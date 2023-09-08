Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.95

Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallion, sweet corn, black garlic oil, and soft-boiled egg

Edemame

$7.00

Shoyu Paitan Ramen

$15.95

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, sweet corn, and soft-boiled egg.

Food

Starters

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Spring mix avocado, cherry tomato, and ground cheese with yuzu dressing

Edemame

$7.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steam soybeans with yuzu salt chili powder

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pieces. Crispy octopus dumpling with mayo sweet sauce and bonito flake

Purple Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

Deep-fried purple sweet potato with sweet spicy mayo sauce

Pork Bun

$9.00

2 pieces. Chashu pork with lettuce and cucumber

Chicken Bun

$9.00

2 pieces. Fried chicken with lettuce and cucumber

Gyoza

$7.00

6 pieces. Pan-fried dumpling choice of pork or vegetable

Chicken Wings

$11.00

5 pieces. 48 hours brine, buttermilk batter fried with aioli dipping

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

8 pieces. Braine chicken battered deep-fried chicken

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.95

Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallion, sweet corn, black garlic oil, and soft-boiled egg

Shoyu Paitan Ramen

$15.95

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, sweet corn, and soft-boiled egg.

Wild Pepper Ramen

$15.95

Pork broth, pork meat, sweet corn, bamboo shoot, salted mustard, wood ear mushroom, scallions, soft-boiled egg with house chili oil and peanut butter sauce.

Miso Ramen

$16.95

Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, sweet corn, and scallions with soft boiled egg

Kalbi Ramen

Kalbi Ramen

$17.95

Pork and beef broth, spicy beef of short rib, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg

Vegan Ramen

$16.95

Mixed vegetable broth, sweet corn, white beech mushrooms, bamboo shot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, and fried tofu.

Gyuniku Ramen

$17.95

10 hours of savory Beef broth. slice spices and braised beef shank. scallion, onions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg, and baby bok choy.

Seafood Ramen

$18.95

Chicken broth, jumbo shrimp, and scallops. mussels, bamboo shot, sweet corn, scallions, soft-boiled egg

Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$14.95

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet over rice, spring mix, baby tomato, and pickle radish.

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi

$15.95

Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, baby tomato, pickled radish.

Beef Donburi

Beef Donburi

$16.95

Marinated sliced beef and caramelized onions over rice, soft seasoned egg, scallion, baby tomato, and pickled radish.

Grill Shrimp Donburi

Grill Shrimp Donburi

$17.95

Grill garlic butter shrimp over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, and pickle radish.

Crispy Chicken Don

$14.95

Chicken karaage over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, and pickled radish.

Crispy Tofu Don

$14.95

Deep-fried tofu over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, pickled radish

Pork Chashu Donburi

$14.95

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla, green tea, or strawberry

Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla or green tea

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Crème Brulé

$8.00

Fried OREO

$9.00

Side

Egg

$1.50

Extra Noodle

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Extra Avocado

$3.00

Pork Chashu Side Order (2)

$4.00

Chicken Chashu Side Order (2)

$4.00

Kimchi

$2.50

Broth/Noodle

Vegan Broth

$6.00

Vegan Broth With Noodle

$8.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$7.00

Tonkotsu Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Shoyu Broth

$6.00

Shoyu Broth With Noodle

$8.00

Miso Broth

$7.00

Miso Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Kalbi Broth

$7.00

Kalbi Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Gyuniku Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Gyuniku Broth

$7.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Dink

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Perrier

$7.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Choya Alcohol Free Soda

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.95

Classic Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.95

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Kumquat Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Fresh Lemon Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Smoothie

Strawberry Shake

$7.25

Avocado Yogurt Shake

$7.25

Mango Yogurt Shake

$7.25

Food (Copy)

Starters

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Spring mix avocado, cherry tomato, and ground cheese with yuzu dressing

Edemame

$7.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steam soybeans with yuzu salt chili powder

Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pieces. Crispy octopus dumpling with mayo sweet sauce and bonito flake

Purple Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

Deep-fried purple sweet potato with sweet spicy mayo sauce

Pork Bun

$9.00

2 pieces. Chashu pork with lettuce and cucumber

Chicken Bun

$9.00

2 pieces. Fried chicken with lettuce and cucumber

Gyoza

$7.00

6 pieces. Pan-fried dumpling choice of pork or vegetable

Chicken Wings

$11.00

5 pieces. 48 hours brine, buttermilk batter fried with aioli dipping

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

8 pieces. Braine chicken battered deep-fried chicken

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.95

Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallion, sweet corn, black garlic oil, and soft-boiled egg

Shoyu Paitan Ramen

$15.95

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, sweet corn, and soft-boiled egg.

Wild Pepper Ramen

$15.95

Pork broth, pork meat, sweet corn, bamboo shoot, salted mustard, wood ear mushroom, scallions, soft-boiled egg with house chili oil and peanut butter sauce.

Miso Ramen

$16.95

Pork broth, pork chashu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, sweet corn, and scallions with soft boiled egg

Kalbi Ramen

Kalbi Ramen

$17.95

Pork and beef broth, spicy beef of short rib, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg

Vegan Ramen

$16.95

Mixed vegetable broth, sweet corn, white beech mushrooms, bamboo shot, wood ear mushroom, scallions, and fried tofu.

Gyuniku Ramen

$17.95

10 hours of savory Beef broth. slice spices and braised beef shank. scallion, onions, sweet corn, soft-boiled egg, and baby bok choy.

Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$14.95

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet over rice, spring mix, baby tomato, and pickle radish.

Pork Chashu Donburi

$14.95

Pork chashu, sterile egg, oshinko, cherry tomato, and spring mix

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi

$15.95

Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, baby tomato, pickled radish.

Beef Donburi

Beef Donburi

$16.95

Marinated sliced beef and caramelized onions over rice, soft seasoned egg, scallion, baby tomato, and pickled radish.

Grill Shrimp Donburi

Grill Shrimp Donburi

$17.95

Grill garlic butter shrimp over rice, spring mixed, baby tomato, and pickle radish.

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla, green tea, or strawberry

Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla or green tea

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Crème Brulé

$8.00

Fried OREO

$9.00

Side

Egg

$1.50

Extra Noodle

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Extra Avocado

$3.00

Pork Chashu Side Order (2)

$4.00

Chicken Chashu Side Order (2)

$4.00

Extra Noodle (Copy)

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.50

Broth/Noodle

Vegan Broth

$6.00

Vegan Broth With Noodle

$8.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$7.00

Tonkotsu Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Shoyu Broth

$6.00

Shoyu Broth With Noodle

$8.00

Miso Broth

$7.00

Miso Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Kalbi Broth

$7.00

Kalbi Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Gyuniku Broth With Noodle

$9.00

Gyuniku Broth

$7.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00