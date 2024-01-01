El Vago Cantina 179 Essex Street
179 Essex Street
Lawrence, MA 01840
Food Menu
Botanas
Cevicheria
Quesadillas
Taqueria
Mexican Signatures
Sides
Mains
la cruda brunch
Tuesday taco special
birria
Drink Menu
margaritas
- Magia$17.00
- Mushroom Mezcalita$18.00
- Oaxaca Smash$18.00
- Ciudad Perdida$15.00
- Chilli Mango Margarita$17.00
- House Margarita$14.00
- La Reina Margarita$18.00
- El Rey Margarita$19.00
- Passion frozen margarita$15.00
- Premium margarita$17.00
- High end margarita$50.00
- Margarita Flight$40.00
- vago Negrarita$16.00
- Margarita Pitcher$35.00
- Premium Margarita Pitcher$60.00
- Margarita Special$5.00
cocktails
- Sol Clap$15.00
- Horchata Lychee Martini$13.00
- Mexican Old Fashioned$15.00
- Pariso Tropical$13.00
- Santeria$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mezcal Negroni$12.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Porn Star$16.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Mexican Espresso Martini$13.00
- White Sangria$12.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Lemon drop$14.00
- Sex on the beach$12.00
- prosecco glass$5.00
- mimosa$6.00
- Hibiscus rose sangria$15.00
- Cucumber margarita$15.00
- Blue long island$13.00
- Long Island ice tea$13.00
- Blue Hawaiian$13.00
- sangria pitcher$35.00
- Moscow mule$13.00
- Terra Negra Martini$14.00
- asian pear$15.00
beers
tequilas + mezcal
- casa amigos reposado$16.00
- Blanco español$15.00
- herraduras blanco$16.00
- Patron silver$14.00
- don Julio repo$16.00
- Clase azul blanco$30.00
- Clase azul reposado$40.00
- Bozal borrego mezcal$18.00
- Bozal Castilla mezcal$22.00
- Bozal cuishe mezcal$16.00
- Bozal ensamble mezcal$12.00
- Bozal tobashiche mezcal$16.00
- laluna mezcal$25.00
- el jimador blanco$10.00
- cabo wabo blanco$12.00
- el jimador reposado$11.00
- cabo cabo añejo$14.00
- cabo cabo reposado$14.00
- el jimador añejo$12.00
- delirio mezcal$12.00
- Corazon reposado$12.00
- sotol por siempre$12.00
- herraduras por siempre$14.00
- el tesoro reposado$16.00
- el tesoro anejo$18.00
- Sotol por siempre$12.00
- herraduras silver$14.00
- el tesoro repo$16.00
- el tesero anejo$18.00
- san Matias tahona$16.00
- zarpado repo$10.00
- zarpado blanco$10.00
- siete misterios espadín$20.00
- prospero anejo$16.00
- prospero repo$14.00
- prospero blanco$12.00
- mezcal artesanal grabado$14.00
- aditivo anejo$20.00
- aditivo doble repo$18.00
- hornitas black barril$14.00
- don julio 70$18.00
- Corazon repo$12.00
- avion chistalino$35.00
- avion 44 reserva$35.00
- corralejo repo$16.00
- corralejo anejo$18.00
- cincoro blanco$16.00
- cincoro repo$22.00
- cincoro anejo$30.00
- dobel silver$14.00
- gran centenario plata$10.00
- del maguey chichicapa$16.00
- banhez mezcal$12.00
- clase azul gold$60.00
- don julio blanco$14.00
- don julio anejo$18.00
- maguey vida mezcal$12.00
- olmeca altos plata$12.00
- ojo de tigre mezcal$12.00
- mijente blanco$14.00
- havana club blanco$12.00
- esplon blanco$10.00
- el jolgorio madrecluxe mezcal$10.00
- Corazon blanco$12.00
- maestro doble$40.00
- clase azul mezcal$80.00
- Santo fino blanco$12.00
- Santo fino repo$14.00
- exotico blanco$12.00
- exotico repo$12.00
- 1800 cristalino$25.00
- corzo silver$14.00
- 888 silver$12.00
- 888 repo$14.00
- casa noble repo$12.00
- tres agaves blanco$12.00
- casamigos mezcal$18.00
- Rosalina mezcal$14.00
- gracias dios mango mezcal$12.00
- gracias dios pina mezcal$12.00
- del maguey taviche$30.00
- del maguey las milpas$18.00
- del maguey san domalba$18.00
- del maguey tabola$30.00
- del maguey puebla$12.00
- milagros$14.00
- clase azul anejo$80.00
- peloton espadin mezcal$12.00
- tequila 8 plata$14.00
- tequila 8 repo$16.00
- casmigos blanco$15.00
- Hotel California silver$20.00
- Hotel California reposado$28.00
- Komo añejo$80.00
- Komo cristalino$30.00
