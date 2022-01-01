- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- El Mariachi - Louisville
El Mariachi - Louisville
No reviews yet
9901 La Grange Road
Louisville, KY 40223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Tacos/Torta
Taco De Maiz
Mexican taco on a corn tortilla topped with chopped cilantro and diced onions. Served with grilled onions and limes.
Taco Clasico
Taco on a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
Crunchy Taco
One crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with tomato, lettuce and cheese
Tacos de Birria
Slow cook beef with very popular annatto and dried peppers,.
Torta
A mexican white bread sandwich with your choice of meat, fresh cheess, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapeno, avocado, mayonaise and sou cream
Antojitos
Gorditas
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, and chopped onion
Gorditas de Birria
Two corn meal gorditas filled with slow cook beef and birria seaonings
Huaraches
Consisting of an oblong, fried masa base with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Huarache de Birria
Corn meal patty topped with slow cook beef, annatto and dried peppers
Sopesitos
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese
Sopecitos de Birria
Two corn meal sopesitos topped with our birria beef meat.
New Items!
Burrito Norteno
Carnitas, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, stuffed with beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo, with cheese dip. served with rice and beans
Fiesta Grill
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. served with rice.
Ensalada Mariachi
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimps, avocado, tomato, and limes
Rogelio Special's
Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye, shrimp, served with rice, beans, and pico
Arroz con Camarones
Stirred fried shrimp on top of a rice bed cover with cheese dip sauce
Chiles Rellenos
Tex-Mex
Quesadilla Chica
8" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
Quesadilla Grande
10" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
Quesadilla Camaron
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell peppers, onions and shrimp.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Quesadilla Fajita
Chimichanga Clasica
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Especial
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad Clasico
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Taco Salad Fajita
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Burritos
Burrito Clasico
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
Burrito Especial
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
Burrito Dinner
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling. Served with rice and beans on the side
Burrito de Mariscos
Seafood Burrito. A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
Burrito Vegetariano
Burrito Frijol
Burrito Ahogado
Fajitas
Fajita Pollo
Chicken Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Steak
Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Camaron
Shrimp Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Mixtas
Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Tropical
Shrimps, chicken, steak, chorizo, and pineapple. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Guanajuato
Our specialty one whole filet of arrachera. served with grilled onions, roasted peppers, and a portion of Mexican sausage
Fajita Veggies
Nachos Fajitas
a bed or corn nachos covered with cheese dip, your choice between steak or chicken fajita
Nachos Campechanos
Nacho chips topped with grilled steak, Mexican sausage (chorizo) onions, avocado and cheese dip
Favorites
Carne Asada (Skirt Steak)
Long, thin sliced steak, grilled and topped with grilled onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled breaded steak filet, served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas
Arroz con Pollo
A rice bed covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip
Enchiladas
Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Carne Asada
Enchiladas de la Casa
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
Milanesa de Pollo
Slightly breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas
Caldos
Chico Caldo de Res
Beef stew cooked with carrots, corn, potato, and chayote
Grande Caldo de Res
Beef Broth
Menudo Chico
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Grande Menudo
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Molcajetes
Molcajete Mariachi
A combination of strips of steak or grilled chicken, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
Molcajete Norteno
A combination of strips of steak, grilled shrimps, chicken fajita, beef ribs, Mexican sausage, fresh cheese, grilled onion, roasted jalapenos and nopales, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
Side Orders
Tortillas
Sour Cream
Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)
Frijoles (Refried Beans)
Limones (Limes)
Aguacate
Salsa
Jalapenos
Chile Toreado
Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Cebollines
Cheese Dip
Papas Fritas
Pico de Gallo
Side of Shrimp (6pc)
Side of Shrimp (12pc)
Queso (Fresh Cheese)
Nopales
Arroz (Mexican Rice)
Side Pepinos (Cucumbers)
Chori Dip
Bean Dip
Side Tortilla Chips
Cebolla Asada
3 Rebanadas Queso
Orden de Tostadas
Desayunos (Breakfast)
Especial del Dia
Enchiladas de la Casa
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
Tamales Mexicanos
Your choice of chicken or pork tamales covered with tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with papitas mexicanas and refried beans
Chilaquiles Huevo y Papa
Chilaquiles Pollo O Asada
Choose between red or green chilaquiles topped with 2 eggs, cheese and sour cream. Sedrved with mexican papitas
Huevos Al Gusto
Choose from a different types eggs accompanied with fresh chees, rice and flour or corn tortillas
Omelette Con Papas
Omeletted stuffed with chorizo covered with green sauce accompanied wit papitas mexicanas
Seafood
Chapuzon Marisquero
Sautéed shrimp and black mussels in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
Torre De Mariscos
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp, octopus, oysters and scallops with cucumbers, red onions and top with avocado, served on a mirror of Nayarit style spicy black sauce
Ceviche Mitotero
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp with cucumbers, chopped mango and a special homemade spicy sauce. Topped with avocado and red onions
Aguachile Verde
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and serrano homemade special sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
Aguachile Rojo
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and chiltepin homemade special red sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
Aguachile Negro
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and roasted serrano and chiltepin homemade special black sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
Botana Mariachi
Sautéed prawns, shrimp and crab legs in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
Huachinango Stylo Nayarit
Sauteed shrimp on top of a whole fried red snapper served with rice, fries, lettuce tomato and avocado slices.
Mejillones Botaneros
Sautéed black mussels in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
Camarones Cucarachas
Sautéed shrimp in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
Langostinos
Sautéed prawns in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
Ceviche De Pescado
Parboiled and then lime-cook tilapia fish, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with tortilla chips
Camarones Al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp in butter, garlic, onions and our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and avocado slices.
Mojarra Frita
A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
Coctel Campechano
Shrimp and octopus cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
Tostadas
Tostadas Pulpo
Tostadas Trio
1/2 dozen Ostiones Preparados
Dozen Ostiones Preparados
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp Broth
7 Mares
A shrimp, muscles, crab legs clams soup
Pina On The Beach
Mojarra Frita
A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices
Molcajete de Mariscos
a molcajete with shrimp, crab legs, mussels, and fish filet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Sopes, Gorditas, and Much More
9901 La Grange Road, Louisville, KY 40223