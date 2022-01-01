Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road

Louisville, KY 40223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco De Maiz
Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)
Cheese Dip

Tacos/Torta

Taco De Maiz

Taco De Maiz

Mexican taco on a corn tortilla topped with chopped cilantro and diced onions. Served with grilled onions and limes.

Taco Clasico

Taco Clasico

$3.99

Taco on a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco

$2.99

One crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with tomato, lettuce and cheese

Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$9.99

Slow cook beef with very popular annatto and dried peppers,.

Torta

Torta

A mexican white bread sandwich with your choice of meat, fresh cheess, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapeno, avocado, mayonaise and sou cream

Antojitos

Gorditas

Gorditas

$3.99

Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, and chopped onion

Gorditas de Birria

Gorditas de Birria

$11.99

Two corn meal gorditas filled with slow cook beef and birria seaonings

Huaraches

Huaraches

$9.99

Consisting of an oblong, fried masa base with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Huarache de Birria

Huarache de Birria

$10.99

Corn meal patty topped with slow cook beef, annatto and dried peppers

Sopesitos

Sopesitos

$3.99

Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese

Sopecitos de Birria

Sopecitos de Birria

$11.99

Two corn meal sopesitos topped with our birria beef meat.

New Items!

Burrito Norteno

Burrito Norteno

$11.99

Carnitas, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, stuffed with beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce

Chori Pollo

Chori Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo, with cheese dip. served with rice and beans

Fiesta Grill

Fiesta Grill

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. served with rice.

Ensalada Mariachi

Ensalada Mariachi

$12.99

A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimps, avocado, tomato, and limes

Rogelio Special's

Rogelio Special's

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye, shrimp, served with rice, beans, and pico

Arroz con Camarones

Arroz con Camarones

$12.99

Stirred fried shrimp on top of a rice bed cover with cheese dip sauce

Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

Tex-Mex

Quesadilla Chica

Quesadilla Chica

$8.99

8" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.

Quesadilla Grande

Quesadilla Grande

$10.99

10" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.

Quesadilla Camaron

$8.99+

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell peppers, onions and shrimp.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$6.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99
Chimichanga Clasica

Chimichanga Clasica

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga Especial

Chimichanga Especial

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.

Taco Salad Clasico

Taco Salad Clasico

$9.99

Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream

Taco Salad Fajita

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream

Burritos

Burrito Clasico

Burrito Clasico

$10.99

A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling

Burrito Especial

Burrito Especial

$11.99

A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$13.99

A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling. Served with rice and beans on the side

Burrito de Mariscos

Burrito de Mariscos

$15.99

Seafood Burrito. A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling

Burrito Vegetariano

$6.99

Burrito Frijol

$5.99

Burrito Ahogado

$9.99

Fajitas

Fajita Pollo

$14.99

Chicken Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Steak

$17.99

Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Mixtas

$18.99

Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Tropical

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Shrimps, chicken, steak, chorizo, and pineapple. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Guanajuato

Fajita Guanajuato

$19.99

Our specialty one whole filet of arrachera. served with grilled onions, roasted peppers, and a portion of Mexican sausage

Fajita Veggies

$9.99
Nachos Fajitas

Nachos Fajitas

$16.99

a bed or corn nachos covered with cheese dip, your choice between steak or chicken fajita

Nachos Campechanos

Nachos Campechanos

$12.99

Nacho chips topped with grilled steak, Mexican sausage (chorizo) onions, avocado and cheese dip

Favorites

Carne Asada (Skirt Steak)

Carne Asada (Skirt Steak)

$18.99

Long, thin sliced steak, grilled and topped with grilled onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.99

Grilled breaded steak filet, served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

A rice bed covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.99

Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Carne Asada

$12.99
Enchiladas de la Casa

Enchiladas de la Casa

$12.99

Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices

Milanesa de Pollo

Milanesa de Pollo

$12.99

Slightly breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas

Caldos

Chico Caldo de Res

Chico Caldo de Res

$9.99

Beef stew cooked with carrots, corn, potato, and chayote

Grande Caldo de Res

Grande Caldo de Res

$14.99

Beef Broth

Menudo Chico

Menudo Chico

$9.99

Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Grande Menudo

Grande Menudo

$14.99

Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Molcajetes

Molcajete Mariachi

Molcajete Mariachi

$19.99

A combination of strips of steak or grilled chicken, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado

Molcajete Norteno

Molcajete Norteno

$24.99

A combination of strips of steak, grilled shrimps, chicken fajita, beef ribs, Mexican sausage, fresh cheese, grilled onion, roasted jalapenos and nopales, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado

Side Orders

Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.49
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.49
Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

$3.99

Frijoles (Refried Beans)

$2.49
Limones (Limes)

