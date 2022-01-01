Main picView gallery

Emma's 942 White Plains Rd

review star

No reviews yet

942 White Plains Rd

Trumbull, CT 06611

Soft Drinks

Cola

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$9.00

O'Ring Stack

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Fried BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Turkey Meatballs

$12.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Pigs N Blankets

$10.00

Wings w/ The Bone

$10.00+

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Chicken Mulligatawny

$10.00

Beef Barley

$10.00

Emma's Garden House

$12.00

Crisp Caesar

$12.00

Sandwiches

Crustless Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Steak N Cheese Wedge

$14.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Emma's Perfect Club

$14.00

Pasta & Grill

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$16.00

Butter & Parmesan

$14.00

Primavera

$16.00

Filet w/ Fries

$18.00

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$16.00

Bar Pies

Bar Pie

$10.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Float

$5.00

Cola Float

$5.00

Smores Float

$5.00

Cotton Candy Float

$5.00

Strawberry Float

$5.00

Kids Helmet Sundae

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual American Dining

