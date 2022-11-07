Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estee Bioscience Micro Market

1 Bioscience Park Drive

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI
DAILY CHEF SPECIAL
ROASTED TURKEY BLT

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY CHEF SPECIAL

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$1.50

Today's Soup: Cream of Broccoli

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI

$5.25

Customize your own Sandwich from a selection of Breads, Meats, Toppings, and Spreads. Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$5.25

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$4.95

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Grilled Vegetables with Pesto Aioli in a Panini.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$5.25

Crispy Chicken, Spring Mix, Red Onion & Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing in a Wrap.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$4.95

Solid White Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion in a Whole Wheat Wrap.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

BALSAMIC TURKEY PANINI

$5.75

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$5.25

Customize your own Salad from a selection of Greens, Toppings, and Dressings.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$5.75

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad, Crispy Romaine, Spring Mix, Bleu cheese Crumble, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, & Carrots

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & Hard Cooked Egg.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$5.25

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$5.25

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$4.95

ALL AMERICAN BEEF BURGER

$4.95

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$5.75

Grilled Shaved Steak, Sauteed Peppers & Onions & Cheddar Cheese | Cal: 860, Keyword: PHILLYSTEAK

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$5.75

CHEDDAR STUFFED TURKEY BURGER

$5.50
VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$5.25

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.25

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.25

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.75
HAND FRUIT

HAND FRUIT

$0.80

FRUIT CUP

$2.50

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$1.75

TRI-COLOR QUINOA SALAD

$2.50

ROASTED VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$2.50

SMALL TOSSED SALAD

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit292jhl@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

1 Bioscience Park Drive, Farmingdale, NY 11735

