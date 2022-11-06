Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emil Villa's Hickory Pit

1,059 Reviews

$$

1800 E 14th St

San Leandro, CA 94577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

12oz Coffee

$3.00

20oz Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Soft Drinks

Soda Fountain

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00+

Juice

$4.00+

Cans & Bottles

Water

$1.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

OJ

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Milk Carton

$2.00Out of stock

Starters

Loaded Fries

$18.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Cracklins

$8.00

Fried Prawns

$15.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

BBQ Tacos

$15.00

Calamari Rings

$15.00

Eggrolls

$10.00+

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Chicken Tenders

$12.00+

Eggs & More

Meat & Eggs

$14.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

NY Steak 8oz & Eggs

$21.00

Pork Chops & Eggs

$16.00

Just Eggs (NO Meat)

$12.00

Premium Meats

$15.00

Veggie Patties

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Junior Breakfast

Jr. Meat & Eggs

$11.00

Jr. Just Eggs

$8.00

Jr. Benedict

$11.00

Jr. Pork Chop & Egg

$12.00

Jr. Country Fried Steak & Egg

$12.00

Jr. Veggie Patty

$11.00

Benedicts

Available until 2 pm everyday

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Black Stone Benedict

$15.00

Florentine Benedict

$13.00

Crabby Benedict

$18.00

BBQ Benny

$14.00

Super Benny

$17.00

Omeletes & Scrambles

Emils Special

$14.00

Joe's Special

$14.00

The Western

$14.00

Meat Eater

$14.00

Turkey Omelette

$14.00

Garden

$12.00

Denver

$14.00

BBQ Scramble

$14.00

Shrimp Boat

$16.00

Fisherman's Catch

$22.00

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Cheese Omelette

$10.00

The Griddle

Available until 2pm everyday!

Pancake (1)

$3.00

Pancakes (2)

$6.00

Belgium Waffle

$8.00

Pecan Waffle

$10.00

French Toast (3)

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Make It a Combo

$7.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg

$2.00+

Toast

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00

Grits (Sat & Sun ONLY)

$4.00+

Buiscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Premium Meats

$7.00

Breakfast Meats

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$15.00+

Beef Link Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$14.00

Emil's Cheese Steak

$15.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

NY Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Turkey Club

$15.00+

Crab Sandwich

$20.00+

Tuna Sandwich

$14.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00+
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

Harris certified angus ground beef patty, grilled onions, tomatoes w/choice of swiss, chedder, jack or pepper jack cheese served on a grilled marble rye.

Reuben

$15.00+

tri-tip, melted swiss, sauerkraut & chipotle aioli on a marbled rye

Burgers

Hamburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Ultimate Burger

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Western Burger

$17.00

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Black & Bleu Salad

$18.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Crab Salad

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Nicoise Salad

$12.00+

Soup

$5.00+

Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat Only)

$6.00+

Sides

Fries

$6.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Seasoned Fries

$5.50+

Cracklins

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mash & Gravy

$5.00+

Baked Potato

$5.00+

Beans

$5.00+

Grilled Veggies

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Mushroom Cup

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+Out of stock

Grilled Burger Bun

$3.00

Ribs

Pork Ribs

$50.00+

Lite Ribs

$17.00

Smoked Platters

Chicken

$30.00+

Sliced Meats Combo

$24.00+

Pork Ribs Combo

$50.00

Emil's BBQ Platter

$65.00

Smoked Links

$24.00

Lite BBQ Plate

$17.00

Steaks & Chops

NY Steak 12 oz

$28.00

Ribeye 16oz

$40.00

Ground Beef Steak 2/3 lb

$22.00

Salmon

$24.00

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Grilled Prawn

$22.00

3 Seasoned Pork Chops

$24.00

Beef Link Dinner

$24.00

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Lite Dinner Plate

$17.00

Ala Carte

Ribs

$20.00+

Chicken

$22.00+

Smoked Meat

$20.00+

Sauce/Dressing

$2.00+

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hamberger

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Corndog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sports Special

#1 Slab & Whole Chicken

$75.00

#2 Slab

$55.00

#3 Whole Chicken

$35.00

#4 Two Slabs

$85.00

#5 BBQ Platter

$85.00

#6 Rib Sampler

$75.00

#7 Wings Platter (30)

$45.00

SPECIALS

Quarter Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp Grits (Sat & Sun ONLY)

$15.00

Jr Steak Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Links

$10.00Out of stock

Amazing Ice Cream

Out of stock

Sanitizing wipes

$2.00Out of stock

Hawaiian BBQ

Out of stock

Corned Beef Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

Face mask

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese Dog

$5.00Out of stock

3 Pcs Fried Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Pies

Apple

$6.00+

Cherry

$6.00+

Blueberry

$6.00+

Mixed Fruit

$6.00+

Lemon Merengue

$6.00+

Chocolate Cream

$6.00+

Custard

$6.00+

Pecan

$6.00+

Pumpkin

$6.00+

Coconut Cusard

$6.00+

Cheese Cake

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Cheesecake Toppings

$1.00

Cookies

1 Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

3 Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Giant Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Merengue Cookes

$2.00Out of stock

2 Small Pecan Bites

$5.00

Large Pecan Bite

$4.00

Cake

chocolate cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Custard Layered Cake

Out of stock

Ice Cream

Scoop

$3.00

Kids Scoop

$2.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Icecream Toppings

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate

Reese's Cups

$1.00Out of stock

Reese's Pieces

$1.00Out of stock

Watchamacallit

$1.00Out of stock

Moon Pie

$1.00Out of stock

Skittles

$1.00Out of stock

Toy

Shark

$1.50Out of stock

Monkey

$1.50Out of stock

Kinder Egg

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Sauce

The Generals Hot Sauce

Buldok Hot Sauce

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1800 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94577

Directions

Gallery
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit image
Emil Villa's Hickory Pit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice House - San Leandro
orange star4.0 • 107
135 Parrott St San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - San Leandro
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Juana Ave San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Baked Eggs
orange starNo Reviews
1865 Orchard Ave San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
0059 - San Leandro
orange starNo Reviews
1299 Washington Ave, C-1 San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Kaisen Don
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Marina Boulevard San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Timeout Fish N' Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
10151 Foothill Blvd Oakland, CA 94605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Leandro

New York Pizza and Pasta
orange star4.4 • 3,425
2150 Washington Ave San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Moussaka Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,359
599 Dutton Avenue San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000762 - Bayfair Mall
orange star4.3 • 2,131
15555 E. 14th Street San Leandro, CA 94578
View restaurantnext
Angry Ramen
orange star4.5 • 424
15555 E 14th St San Leandro, CA 94578
View restaurantnext
21st Amendment Tap Room - Brewery Taproom
orange star4.0 • 341
2010 Williams St San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 285
855 Macarthur Blvd San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Leandro
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston