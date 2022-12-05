Restaurant header imageView gallery

EVA - Flower Mound [Esports Virtual Arena]

review star

No reviews yet

3105 Justin Road, Building C

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Order Again

Food

BACALAO STREET TACO

$7.00

$7.00

cilantro, pickled onions, lime W/ nagra modelo battered cod fish

SHAVED SMOKED BRISKET STREET TACO

$9.00

w/ red cabbage, tomato Spanish slaw

MARINATED BURGER

$11.00

w/rosemary roasted potato , corn, tomato, cucumber, baby spinach

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

mozzarella, basil, mushroom

3 CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

mozzarella, parmesan, provolone

SAUTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

W/ candied bacon

FRIED BASKET

$8.00

W/ sweet potatoes, gold potato, battered asparagus. Bask.

BONE MARROW

$12.00

W/ parsley salad &herb toast.

PEPPER CORN CRUSTED TENDERLOIN

$13.00

W/ au pove sauce horseradish whipped potato

YOUGERT AND LEMON MARINATED LAMB

$12.00

W/ carrot, raisin & cardamom rice

CHICKEN SKEWERS (SPANISH STYLE)

$8.00

W/smoked paprika, & tobacco onions

ROASTED GARLIC MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

W/ pulled chicken

BACON WRAPPED FRANK

$7.00

W/ pretzel bun, caramelized. onions, horseradish mustard

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
PLAY, DRINK, EAT AND REPEAT

