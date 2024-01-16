El Mariachi #2 National Turnpike
8710 National Turnpike
Fairdale, KY 40118
Food
Antojitos
- Gorditas$3.99
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, and chopped onion
- Gorditas de Birria$11.99
Two corn meal gorditas filled with slow cook beef and birria seaonings
- Huaraches$9.99
Consisting of an oblong, fried masa base with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Huarache de Birria$10.99
Corn meal patty topped with slow cook beef, annatto and dried peppers
- Sopesitos$3.99
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese
- Sopecitos de Birria$11.99
Two corn meal sopesitos topped with our birria beef meat.
Burritos
- Burrito Clasico$12.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Especial$13.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Dinner$14.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling. Served with rice and beans on the side
- Burrito de Mariscos$15.99
Seafood Burrito. A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Vegetariano$6.99
- Burrito Frijol$5.99
- Burrito Ahogado$12.99
- Burrito Fajita$14.99
Caldos
- Chico Caldo de Res$11.99
Beef stew cooked with carrots, corn, potato, and chayote
- Grande Caldo de Res$16.99
Beef Broth
- Menudo Chico$11.99
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Grande Menudo$16.99
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Consome$3.99
Desayunos (Breakfast)
- L Especial del Dia$12.99
- Enchiladas de la Casa$13.99
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
- L Tamales Mexicanos$6.99
Your choice of chicken or pork tamales covered with tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with papitas mexicanas and refried beans
- L Chilaquiles Huevo y Papa$8.99
- L Chilaquiles Pollo O Asada$12.99
Choose between red or green chilaquiles topped with 2 eggs, cheese and sour cream. Sedrved with mexican papitas
- L Huevos Al Gusto$7.99
Choose from a different types eggs accompanied with fresh chees, rice and flour or corn tortillas
- L Omelette Con Papas$7.99
Omeletted stuffed with chorizo covered with green sauce accompanied wit papitas mexicanas
- L Combination #1$10.99
- L Quesadilla Clasica$9.99
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef toped with cheese dip, Served with charro beans on the side
- L Chimichanga Classica$9.99
A classic shredded chicken or ground beef chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with a small salad and charro beans on the side
- L Quesadilla Ahogada de Asada$13.99
A steak and cheese quesadilla toped with charro beans.
- L Fajita de Pollo$13.99
Our classic chicken fajita. Serve with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
- L Fajita de Asada$14.99
Our classic steak fajita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
- L 2 Crunchy Classic Tacos$4.99
2 Crunchy tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- L 2 Soft Classic Tacos$5.99
2 Flour tortillas tacos with your choice pf shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and sour cream
- L Taco Salad Classico$8.99
A all time classic shredded chicken or ground beef served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and sour cream
- L Burrito Clasico$9.99
A rolled up flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and rice
- L Burrito Ahogado$9.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef rice, onions and cilatro, bathed with a guajillo sauce, fresh cheese and sour cream. Served with charro beans
Fajitas
- Fajita Pollo$15.99
Chicken Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Steak$18.99
Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Camaron$18.99
Shrimp Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Mixtas$19.99
Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Tropical$19.99
Shrimps, chicken, steak, chorizo, and pineapple. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Guanajuato$20.99
Our specialty one whole filet of arrachera. served with grilled onions, roasted peppers, and a portion of Mexican sausage
- Fajita Veggies$12.99
- Nachos Fajitas$16.99
a bed or corn nachos covered with cheese dip, your choice between steak or chicken fajita
- Nachos Campechanos$12.99
Nacho chips topped with grilled steak, Mexican sausage (chorizo) onions, avocado and cheese dip
Favorites
- Carne Asada (Skirt Steak)$19.99
Long, thin sliced steak, grilled and topped with grilled onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Pollo a la Plancha$13.99
Grilled breaded steak filet, served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas
- Arroz con Pollo$12.99
A rice bed covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip
- Enchiladas$13.99
Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Carne Asada$12.99
- Enchiladas de la Casa$13.99
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
- Milanesa de Pollo$12.99
Slightly breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas
Kids Menu
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mariachi$24.99
A combination of strips of steak or grilled chicken, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
- Molcajete Norteno$29.99
A combination of strips of steak, grilled shrimps, chicken fajita, beef ribs, Mexican sausage, fresh cheese, grilled onion, roasted jalapenos and nopales, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
New Items!
- Arroz con Camarones$13.99
Stirred fried shrimp on top of a rice bed cover with cheese dip sauce
- Birria Fires$14.99
French fries topped with birria meat, cheese, roasted onions guacamole and sour cream
- Burrito Norteno$13.99
Carnitas, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, stuffed with beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce
- Chicken Wings$6.99+
- Chiles Rellenos$12.99
- Chori Pollo$13.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo, with cheese dip. served with rice and beans
- Chori Queso$7.00
- Ensalada con Camarones Empanizados$14.99
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo,, avocado, cucumbers, limes Topped with slightly shrimp.
