle mayo, bacon-onion jam, and our mojo pork. Pairings Badia a Passignano

Grilled Garden Stack Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, scallions, red onions, and portabella. Topped with smoked mozzarella, roasted red pepper aioli and balsamic glaze on coconut bread Pairings Brolio Chianti Corvo Moscato Saintsbury Pinot Noir Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc Maso Canali

Grilled Garden Stack Salad

$12.00

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, scallions, red onions, and portabella. Topped with smoked mozzarella, roasted red pepper aioli and balsamic glaze served with a small house salad, or caesar upcharge. Pairings Brolio Chianti Corvo Moscato Saintsbury Pinot Noir Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc Maso Canali

Bahamian Yard Bird Sandwich

$14.00

Caribbean jerk or mojo grilled chicken breast on coconut bread with a guava jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, rum-glazed onions, and fried sweet plantains. Pairings Blufeld Riesling Avalon Cab Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Notorious Pink Rose Bodega Norton Malbec Chateau des Laurets Red Blend

Caprese Chicken Melt

Caprese Chicken Melt

$14.00

Grilled chicken served on coconut bread with fresh basil, thin sliced tomato, melted fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto aioli and a rich balsamic glaze. Pairings Hess Chardonnay Avalon Chardonnay Prima Pietra Super Tuscan Red Blend Pairs well with Hess Chardonnay

Caribbean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Caribbean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken thigh battered and fried served on a brioche bun with smoked pineapple jam, queso fresco, cilantro-lime sauce, apple cider bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle Pairings Broadside Cab Santa Ema Merlot

Burgers

Premiere Burger

$11.00

Served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, American, Swiss or smoked mozzarella cheeses. Pairings Prima Pietra Super Tuscan Red Blend

Havana Burger

$14.00

Topped with mojo pork, jalapeños, guava jalapeño aioli, rum-glazed onions, and melted Swiss. Pairings Buehler White Zin Santa Ema Merlot Sauvion Sancerre Sauvion Blanc

Guava BBQ Burger

Guava BBQ Burger

$13.00

With bacon, cheddar cheese, guava BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings. Pairings Bodega Norton Malbec

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

With truffle herb mayo, a breaded and fried portabella mushroom cap and Swiss cheese. Pairings Notorious Pink Rosé Marques de Caceres Sauvignon Blanc Maso Canali Pinot Grigio Corvo Moscato Hess Chardonnay Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Chorizo Manchego Burger

$15.00

7oz. Chorizo and beef patty on a brioche bun with roasted red pepper aioli, Manchego cheese, pickled red onions and arugula. Pairings Saintsbury Pinot Noir Blufeld Riesling Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

Premiere BISON Burger

$14.00

Served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheddar, American, Swiss or smoked mozzarella cheeses. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Havana BISON Burger

$17.00

Topped with mojo pork, jalapeños, guava jalapeño aioli, rum-glazed onions, and melted Swiss. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Guava BBQ BISON Burger

$16.00

With bacon, cheddar cheese, guava BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mushroom Swiss BISON Burger

$18.00

With truffle herb mayo, a breaded and fried portabella mushroom cap and Swiss cheese. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Big Game Burger

Big Game Burger

$18.00

8 ounce bison patty topped with an egg, avocado and balsamic glaze, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles CONSUMER ADVISORY: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Non-Dairy Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Cafe Americano

$2.50

Cafe Cubano

$2.50

Iced Con Leche

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with milk.

Non-Dairy Iced Con Leche

$3.50

Cafe Beverages

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00

Natalies O.J.

$2.50

Saratoga Spring Water

$3.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$2.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a true culinary adventure at Hemingway's Tavern, the #1 rated restaurant in Melbourne on Trip Advisor! Interesting Main plates, wines, signature cocktails, specials, Happy Hour and Desserts inspired by the Ernest's adventures through the Florida Keys, Cuba, France and Spain. Offering safe Inside, Outside and walk up dining areas, open for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. Join us for your adventure...

Website

Location

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne, FL 32901

Directions

Hemingway's Tavern image
Hemingway's Tavern image

