Full Menu

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

All nachos come with cheese

Meat with Cheese

$8.50

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Choriqueso

$8.99

Camarones Tapatíos

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, tapatio sauce, jalapeños, and onions

10 Camarones Mamalones

$18.99

With or without shell

20 Camarones Mamalones

$29.99

With or without shell

Charro Beans

$9.99

A bowl of pinto beans cooked together with chorizo, hot dog, and bacon. Topped with fresh Mexican cheese and pico de gallo

Nachos Supremos

$13.99

With beef, chicken, and black beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes

Guacamole Culichi

$18.99

Octopus and shrimp

Nachos Hawaianos

$18.99

With chips, ham, sausage, chicken, pineapple, onions, and cheese dip on top

Burritos

Burrito Grande

$15.99

Extra large burrito stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, rice, and black beans. Topped with cheese dip

Burrito Gigante

$15.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese

Burrito Macho

$14.99

Steak, chicken, grilled green peppers, onions, rice, and black beans wrapped into one huge melted Cheddar cheese

Seafood Burrito

$18.99

Large deep-fried or soft burrito with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad

Burrito Verde

$15.99

Burrito with carnitas and covered with green sauce. Served with rice and black beans,

Burrito Diablo

$15.99

Birria burrito with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans

Fajita Burrito

$15.99

Your choice of meat, served with rice, black beans, and cheese dip on top

Enchiladas

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.99

Five chicken enchiladas with onions and queso fresco

Enchiladas De Mar

$16.99

Crab meat and shrimp. Topped with creamy sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Vaqueras

$18.99

Three enchiladas with arrachera meat served with rice, charro beans, salsa ranchera, and queso Chihuahua

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$18.99

Your choice of chicken or steak with red, green sauce, and cheese dip. Served with rice

Enchiladas De Crema

$14.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas, covered with our special cream sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.99

One beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Enchiladas De Barbacoa

$14.99

Three shredded barbacoa enchiladas, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice or black beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with green creamy sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice

Fajitas

For One Fajitas

$19.99

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

For Two Fajitas

$38.99

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

Fish Fajita

$16.99

Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

For One Fiesta Fajita

$21.99

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

For Two Fiesta Fajita

$39.99

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

For One Fajita Deluxe

$23.00

Carnitas, chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

For Two Fajita Deluxe

$41.99

Carnitas, chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

Fajita De Camarones

$20.99

With grilled shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas

Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken with chips nacho covered in cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Tacos Fajitas

$16.99

Three steak or chicken tacos. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, black beans, fajita salad, and warm tortillas

Fajita Nachos Vaquero

$20.99

Chicken, fried pork, and shrimp. Served with chips, pico de gallo, pineapple, and cheese dip on top

Quesadillas

Fiesta Quesadilla

$14.99

10 inches, quesadilla with grilled chicken and Mexican sausage. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

10 inches. Quesadilla with steak or grilled chicken, bell pepper, and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and your choice of rice or black beans

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

10 inches. Quesadilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

10 inches. Quesadilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Fajita Quesadilla Grande

$18.99

14 inches. Quesadilla with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

10 inches. Quesadilla stuffed with shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Quesadilla Deluxe

$14.99

10 inches. Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef and cheese. Served with rice or black beans

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

10 inches. Quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, zucchini, and tomatoes. Served with rice

Taqueria

Tacos

$3.99

Your choice of handmade corn or flour tortilla with cilantro and onions

Torta Mamalona

$18.99

With breaded beef milanese, Mexican sausage, eggs, ham, sausage, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, mozzarella, jalapeños, black beans, lettuce, onions, sour cream, and mayonnaise

Tlayuda

$22.99

Sometimes spelled as Clayuda. This homemade dish is part of the traditional Oaxacan cuisine. Large, thin, crunchy, partially toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried black beans, lettuce, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, salsa, and your choice of meat (chi

Elote

$3.99

Grilled corn on the cob slathered in a mayo cream sauce and garnished with chili powder, cheese, and lime

Esquites

$6.99

Corn on a cup with mayonnaise, cheese, and powdered red pepper

Tortas

$11.99

Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and pickled jalapeños

Burritos

$11.99

Filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cheese

Huaraches

$16.99

Thick long handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes

Gorditas

$5.99

Thick handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes

Sopes

$5.99

Thick handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes

Machetes

$18.99

Long handmade corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, meat, cheese, green sauce, and Mexican cheese

Pizza Birria

$24.99

14" flour tortilla with cheese mozzarella, queso Oaxaca, onions, and cilantro

Quesadilla Birria

$16.99

Two 8" handmade corn tortillas, with birria meat, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, and consommé

