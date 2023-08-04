Employee discount

Muffin

$1.75

Scone

$2.00

Danish

$1.85

Cookie

$1.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25

GF muffin

$1.50

GF Mini loaf

$2.00

GF Cookie

$1.25

GF Brownie

$1.50

Heitzmans bar/brownie

$1.50

Frozen Drinks

Almond Joy

$5.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Autumn Twilight

$5.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$5.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$5.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Buttered Toffee

$5.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$5.65+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.65+

Apple, Caramel, Milk

Caramel Kiss

$5.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.90+

Chai and Milk

Chocolate Creme

$2.75+

Blended frozen Chocolate and Milk

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Frozen Shamrock Shimmy

$5.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Fruit Smoothie

$3.00+

Blended Frozen

Funky Monkey

$5.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

Latte

$4.35+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$5.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milky Way Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$5.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$5.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$5.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Rocky Road Mocha

$5.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Sister Bean Mocha

$5.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$5.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$5.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$5.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Vanilla Creme

$2.75+

Blended Frozen Vanilla (no Espresso or Coffee)

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Weekly Special

$4.90+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$5.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Hot Drinks

Almond Joy

$4.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Autumn Twilight

$4.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$4.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$4.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Buttered Toffee

$4.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30+

Cafe Breve

$3.95+

Espresso and Steamed Half n Half

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$4.65+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Espresso and Frothed Milk

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.65+

Apple, Caramel, Milk

Caramel Kiss

$4.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai and Milk

Espresso

$2.50

Funky Monkey

$4.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Hot Tea

$1.85+

Variety/Varies

House Coffee

$1.95+

Armandos Medium or Signature Dark

Latte

$3.60+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$4.30+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$4.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milky Way Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$4.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$4.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Red Eye

$2.75+

Espresso and House Coffee

Rocky Road Mocha

$4.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Shamrock Shimmy

$4.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Sister Bean Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$4.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Valecha Shot

$2.50

Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Weekly Special

$4.65+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$4.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Iced Drinks

Almond Joy

$4.65+

Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Apple Juice

$1.50

Autumn Twilight

$4.65+

Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate

Banana Split

$4.65+

Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry

Black & White

$4.65+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

BLAST

$5.40

Water cup

$0.50

Buttered Toffee

$4.65+

Caramel, English Toffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.80+

Half drip coffee, half milk

Cafe Breve

$3.95+

Espresso and Steamed Half n Half

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Campfire S’more

$5.40+

Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow topped with whip cream, chocolate drizzle and graham crackers

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Espresso and Frothed Milk

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.65+

Apple, Caramel

Caramel Kiss

$4.65+

Caramel and French Vanilla

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel and Dark Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai and Milk

Espresso

$2.50

Funky Monkey

$4.65+

Banana, Caramel, Chocolate

Gatorade

$2.25

House Coffee

$1.95+

Armandos Medium or Signature Dark

Iced Tea Black

$2.55+

Organic

Iced Tea Green

$2.55+

Organic

Latte

$3.60+

Espresso and milk

Matcha Green Tea

$4.30+

Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle

Mayan Mocha

$4.65+

Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze

Milk

$1.00+

Milky Way Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla

Mudslide Mocha

$4.65+

Chocolate, Irish Creme

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk

Pumpkin Chai

$4.65+

Chai and Pumpkin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice and Milk

Red Eye

$2.75+

Espresso and House Coffee

Rocky Road Mocha

$4.65+

Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Samoa Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze

Shamrock Shimmy

$4.65+

Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate

Sister Bean Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Snickers

$4.65+

Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Strawberry Shorty Latte

$4.65+

Strawberry and Amaretto

Turtle Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel Pecan and Chocolate

Valecha Shot

$2.50

Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla, Espresso and Milk

Water

$0.50

Weekly Special

$4.65+

Check the Menu

White Mocha

$4.35+

White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Pastries and Treats

Bagels

$1.60

Bread

$3.00

Brownies

$3.00

Cake Pops

$2.95

Chess Bar

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cookie

$2.25

Danish

$3.00

Dozen petite cookies

$5.00

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.75

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Yogurt Plain

$3.25

Egg Bites

$4.75

Products: Bulk

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.00

GoJo Coffee by the gallon

$20.00

K Cup box

$12.00

Products: Merchandise

Sister Bean Mug

$11.00

Sister Bean T shirt S-XL

$12.00+

Sweater Coffee Sleeve

$5.00

Bottled drinks

Nesquick

$1.00

Hint Water

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$1.50

Monster Energy Drink

$2.50

Naked Drink

$2.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Sunny D

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ale 8

$2.50

Gatorade 20 oz

$2.50

Apple juice

$1.50

Prime Hydration

$2.50