Ellicottville Bake Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ellicottville Bake Shop is a bakery and cafe located in the Village of Ellicottville, NY, a travel destination with a vibrant and eclectic community. Our team uses simple ingredients to handshape and bake fresh loaves of specialty artisan bread daily. We use seasonal produce and ingredients from local farms, wherever possible, to ensure a superior dining experience.
Location
5 East Washington Street, Suite 5A, Ellicottville, NY 14731
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Balloons Restaurant - 20 Monroe Street
No Reviews
20 Monroe Street Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurant
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.
No Reviews
28 Monroe St. Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurant
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria
4.1 • 1,906
20 Washington Street Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ellicottville
More near Ellicottville