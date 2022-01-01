Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

21st Amendment Tap Room Brewery Taproom

341 Reviews

$

2010 Williams St

San Leandro, CA 94577

Popular Items

12pk IPA Variety - TO GO ONLY

BEER

Oktoberfest Festbier

$8.00

Fresh notes of straw and wet grass merged with a subtle sweet malty base characterize this classic festbier. 6% ABV 21 IBU

El Sully

El Sully

$6.00

4.8% alcohol / 19 IBUs / 16oz Mexican-Style Lager made from Pilsner Malt, Flaked Maize, Vienna Malt & Flaked Barley.

Michelada

$11.00

Our house-made michelada mix, paired with our El Sully Mexican style lager.

Hell or High Mango

$6.00

Mango Michelada

$11.00

Our house-made michelada mix, paired with our Hell or High Mango.

Coaster Pils

$6.00

Serve Chilled

$6.00
Brew Free! Or Die IPA

Brew Free! Or Die IPA

$6.00

We take the classic west coast IPA style and bring it forward with golden malts for easy drinking flavor and the addition of wonderful new world hops for bright and dynamic aromas teeming with citrus and piney hops. 6.8% ABV

Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA

Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Brewed like our original Brew Free! or Die IPA, this beer has an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops. It's refreshingly different. As Abe would say, "Whatever you are, be a good one." 7.0% ABV / 70 IBUs

Brew Free! Or Die Cold IPA

$6.00
Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA

Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA

$6.00

Part of our Brew Free! Line, our hazy IPA with its turbid pale color, abundant hoppy flavor and fruity aroma is deceivingly easy drinking. Light gold & cloudy with a creamsicle foamy head. Crisp, fruity aroma with stone fruit & citrus flavors. Subdued bitterness for easy drinkin' 6.5% ABV / 35 IBU

Tasty Double Hazy IPA

Tasty Double Hazy IPA

$7.00

Tasty Double Hazy has more of everything with gold color, white bright tense foam and a cloudy turbid appearance with silky malt texture. Big brash hop flavors with a subdued bitterness gives our Tasty Double Hazy IPA its remarkable flavor and aroma. 8.5% ABV / 39 IBU

Monks Blood

Monks Blood

$6.00

21st Amendment founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O'Sullivan traveled to Belgium to develop the recipe for this special beer, visiting small, traditional breweries in the hop fields of west Flanders, not far from the famous Trappist abbey of Westvletren. Monk's Blood is designed to pair beautifully with rich stews, creamy cheeses, delicious desserts or just by itself, in a Belgian tulip glass, with a good book by the fire. Brewed with Cinnamon, Vanilla, Oak Chips and Dried Figs 8.3% ABV / 34 IBU / 12oz Can

Fireside Chat

$7.00

There's Always Money in the Banana Stout

$9.00

2019 Imperial Milk Stout. Rich malt and roasted flavors round out layered notes of chocolate and banana esters in each sip, making this imperial milk chocolate stout bold and enjoyable. ABV 8% / IBU 28 - 12oz

Underberg Digestive Bitters

$3.00

Natural herb digestive bitters 44% ABV

WINE

Pinot Noir

$15.00

13.5% alcohol / 12oz can Luscious, Velvety, Cherry

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Still Rose

$15.00

12.5% alcohol / 12oz can Dry, Bright, Crisp

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

13% alcohol / 12oz can Lively, Bright, Citrus

Brut Bubbles

$15.00

10% alcohol / 12oz can Dry, Lively, Citrus

Mimosa

$16.00

Brut bubbles with Orange Juice

KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA

Sunset Trio

$9.00

Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

6.5% AVB / 16oz

Lychee Lemonade

$9.00

6.5% AVB / 16oz

NON ALCOHOLIC

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

WATERLOO - STRAWBERRY

$2.00

WATERLOO - LEMON LIME

$2.00

WATERLOO - BLACK CHERRY

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

CAPRI SUN - APPLE

$1.00

CAPRI SUN - BERRY

$1.00

CAPRI SUN - FRUIT PUNCH

$1.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

TO GO BEER

4pk Augustfest Helles - TO GO ONLY

$13.00
6pk Fireside Chat - TO GO ONLY

6pk Fireside Chat - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Fireside Chat is our early winter seasonal brew available from October through December in six pack cans and on draft. Brewed like a classic, warming Strong Ale but with a subtle blend of hand-selected spices for just the right festive flair. 7.9% ABV / 45 IBU

