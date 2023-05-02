Restaurant header imageView gallery

Espiritu Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

123 W. Main St

Mesa, AZ 85201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Del Mar

Ceviche mixto

$28.00

Smoked fish dip

$16.00

Seasonal Ceviche

$26.00

Swordfish Katsu

$28.00

Aguachile Verde

$22.00

Rotating Oysters

$18.00

Snapper(M)

$65.00

Snapper(L)

$72.00

Crab tostada

$22.00

Prawns

$28.00

Crab tostada (Copy)

$22.00

Del Rancho

Queso fundido

$12.00

Roasted mushroom quesadilla

$15.00

Dry aged burger

$20.00

Arizona long rib

$38.00

Potato tacos

$14.00

Seasonal salad

$14.00

Skirt steak

$30.00

Half Chicken

$35.00

12oz Wagyu

$110.00

Ribeye

$95.00

Dry aged burger (Copy)

$20.00

Aguacate

$16.00

Postres

Ice cream

$4.00

Carlotta

$12.00

Sides

Bacanora beans

$6.00

Seasonal veggies

$6.00

Papas al disco

$6.00

Roasted Bar nuts

$6.00

Tostadas

$3.00

Pan

$3.00

Tortillas flour

$4.00

Tortillas corn

$4.00

Single potato taco

$4.00

Brunch

Brunch Food

Traditional Breakfast

$18.00

Lemon Requeson Pancakes

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Costilla con huevo

$38.00

Shrimp quesadilla

$18.00

Sonoran Pozole

$14.00

Side huevos

$3.00

Side bacon

$4.00

Side pan

$3.00

Side tortilla

$3.00

La Phoebe

$10.00

Chorizo burro

$12.00

Brunch Beverage

Fresh juice

$5.00

Pair cold brew

$5.00

Pair coffee

$5.00

Chimosa

$8.00

Chimosa btl

$35.00

Tio Roberto

$14.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody

$13.00

brunch special

$16.00

Cocktails

Signatures

Prairie ghosts

$16.00

Maduro

$17.00

Sotoloco

$18.00

Morning is in

$18.00

Quetzal

$15.00

Grape zaddy

$16.00

Lady in the bronx

$16.00

Senor peculiar

$17.00

Desu noto

$15.00

Or chata clarified milk punch

$16.00

Or chata Punch bowl

$80.00

Cinco de mayo

$16.00

Tio Victor

$16.00

Tia Mari

$15.00

Caidos

$20.00

Anochecer

$20.00

Classics/twists

Oaxacan OF

$14.00

Mexican Mai Tai

$16.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

PITA Martini

$16.00

Choose your own...

CYOA

$16.00

You drink what you deserve

Kegged Margarita

$10.00

Kegged Rotating Marg

$12.00

Kegged Rotating OF

$13.00

Ilegal on tap

$12.00

Shots/mistakes

Mr. E shot

$10.00

Fernet

$12.00

40 oz

$12.00

Te verde

$12.00

Punch bowl

$85.00

La bandera

$12.00

Music Request

$20.00

Round for the bar

$300.00

Light some shit on fire

$20.00

Industry special

$5.00

Spirits

Bacanora

Batuq Blanco

$12.00

Santo Pecado

$10.00

Batuq Blanco

$12.00

Mazot Blanco

$12.00

Mazot Anisado

$12.00

Mazot Uvalama

$12.00

Batuq Reserva

$15.00

Santo Prohibito

$35.00

Mezcal

Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

$10.00

Alipus Ensamble

$12.00

Alipus Espadin

$12.00

Bahnez Joven

$12.00

Ilegal Blanco

$12.00

Ilegal Repo

$12.00

Madre Ensamble

$12.00

Madre Espadin

$12.00

Mero Mero

$12.00

Metiche 40

$12.00

Metiche 49

$12.00

Mezcal Union Joven

$12.00

Mezcal Union Viejo

$12.00

Pierde Almas Espadin

$12.00

Pierde Almas La Puritita

$12.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$12.00

Vago Madre Cuixe

$12.00

Xicaru Pechuga

$12.00

Xicaru Silver

$12.00

Cuentacuentos Madrecuishe

$15.00

Legendario Domingo Michoacan

$15.00

Origen Raiz Ensamble

$15.00

Origen Raiz Cenizo

$15.00

Siete Misterios Espadin Cuishe

$15.00

Ilegal Anejo

$15.00

S.M. Espadin Mex.

$15.00

S.M. Espadin Tep.

$15.00

S.M. Espadin Tob.

$15.00

QQRQ Cacao

$15.00

QQRQ Cafe

$15.00

QQRQ Mole

$15.00

Yuu baal Pechuga

$15.00

Bahnez Jabali

$20.00

Bahnez Pechuga

$20.00

Bahnez Tep.

$20.00

Espiritu Lauro Jabali

$20.00

Espiritu Lauro Tobala

$20.00

Jolgorio White

$20.00

Origen Raiz Madrecuishe

$20.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$20.00

S.M. Espadin Ancestral

$20.00

Jolgorio Black

$25.00

Cuentacuentos Arroqueno

$25.00

Espiritu Lauro Arroqueno

$35.00

Espiritu Lauro Mexicano

$35.00

Espiritu Lauro Tep.