- Komo reposado$60.00
Vodka + Gin
Cognac
Whiskey + Rum
- Gold Label$15.00
- Gold 18$18.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Buchanans 12$14.00
- Buchanans 18$18.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Markers market$12.00
- woodford reserve$14.00
- amaro lucano$10.00
- santa teresa$14.00
- wray and nephew$9.00
- lebron cachaca$12.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- wood ford reserve$14.00
- amaro lucano$16.00
- santa teresa rum$14.00
- wray and nephew$9.00
- lebron cachaca$12.00
- zacapa 23$14.00
- macallan 12$18.00
- Johnny gold$18.00
- redemption rye$12.00
- buchannas 12$14.00
- cardenal mendoza$14.00
- corbel brandy$6.00
- jack Daniels$12.00
- gran marnier$14.00
- basil Hayden bourbon$16.00
- chivas 18$21.00
- Johnny blue$60.00
- cointreu$14.00
- jameson$14.00
- Johnny black$14.00
- chivas 12$14.00
- bulleit rye$14.00
- bulleit bourbon$16.00
- baileys$12.00
- toki$14.00
- makers mark$12.00
- dissarono$12.00
- Zacapa Xo$20.00
- old par 12$15.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- old par 18$17.00
Shots
- Casa amigos repo shot$8.00
- Don Julio silver shot$7.00
- milagros shot$6.00
- green tea shots$6.00
- banhez mezcal$8.00
- don Julio repo/añejo shot$8.00
- bozal Castilla shot$11.00
- bozal barre shot$9.00
- bozal cashe shot$8.00
- bozal ensamble$6.00
- bozal tobashiche$8.00
- la luna mezcal shot$13.00
- el jimador blanca shot$5.00
- cabo wabo blanco shot$6.00
- el jimador repo shot$5.00
- cabo wabo anejo shot$7.00
- cabo wabo anejo shot$7.00
- el jimador anejo shot$6.00
- delirio mezcal shot$6.00
- wood ford reserve shot$7.00
- sotol por siempre shot$6.00
- herraduras silver shot$7.00
- el tesero repo shot$8.00
- amaro lucano shot$5.00
- santa teresa rum shot$7.00
- wray and nephew rum shot$4.00
- lebron cachaca shot$6.00
- el tesoro anejo shot$9.00
- grey goose shot$6.00
- patron silver shot$7.00
- korbel brandy shot$3.00
- fords gin shot$6.00
- ojo de tigre mezcal shot$6.00
- mijenta blanco shot$7.00
- havana club blanco shot$6.00
- espolon blanco shot$5.00
- jack Daniels shot$6.00
- grand mariner shot$7.00
- basil Hayden bourbon shot$8.00
- el jorgorio madrecuixe mezcal shot$5.00
- disorono shot$6.00
- stoli shot$7.00
- makers mark shot$6.00
- toki whiskey shot$7.00
- rhodium gin shot$6.00
- haku shot$5.00
- pierre ferrand cognac shot$7.00
- clase azul plata shot$20.00
- clase azul anejo shot$40.00
- peloton espadin mezcal shot$6.00
- tequila 8 plata shot$7.00
- tequila 8 repo shot$8.00
- don julio 70 shot$9.00
- Corazon repo shot$6.00
- avion chistalino shot$17.00
- avion 44 reserve shot$17.00
- corralejo repo shot$8.00
- corralejo anejo shot$9.00
- cincoro blanco shot$8.00
- cincoro repo shot$11.00
- cincoro anejo shot$15.00
- casamigos blanco shot$7.00
- 1942 shot$20.00
- tres agaves blanco shot$6.00
- casamigos mezcal shot$9.00
- Rosalina mezcal shot$7.00
- gracias dios mango mezcal shot$6.00
- gracias dios pina mezcal shot$6.00
- del maguey taviche shot$15.00
- del maguey las milpas shot$9.00
- del maguey san dom alba shot$9.00
- del maguey tabola shot$15.00
- san Matias tahona shot$8.00
- hornitas black barril shot$7.00
- zarpado rosado shot$5.00
- zarpado blanco shot$5.00
- siete misterios espadin shot$10.00
- prospero anejo shot$8.00
- prospero repo shot$7.00
- prospero blanco shot$6.00
- mezcal artesanal grabado shot$7.00
- aditivo anejo shot$10.00
- aditivo doble repo shot$9.00
- D’usse shot$7.00
- Tito’s shot$6.00
- black label shot$6.00
- white tea shot$7.00
- Montezuma shot$4.00
- Remy Vsop Shot$8.00
- Remy 1738$8.00
- Zacapa Xo Shot$10.00
- brugal anejo$7.00
- brugal blanco$5.00
- Hennessy vs shot$7.00
- Hotel California silver shot$10.00
- Hotel California reposado shot$14.00
- Bacardi shot$6.00
wine + bubbly
Tap
Bottle Service
martinis
juice
Daily Drink specials
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
179 Essex Street, Lawrence, MA 01840
