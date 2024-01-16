El Rincon Ponceno
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
El Rincón Ponceño is a Dine in or take out Restaurant. Offering an amazing experience, serving fresh authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. While playing Latino music to give you the feel of the Caribbean Island. We also enlighten you to Bring Your Own Bottle if you enjoy having a glass of wine or beer with your food. We are in the heart of Lancaster Pa and directly across from Wine and Spirits.
255 N Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
