21st Amendment Tap Room Brewery Taproom

Monks Blood

$6.00

21st Amendment founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan traveled to Belgium to develop the recipe for this special beer, visiting small, traditional breweries in the hop fields of west Flanders, not far from the famous Trappist abbey of Westvletren. Monk’s Blood is designed to pair beautifully with rich stews, creamy cheeses, delicious desserts or just by itself, in a Belgian tulip glass, with a good book by the fire. Brewed with Cinnamon, Vanilla, Oak Chips and Dried Figs 8.3% ABV / 34 IBU / 12oz Can