Limones (Limes)

$1.49
Aguacate

Aguacate

$2.49
Salsa

Salsa

$1.49
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$1.49
Chile Toreado

Chile Toreado

$1.49
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99
Cebollines

Cebollines

$1.50
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.49
Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$2.49
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$2.49
Side of Shrimp (6pc)

Side of Shrimp (6pc)

$4.99
Side of Shrimp (12pc)

Side of Shrimp (12pc)

$9.99

Queso (Fresh Cheese)

$1.49

Nopales

$1.99

Arroz (Mexican Rice)

$2.49

Side Pepinos (Cucumbers)

$0.99

Chori Dip

$5.99

Bean Dip

$4.49

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.49

Cebolla Asada

$0.99

3 Rebanadas Queso

$2.99

Orden de Tostadas

$2.49

Desayunos (Breakfast)

Especial del Dia

$9.99
Enchiladas de la Casa

Enchiladas de la Casa

$12.99

Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices

Tamales Mexicanos

Tamales Mexicanos

$6.99

Your choice of chicken or pork tamales covered with tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with papitas mexicanas and refried beans

Chilaquiles Huevo y Papa

$8.99
Chilaquiles Pollo O Asada

Chilaquiles Pollo O Asada

$12.99

Choose between red or green chilaquiles topped with 2 eggs, cheese and sour cream. Sedrved with mexican papitas

Huevos Al Gusto

Huevos Al Gusto

$7.99

Choose from a different types eggs accompanied with fresh chees, rice and flour or corn tortillas

Omelette Con Papas

Omelette Con Papas

$7.99

Omeletted stuffed with chorizo covered with green sauce accompanied wit papitas mexicanas

Kids Menu

Mozarella Sticks

$2.99

Chicken Nuggets

$2.99

Kids Burrito

Kids Quesadilla

Desert

Tres Leches

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Chrurris

$5.99

Seafood

Chapuzon Marisquero

Chapuzon Marisquero

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp and black mussels in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce

Torre De Mariscos

Torre De Mariscos

$25.00

Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp, octopus, oysters and scallops with cucumbers, red onions and top with avocado, served on a mirror of Nayarit style spicy black sauce

Ceviche Mitotero

Ceviche Mitotero

$19.99

Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp with cucumbers, chopped mango and a special homemade spicy sauce. Topped with avocado and red onions

Aguachile Verde

Aguachile Verde

$18.99

Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and serrano homemade special sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber

Aguachile Rojo

Aguachile Rojo

$18.99

Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and chiltepin homemade special red sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber

Aguachile Negro

Aguachile Negro

$18.99

Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and roasted serrano and chiltepin homemade special black sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber

Botana Mariachi

Botana Mariachi

$25.99

Sautéed prawns, shrimp and crab legs in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce

Huachinango Stylo Nayarit

Huachinango Stylo Nayarit

$25.99Out of stock

Sauteed shrimp on top of a whole fried red snapper served with rice, fries, lettuce tomato and avocado slices.

Mejillones Botaneros

Mejillones Botaneros

$19.99

Sautéed black mussels in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce

Camarones Cucarachas

Camarones Cucarachas

$25.99

Sautéed shrimp in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce

Langostinos

Langostinos

$25.99

Sautéed prawns in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce

Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$9.99

Parboiled and then lime-cook tilapia fish, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with tortilla chips

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp in butter, garlic, onions and our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and avocado slices.

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados

Coctel Campechano

Coctel Campechano

$16.99

Shrimp and octopus cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados

Tostadas

$5.99
Tostadas Pulpo

Tostadas Pulpo

$6.99
Tostadas Trio

Tostadas Trio

$15.99
1/2 dozen Ostiones Preparados

1/2 dozen Ostiones Preparados

$14.00
Dozen Ostiones Preparados

Dozen Ostiones Preparados

$26.00
Caldo de Camaron

Caldo de Camaron

$19.99

Shrimp Broth

7 Mares

7 Mares

$22.99

A shrimp, muscles, crab legs clams soup

Pina On The Beach

$19.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices

Molcajete de Mariscos

Molcajete de Mariscos

$34.99

a molcajete with shrimp, crab legs, mussels, and fish filet

Botanas

Fiesta de Mariscos

Fiesta de Mariscos

$59.99
Super Mariachi Special

Super Mariachi Special

$59.99

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Mr Pibb

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Agua Mineral

$1.99

Sweetened Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Coffe

$1.99

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$2.49+

Jamaica

$2.49+

Tamarindo

$2.49+

Pina

$2.49+

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$1.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Tehuacan Clamato

$2.99

Tehuacan Sal Limon

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Sopes, Gorditas, and Much More

Website

Location

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville, KY 40223

Directions

Gallery
