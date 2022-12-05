EVA - Flower Mound [Esports Virtual Arena]
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
PLAY, DRINK, EAT AND REPEAT
Location
3105 Justin Road, Building C, Flower Mound, TX 75028
