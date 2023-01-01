Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Little Valley 202 Second St.

review star

No reviews yet

202 Second St.

Little Valley, NY 14755

Order Again

PIZZA

EACH PIZZA IS MADE WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN RUSTIC DOUGH. WITH TWO GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS: CAULIFLOWER OR ALTERNATIVE GRAIN CRUST

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OLIVE OIL, PECORINO, LOCALLY GROWN BASIL –

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO, LOW MOISTURE MOZZARELLA, CUP & CHAR, HOUSE OREGANO –

PESTO/CAPRESE PIZZA

$16.00

GARLIC/BASIL PESTO, FRESH TOMATO, BUFFALO MOZZARELLA, SULTRY BALSAMIC GLAZE –

BERT

$18.00

SPICY SAUSAGE, CREMINI MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, WALNUT AND ARUGULA

BIANCO PIZZA

$16.00

HOUSE (ROASTED GARLIC) RICOTTA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PECORINO, LEMON ZEST, OLIVE OIL –

BEEF ON WECK PIZZA

$18.00

ROOTS OF WNY'S FAVORITE SANDWICH. WHITE PIZZA OF THINLY SLICED ROAST BEEF, ONION, CARAWAY SEED, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, TOPPED WITH A HORSERADISH CREAM DRIZZLE

BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

TOPPINGS $1.50 EACH: PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, WHITE ANCHOVY, BLACK OLIVES, GARLIC, ARUGULA, FRESH JALAPENO, ONION, TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, RED BELL PEPPER, FRESH BASIL, BASIL PESTO, RICOTTA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, WALNUTS

MARINARA PIZZA

$14.00

– HOUSE OREGANO, CRUSHED TOMATO SAUCE, LOCAL BASIL

PUB FARE

CHICKEN FINGER

$8.99+

BRAKEBUSH CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED GOLDEN, SERVED WITH CRISP EBC FRENCH FRIES, AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING OR RANCH

CHAR BURGER

$13.00

BLACK ANGUS. COOKED TO YOUR LIKING. CHOICE OF AMERICAN, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, OR CRUMBLY BLEU. SERVED WITH CRISP EBC FRIES, AND PICKLE

BRETT'S BURGER

$16.00

A DOUBLE STACKED BLACK ANGUS BURGER. CHOICE OF AMERICAN, CHEDDAR, PROVOLONE, SWISS, OR CRUMBLY BLEU. SERVED WITH CRISPY FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLE.

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

SALADS

SAFFRON JASMINE RICE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN AND POBLANO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR & COTIJA CHEESES, WITH FRESH CILANTRO-LIME CREMA.

SIMPLE SALAD

$9.99

– FRESH BABY ARUGULA, CHERRY TOMATO, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, PARMESAN, BLACK PEPPER TOSSED IN LIGHT OLIVE OIL AND LEMON VINAIGRETTE–

CLASSIC CAESAR

$15.49

– BABY ROMAINE, GARLIC CROUTONS, SHAVED PARMESAN, CREAMY GARLIC/LEMON CAESAR DRESSING –

BURRATA SALAD

$15.49

– BURRATA BALL, GREENS, CHERRY TOMATO, ALMONDS, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE –

DESSERTS

PEACH PIZZA

$10.00

– WHIPPED MASCARPONE, SWEET PEACHES, LEMON ZEST, HONEY, OLIVE OIL, MINT –

CANNOLI PIZZA

$10.00

– WHIPPED MASCARPONE, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, POWDERED SUGAR –

CHIPS

JALAPENO CHIPS

$2.50

SEA SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$2.50

SEA SALT CHIPS

$2.50

SMOKEHOUSE CHIPS

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
**EACH PIZZA IS MADE WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN RUSTIC DOUGH. WITH TWO GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS: CAULIFLOWER OR ALTERNATIVE GRAIN CRUST**

202 Second St., Little Valley, NY 14755