6pk El Sully - TO GO ONLY

6pk El Sully - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Who is El Sully? Grab a can of this Mexican-style lager, head to the nearest beach, even if it's imagined, and perhaps he'll come to you. El Sully (the beer) is available year-round in six pack cans and on draft. El Sully (the legend) is a little harder to find. 4.9% ABV / 19 IBU

6pk Hell Or High Mango - TO GO ONLY

6pk Hell Or High Mango - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

As the days get shorter, Lady Liberty glows at our sunset gate with her welcoming arms. A light and refreshing straw-colored beer, fruity and sweet, brewed with real mango's, brimming with tropical floral notes. You'll feel transported to an oasis during the orange and red leaves of fall. 4.9% ABV / 17 IBU

6pk Coaster Pils - TO GO ONLY

$9.00
6pk Brew Free! or Die IPA - TO GO ONLY

6pk Brew Free! or Die IPA - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Brew Free! or Die IPA is available year-round in 6 pack cans, 12 pack cans, and draft. Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom. 7% ABV / 70 IBU

6pk Brew Free! Or Die Cold IPA - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

With a light body, bright straw color, and new world dry hopping of pine cone, peach, lime peel, and citrus flavors, this innovative beer encourages you to grab winter by the hops and shred life!

6pk Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA - TO GO ONLY

6pk Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Brewed like our original Brew Free! or Die IPA, this beer has an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops. It's refreshingly different. As Abe would say, "Whatever you are, be a good one." 7% ABV / 70 IBU

6pk Brew Free Tropical IPA - TO GO ONLY

6pk Brew Free Tropical IPA - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Brew Free! or Die Tropical IPA takes you on a vacation in the can and pint glass. Part of our Brew Free! line-up of IPAs, our tropical version is a bit lighter in color and lower in bitterness with tropical forward hops and a splash of tropical flavor. Refreshing and approachable. 6.8% ABV / 55 IBU

6pk Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - TO GO ONLY

6pk Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - TO GO ONLY

$9.00

Part of our Brew Free! Line, our hazy IPA with its turbid pale color, abundant hoppy flavor and fruity aroma is deceivingly easy drinking. • Light gold & cloudy with a creamsicle foamy head • Crisp, fruity aroma with stone fruit & citrus flavors • Subdued bitterness for easy drinking 6.5% ABV

6pk Tasty Double Hazy IPA - TO GO ONLY

6pk Tasty Double Hazy IPA - TO GO ONLY

$12.00

Tasty Double Hazy has more of everything with gold color, white bright tense foam and a cloudy turbid appearance with silky malt texture. Big brash hop flavors with a subdued bitterness gives our Tasty Double Hazy IPA its remarkable flavor and aroma. 8.5% ABV / 39 IBU

6pk Monks Blood - TO GO ONLY

6pk Monks Blood - TO GO ONLY

$13.00

21st Amendment founders Nico Freccia and Shaun O'Sullivan traveled to Belgium to develop the recipe for this special beer, visiting small, traditional breweries in the hop fields of west Flanders, not far from the famous Trappist abbey of Westvletren. Monk's Blood is designed to pair beautifully with rich stews, creamy cheeses, delicious desserts or just by itself, in a Belgian tulip glass, with a good book by the fire. Brewed with Cinnamon, Vanilla, Oak Chips and Dried Figs 8.3% ABV / 34 IBU

12pk IPA Variety - TO GO ONLY

12pk IPA Variety - TO GO ONLY

$20.00
Seating
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 Williams St, San Leandro, CA 94577

Directions

21st Amendment Tap Room image
21st Amendment Tap Room image