Tacos Birria

$14.99

Three handmade corn tortillas, with birria meat, cilantro, onions, and consommé

Burro Birria

$18.99

Rice, onions, and cilantro with green sauce

Torta Y Burritos

Torta Mega Mamalona

$28.99

Chicken milanese, steak milanese, fried pork, Mexican sausage, barbacoa, black beans, ham, sausage, Oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and mayonnaise

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Zucchini, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, rice, black beans, cheese, and sour cream

Molcajete Burrito

$16.99

Steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, Oaxaca cheese, charro beans, rice, and molcajete salsa

Burro Loco

$16.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, and black beans. Topped with salsa ranchera and cheddar cheese

Chicken

Choripollo

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Pollo Picoso

$14.99

Grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered with cheese dip and hot sauce. Served with tortillas

Pollo Sabroso

$14.99

Grilled chicken and rice, topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas

Pollo Tapatio

$16.99

Chicken cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas

Steak Tapatio

$18.99

Steak cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas

La Deliciosa

$19.99

Grilled chicken, skirt steak, and chorizo. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Alambre

$19.99

A mountain of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, ham, and bacon mixed with grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and

Pork

Chuletas Mexicanas

$16.99

Two juicy tender cut pork chops, topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, black beans, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Chile Verde

$16.99

Pork cubes cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Carnitas

$16.99

Cooked pork chunks, served with rice, black beans, tortillas, and pico de gallo

Costilla en Salsa Verde

$16.99

Pork ribs with green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Costillas De Puerco

$16.99

Pork ribs served with green sauce, rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Barbecue Ribs

$16.99

Pork ribs with barbecue sauce and fries

Costillas De Puerco en Mole

$16.99

Pork ribs with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Seafood

Pescado a La Parilla

$18.99

Grilled tilapia served with rice and avocado salad

Pescado a La Diabla

$18.99

Grilled tilapia fillet, covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and avocado

Mojarra

$18.99

Whole tilapia deep-fried, served with rice and avocado salad

Fish Taco

$18.99

Three grilled fish tacos, served with rice, black beans, and mango sauce

Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp grilled with spicy ranchero sauce. Served with ranchero sauce, rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Camarones a La Mexicana

$18.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp with jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp cooked with fiesta sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad, and tortillas

Huachinango

$20.99

A full red snapper saltwater fish seasoned and deep-fried to a crispy, flavorful delight, topped with hot sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, onion, radishes, lemon, avocado slices, rice, and tortillas

Camarón Sabroso

$18.99

Grilled shrimp and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas

Hawaiian Pineapple

$21.99

Scallops, shrimp, fish, crab meat, grilled onions, bell peppers, green peppers, and zucchini. Covered with mozzarella cheese

Pescado Zarandeado

$22.99

Huauchinango (red snapper) served with rice and avocado salad

Salmón

$20.99

Served with rice and veggies

Cóctel De Camaron

$19.99

With shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado

Cóctel Sinaloa

$26.99

With shrimp, octopus, oysters, and Callo de hacha

Ceviche Mix

$12.99

Ceviche Camaron

$10.99

Ceviche Pescado

$8.99

Steak

Steak a La Mexicana

$18.99

Skirt steak with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Chile Colorado Deluxe

$19.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp with our special sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Carne Asada

$20.99

Skirt steak, pico de gallo, cactus, rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Parrillada

$45.99

For two. Grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, chorizo, and pastor. Served with Two orders of rice, Two orders of charro beans, and tortillas

Vaquera T-bone

$23.99

Served with rice, mix veggies,charro beans, and tortillas

Arrachera

$23.99

Served with rice, black beans, tortillas, chiles toreados, camarón onion, and guacamole salad

Picaña

$26.99

Served with zucchini, onions, rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Costilla De Res

$23.99

Served with rice, black beans, chiles toreados, cambray onion, and tortillas

Combos

Combo 1

$9.99

Rice, enchilada, and two tacos

Combo 2

$9.99

Rice, black beans, burrito, and taco

Combo 3

$9.99

Rice, enchilada, and burrito

Combo 4

$9.99

Rice, burrito, chalupa, and taco

Combo 5

$9.99

Rice, black beans, tostada, and chalupa

Combo 6

$9.99

Rice, black beans, tamale, and burrito

Combo 7

$9.99

Rice, chile relleno, and tostaguac

Combo 8

$9.99

Enchilada, burrito, and tamale

Combo 9

$9.99

Tamale, two tacos, and chalupa

Combo 10

$9.99

Rice, black beans, chicken quesadilla, lettuce, and guacamole salad

Special Plates

Higado Encebollado

$16.99

Served with onions, rice, black beans, and tortillas

El Vaquero

$20.99

Beef ribs, chicken, shrimps, carnitas, chile jalapeño, queso fresco, rice, black beans, and charro beans

