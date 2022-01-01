  • Home
  • Empanada shack - 215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
Empanada shack 215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651

Empanada shack 215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651

No reviews yet

215 Trade Street

Greer, SC 29651

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Chicken & Cheese Empanada
CheeseSteak Empanada

Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

Pulled pork with Rice, Beans, & Plantains on a Empanada Bowl

Empanada Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken with Rice, Beans & Plantains

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.00

Dessert Empanadas

Bananna & Nutella Empanada

$5.00

Apple Pie

$2.75

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries Pork

$13.00

Dirty Fries Chick

$13.00Out of stock

Fruit Shakes

Mango Fruit Shake

$6.00

Papaya Fruit Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Fruit Shake

$6.00

Guava Fruit Shake

$6.00

Melon

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cuban With Fries

$14.00

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Pressed buttered bread with pulled pork, Pickes, Ham, Cheese, Mustard, and shack sauce.

Pork Patacon Sandwich

$8.50

2 Flattened and fried Plantains (Buns) with Lettuce and tomatoes

Grill Cheese

$6.00

Grill Cheese w Pork

$9.00

Chicken Patacon Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

2 Flattened and fried Plantains (Buns) with Lettuce and tomatoes

Grill Cheese w Chicken

$9.00

Sides

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Popcorn Chicken And Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Sausage

$2.50Out of stock

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.00

Signature Empanadas

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Seasoned Ground Beef with Peppers and onions

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Chicken & Cheese Empanada

$7.00

Classic Chicken with 2 cheese

Keenen Ranch

$7.50
CheeseSteak Empanada

CheeseSteak Empanada

$8.00

Cheeseburger Empanada

$6.50Out of stock

Seasoned Ground beef with Cheese

Buffalo Chicken & Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

Spo

$7.00Out of stock

2 Cheese Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

2 Cheese Empanada

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$6.50Out of stock

Classic Chicken with our own Buffalo sauce

Lobster & Mac Empanada

$13.00Out of stock
Bbq Pulled Pork Empanada

Bbq Pulled Pork Empanada

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Plantain & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Pastelon

$8.00Out of stock

Ham And Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Empanada

$7.00Out of stock

Baon, Egg, & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Apple Pie

$2.50

Soda

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Orange Jarrito

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.50

Mango Jarrito

$2.50Out of stock

Inca Kola

$2.50Out of stock

Kola Champange

$2.50Out of stock

Malta

$2.50

Combos

Chicken Combo

$9.50

Beef Combo

$9.50

Veggie combo

$9.50

Sancocho

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
