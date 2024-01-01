Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fairdale restaurants you'll love

Fairdale restaurants
  • Fairdale

Fairdale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Fairdale restaurants

Derby City Pizza Co. image

 

Derby City Pizza Co. - Fairdale

10619 W Manslick Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co. - Fairdale
Banner pic

 

El Mariachi #2 - National Turnpike

8710 National Turnpike, Fairdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sopesitos$3.99
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese
Sopecitos de Birria$11.99
Two corn meal sopesitos topped with our birria beef meat.
Torta$0.00
A mexican white bread sandwich with your choice of meat, fresh cheess, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapeno, avocado, mayonaise and sou cream
More about El Mariachi #2 - National Turnpike
Main pic

 

Churrodepot Handcrafted -

712 Drummond Way, Fairdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Churrodepot Handcrafted -