Molcajetes

Molcajete Del Mar

$28.00

Cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, fish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, crab legs, seafood mix, and tortillas

Mocajete Vaquero

$28.00

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pork chops, queso fresco, jalapeño, cambray onion, charro beans, rice, and tortillas

El Volcan

$26.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, cactus, charro beans, queso fresco, onions, jalapeño, and tortillas

El Molcajete

$28.00

Salsa de molcajete, steak, chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and tortillas

Molcajete Diablo

$28.00

Salsa diabla, mojarra, and shrimp. Bistec

Bistec Con Papas

$23.99

Arrachera in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Caldos

Menudo

$14.99

Vuelve a La Vida

$20.99

Caldo De Camarón

$18.99

Shrimp soup

Caldo De Mojarra

$18.99

Caldo De Huachinango

$18.99

Caldo De Res

$16.99

Tortilla Soup

$12.99

Caldo Birria

$16.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla shaped into a bowl filled with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and your choice of ground beef or chicken

Fajita Salad

$14.99

A crispy flour tortilla shaped into a bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, bacon, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Choose your dressing

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy flour shell with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$16.99

Crispy flour shell with steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Your choice of grilled shrimp or breaded shrimp. Served with a garden salad

Supreme Salad

$18.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing

Side Orders

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

French Fries

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.99

Onions

$1.99

Mexican Rice

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

3 Tortillas

$2.50

Tomatoes

$1.50

Black Beans

$3.99

Jalapeños

$1.99

Birria Consome

$5.00

Mango Salsa

$4.99

A La Carte

Chimichanga A La Carte

$4.59

1 piece

1 Piece Taco Supreme A La Carte

$3.99

3 Pieces Taco Supreme A La Carte

$10.99

1 Piece Tamales A La Carte

$3.99

3 Pieces Tamales A La Carte

$9.99

1 Piece Chile Relleno A La Carte

$2.99

3 Pieces Chile Relleno A La Carte

$8.99

Chile Poblano A La Carte

$4.99

1 Piece Burritos A La Carte

$5.25

2 Pieces Burritos A La Carte

$9.99

1 Piece Enchilada A La Carte

$2.75

3 Pieces Enchilada A La Carte

$8.99

1 Piece Hard Taco A La Carte

$2.75

3 Pieces Hard Taco A La Carte

$7.25

1 Piece Soft Taco A La Carte

$2.99

3 Pieces Soft Taco A La Carte

$8.99

1 Piece Quesadilla A La Carte

$4.99

3 Pieces Quesadilla A La Carte

$9.99

Kids Menu

Taco and Rice

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Burrito and Rice

$6.99

Quesadilla and French Fries

$6.99

Quesadilla and Rice

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Desserts

Churros

$4.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Pastel De Chocolate

$4.99

Pastel De Tres Leches

$4.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Lunch Carnitas

$10.50

Cooked pork chunks served with rice, black beans, tortillas, and pico de gallo

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

Bowl shaped fried tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese

Lunch Chimichangas

$10.99

One ground beef or chicken chimichanga, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Lunch Burrito Mojado

$12.99

Chorizo and eggs burrito. Served with rice and black beans, topped with cheese dip

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Three eggs cooked over-easy or scrambled with special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Lunch Pollo Tapatio

$12.99

Grilled chicken cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas

Lunch Flautas

$10.99

One deep fried chicken or beef burrito. Served with rice, black beans, and guacamole salad

Lunch Pollo Sabroso

$11.99

Grilled chicken and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas

Lunch Chicken Taquitos

$10.99

Nacho cheese on the side served with rice

Lunch Miguel

$11.99

One beef burrito topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with black beans and rice

Lunch Pollo Picoso

$12.99

Grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered with cheese dip and hot sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Lunch Poblano

$12.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with fresh Mexican cheese, covered in egg and deep fried then covered with special tomato sauce and melted white cheese. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas

Lunch Fajita

$11.99

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Lunch Combos

One Chile Relleno, One Beef Taco, Black Beans, and Guacamole

$8.99

One Beef Burrito, Rice, and Black Beans

$8.99

One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Taco, Rice, and Black Beans

$8.99

One Beef Burrito and Two Beef Tacos

$8.99

One Beef Burrito and Rice

$8.99

One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco, and Rice

$8.99

One Tamale, Rice, and Black Beans

$8.99

One Beef, Chicken or Cheese Enchilada. Served with Rice and Black Beans

$8.99

One Beef Enchilada and Two Tacos

$8.99

One Beef Taco and One Beef Enchilada. Served with Your Choice of Rice or Black Beans

$8.99