- Ensalada Mariachi$13.99
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimps, avocado, tomato, and limes
- Espaghetty Mix$13.99
A 9oz ribeye grilled steak served with mexican style spaghetti, rice and a small salad with avocado and tomato slice
- Fiesta Grill$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. served with rice.
- Filete Pescado Empanizado (Breaded)$13.99
Slightly breaded tilapia filet on top of a iceberg salad with pico de gallo, avocado cucumbers, limes. Served with mexican rice.
- Molcajete de la Casa$35.99
- Pollo Asado$12.99
Have of bone in chicken slowly roasted. Topped with grilled onions and jalapeno pepper Served with a black bean soup and white steam rice.
- Rogelio Special's$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye, shrimp, served with rice, beans, and pico
- Pollo Con Tajadas$13.99
Side Orders
- Tortillas$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)$3.99
- Frijoles (Refried Beans)$2.49
- Limones (Limes)$1.99
- Aguacate$2.99
- Salsa$1.99
- Jalapeños vinagre$1.99
- Chile Toreado$1.99
- Guacamole$4.99
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Cebollines$1.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Papas Fritas$2.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.99
- Side of Shrimp (6pc)$5.99
- Side of Shrimp (12pc)$10.90
- Queso (Fresh Cheese)$1.99
- Nopales$2.49
- Arroz (Mexican Rice)$2.99
- Side Pepinos (Cucumbers)$0.99
- Chori Dip$5.99
- Bean Dip$4.49
- Side Tortilla Chips$1.99
- Cebolla Asada$1.49
- 3 Rebanadas Queso$3.49
- Orden de Tostadas$2.99
- Ensalada$4.99
- Ensalada de Faja$6.99
- Vegetales de Faja$4.99
- Mayonesa Side$1.99
Tacos/Torta
- Taco De Maiz
Mexican taco on a corn tortilla topped with chopped cilantro and diced onions. Served with grilled onions and limes.
- Taco Clasico$3.99
Taco on a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
- Crunchy Taco$3.49
One crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with tomato, lettuce and cheese
- Tacos de Birria$12.99
Slow cook beef with very popular annatto and dried peppers. By the order
- Torta
A mexican white bread sandwich with your choice of meat, fresh cheess, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapeno, avocado, mayonaise and sou cream
Tex-Mex
- Quesadilla Chica$10.99
8" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
- Quesadilla Grande$13.99
10" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
- Quesadilla Camaron$10.99+
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell peppers, onions and shrimp.
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
- Chimichanga Clasica$11.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga Especial$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Taco Salad Clasico$10.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad$12.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita$14.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Seafood Menu
Seafood
- 1/2 dozen Ostiones Preparados$14.00
- 7 Mares$24.99
A shrimp, muscles, crab legs clams soup
- Aguachile Negro$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and roasted serrano and chiltepin homemade special black sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Aguachile Rojo$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and chiltepin homemade special red sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Aguachile Verde$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and serrano homemade special sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Botana Mariachi$29.99
Sautéed prawns, shrimp and crab legs in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
- Caldo de Camaron$19.99
Shrimp Broth
- Camarones Al Ajillo$22.99
Sautéed shrimp in butter, garlic, onions and our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and avocado slices.
- Camarones Cucarachas$29.99
Sautéed shrimp in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Camarones Momia$15.99
- Cazuela Nortena$45.99
- Ceviche De Pescado$9.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook tilapia fish, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with tortilla chips
- Ceviche Mitotero$22.99
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp with cucumbers, chopped mango and a special homemade spicy sauce. Topped with avocado and red onions
- Chapuzon Marisquero$25.00
Sautéed shrimp and black mussels in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
- Coco On The Beach$29.99
- Coctel Campechano$17.99
Shrimp and octopus cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
- Coctel de Camaron$16.99
Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
- Dozen Ostiones Preparados$26.00
- Fajita Camaron y Pulpo$43.99
- Huachinango Stylo Nayarit$25.99
Sauteed shrimp on top of a whole fried red snapper served with rice, fries, lettuce tomato and avocado slices.
- Langostinos$27.99
Sautéed prawns in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Mejillones Botaneros$19.99
Sautéed black mussels in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Mojarra Frita$15.99
A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices
- Molcajete de Mariscos$39.99
a molcajete with shrimp, crab legs, mussels, and fish filet
- Pina On The Beach$19.99
- Torre De Mariscos$27.99
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp, octopus, oysters and scallops with cucumbers, red onions and top with avocado, served on a mirror of Nayarit style spicy black sauce
- Tostadas$6.99
- Tostadas Pulpo$7.99
- Tostadas Trio$15.99
Botanas
N/A Bevs
Mexican Drinks
Soda
Botella Agua
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer a wide array of fresh food – ensalada miriachi, menudo, torre de mariscos, pina on the beach, chimichanga especial, fajita pollo, pollo a la plancha and molcajete miriachi. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!
8710 National Turnpike, Fairdale, KY 40118