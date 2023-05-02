Espiritu Mesa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sonoran cuisine with an emphasis on mariscos and wood fired grilling.
Location
123 W. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201
Gallery