$35.00

Jolgorio Ancestral

$35.00

Espiritu Lauro

$35.00

Raicilla

Venenosa Tabernas

$10.00

Venenosa Sierra Occidental

$12.00

Las Perlas

$15.00

Venenosa Costa

$15.00

Venenosa Volcanoes

$15.00

Tomas Raicilla

$20.00

Venenosa Azul 20yr

$20.00

Venenosa Sierra del Tigre

$20.00

Venenosa Puntas

$25.00

Venenosa Tutsi

$35.00

Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila

$10.00

Arette Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Libeluea

$12.00

Prospero Blanco

$12.00

Wild Common Blanco

$12.00

Arette Repo

$12.00

La Gritona

$12.00

Prospero Repo

$12.00

El Mayor Anejo

$15.00

Fuenteseca Blanco

$15.00

Wild Common

$15.00

Fortaleza Repo

$15.00

Volcan Cristalino

$20.00

Tears of Llorona

$35.00

Sotol

Los Magos

$10.00

Mazot Palmilla

$12.00

La Higuera Wheeleri

$12.00

La Higuera Texanum

$12.00

La Vibora Coyote

$12.00

Ono

$12.00

Santo Cuviso

$12.00

La Higuera Cedrosanum

$12.00

La Higuera Leiophyllum

$12.00

Sotoleros Lalo Y Nando lot 3

$15.00

Sotoleros Mario Y Cesar lot 9

$15.00

Sotoleros Lalo Y Nando lot 8

$15.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Early Times

$10.00

Old Forrester Rye

$10.00

Clyde Mays Bourbon

$12.00

Clyde Mays Rye

$12.00

Clyde Mays Alabama

$12.00

Copper City

$12.00

Copper City Rye

$12.00

Del Bac Classic

$12.00

Del Bac Dorado

$12.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Kikori

$12.00

Sierra Norte Yellow

$12.00

Politician Scotch

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$12.00

Bruichladdich Scot Barley

$12.00

Del Bac Old Pueblo

$15.00

Sierra Norte Black

$15.00

Sierra Norte Purple

$15.00

Sierra Norte Red

$15.00

Bruichladdich Port Char

$15.00

Rum

Charanda Blanco

$10.00

Saison 43

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$12.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$12.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$12.00

Flor de cana

$12.00

Neisson Rhum Blanco

$12.00

Paranubes Blanco

$12.00

Neisson Aged Rhum

$15.00

Uruapan Sol Tarasco

$15.00

Uruapan agricola

$15.00

Gin

Blue Clover

$10.00

Gracias a dios 8

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Commerce

$12.00

Suncliffe Gin

$12.00

Theory Gin

$12.00

Gracias a dios 32

$15.00

St. George Bionivere

$15.00

Vodka

Blue Clover

$10.00

Mission vodka

$12.00

Trust Me organic Vodka

$12.00

Castle and Key

$15.00

Wheatley

$15.00

Other

Xila

$12.00

Santa Maria Amaro

$12.00

Zucca Ravarbaro Amaro

$12.00

Pasubio

$12.00

Heirloom Pineapple

$12.00

Capelletti Aperitivo

$12.00

Nonino L Aperitivo

$12.00

Mommenpop Blood Orange

$12.00

Maison Rouge Cognac VS

$12.00

Henny

$12.00

Merlet VSOP

$12.00

Maison Rouge Cognac VSOP

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Monty

$12.00

Brancamenta

$12.00

Jaeger Cold Brew

$12.00

Shankys Whip

$12.00

Capurro Pisco Acholado

$12.00

Quintado Ruby Red Port

$12.00

Quintado Tawny Port

$12.00

Lustau Sherry

$12.00

Pajarote Ponche

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Sierra Sonora Prickly Pear Brandy

$15.00

Grande Absente

$15.00

Remy Martin 173

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Beer

Beers

Dos Equis

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Rotating Cider

$8.00

Rotating Shop Beer

$10.00

40 oz

$12.00

Heineken 00

$8.00

Spectrum Ipa

$5.00

Pacifico

$8.00

NA Beverages

NA Bevs

Mocktails

$12.00

Horchata

$8.00

Mexican Sodas

$6.00

Canned Sodas

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

High Brew double espresso

$6.00

Wine

Sparkling Glass

JP Chenet Blanc

$10.00

JP Chenet Rose

$10.00

Zanotto Frottola

$15.00

Rose Glass

Vinedo San Miguel Rose

$15.00

White/orange Glass

Mision 20 White

$15.00

Poggio Delle Baccanti

$13.00

Wavy

$18.00

Daily White

$16.00

Red Glass

Mision 20 Red

$15.00

Santo Tomas tempranillo-cab

$20.00

Daily Red

$16.00

Sparkling Bottle

JP Chenet Blanc

$30.00

JP Chenet Rose

$30.00

Zannotto Frottola

$45.00

Rose Bottle

Vinedo San Miguel Rose

$45.00

White/Orange Bottle

Mision 20 White

$45.00

JC Bravo White

$60.00

Poggio Delle Baccanti

$39.00

Wavy

$55.00

Union Sacre Orange Riesling

$66.00

Red Bottle

Mision 20 Red

$45.00

Santo Tomas Temp-Cab

$60.00

Santo Tomas Cab

$70.00

JC Bravo Red

$80.00

Margins

Picard

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sonoran cuisine with an emphasis on mariscos and wood fired grilling.

Website

Location

123 W. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cider Corps - Mesa
orange star4.5 • 184
31 S Robson #103 Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext
Myke's Pizza -
orange starNo Reviews
31 South Robson Suite 103 Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa - 12 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12 W Main St Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
El Charro
orange starNo Reviews
105 N Country Club Dr. Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Republica Empanada
orange starNo Reviews
204 east 1st ave Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mesa

Princess Food and Deli
orange star4.7 • 4,756
2620 W Broadway Rd Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa
orange star5.0 • 2,359
218 West Main Street Mesa, AZ 85201
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,073
6451 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,532
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18 Mesa, AZ 85202
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,293
1947 N Lindsay Rd Mesa, AZ 85213
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mesa
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston