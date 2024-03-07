EvaDean's Bakery & Cafe
1115 Central Avenue
Wilmette, IL 60091
Bakery Menu
Drinks
Croissants
- Plain Croissant$4.00
Croissant, a French, Buttery & Flaky, Pastry, Made from Yeasted Pastry Dough then Laminated With Butter. Often Eaten for Breakfast.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Ham and Swiss Croissant$5.00
- Ham and Swiss Croissant$5.00
Cake Donuts
- Plain Iced Donut$2.00
All Encompassing Verity of Cake and Yeasted Donuts Made Daily
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut$2.00
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Donut$2.00
- Coconut Donut$2.00
- Coconut Donut$2.00
- Vanilla Sprinkle Donut$2.00
- Vanilla Sprinkle Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Sprinkle Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Sprinkle Donut$2.00
- Strawberry ICED Donut$2.00
Yeast Donuts
- Glazed Donut$2.00
All Encompassing Verity of Cake and Yeasted Donuts Made Daily
- Chocolate Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Donut$2.00
- White Long Johns Donut$2.00
- White Long Johns Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Long Johns Donut$2.00
- Chocolate Long Johns Donut$2.00
- Cinnamon Swirl Donut$2.00
- Cinnamon Swirl Donut$2.00
- Jelly Filled Donut$3.00
- Jelly Filled Donut$3.00
- Boston Cream Donut$3.00
- Boston Cream Donut$3.00
Seasonal Donuts
Muffins/Scones
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
A Selection of Fancy Breads and Muffins Baked Daily
- Carrot Muffin$3.75
- Carrot Muffin$3.75
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.75
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.75
- Zucchini Muffin$3.75
- Zucchini Muffin$3.75
- Banana Muffin$3.75
- Banana Muffin$3.75
- Lemon Blueberry Scone$3.75
- Lemon Poppyseed Scone$3.75
- Savory Scone$4.00
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.00
An Assortment of Flavors and Sizes are Baked Daily then Stacked For the Store or Packaged Convenience
- Oatmeal$3.00
- Oatmeal$3.00
- Sugar$3.00
- Sugar$3.00
- Sprinkle$3.00
- Sprinkle$3.00
- Smile$4.00
- Smile$4.00
- 1# Packaged Tea Cookies$16.49
- 1# Packaged Tea Cookies$16.49
- 1/2# Packaged Tea Cookies$6.89
- 1/2# Packaged Tea Cookies$6.89
- Image cookie non custom$5.75
By The Slice
Kids Menu
Entree
- Kids Pancakes$12.00
Three Silver dollar Pancakes With Whipped Sweet Cream and Maple Syrup
- Kids French Toast$12.00
Two Pieces Brioche French Toast Serverd with Whipped Sweet Cream and Maple Syrup
- Kids Egg Plate$12.00
Two Eggs "Your Way" Served With Choice of Toast
- Kids Waffle$12.00
One Belgian Waffle Served with Whipped Sweet Cream and Maple Syrup
- Kids Breakfast Sandwhich$12.00
One Egg Cooked "Your Way" on a Brioche Bun with Melted Butterkase Cheese
- Kids Cheese Burger$12.00
4oz All Beef Smash Patty on a Brioche Bun with Dill Pickles and Butterkase Cheese
- Kids Grilled Cheese$12.00
Griddled Sourdough with Melty Cheddar and Butterkase Cheese
- Kids Mac and Cheese$12.00
Fusilli Pasta Tossed with a Creamy White Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Side
- Kids Bacon$4.00
2 Slices Thick Cut Bacon
- Kids Sausage$4.00
2 Griddeled Sausage Links
- Kids Cup of Fruit$4.00
Mix of Seasonal Fruit
- Kids French Fries$4.00
Shoestring Cut Crispy Fries
- Kids Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Crispy Hashbrowns
- Kids Toast$4.00
Choice of White, Wheat Rye Sourdough or Gluten Free served with whipped butter
Drinks
EvaDeans Dining Room Menu
Daily Bakery
Breakfast
- Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Vanilla Whipped Greek Yogurt, Farm Honey, Pecan Granola, Fresh Berries
- Quiche$15.00
Rotating Seasonal Veggie or Meat Served With Side Salad
- French Omelet$15.00
French Style Omelet Served with Choice of Toast And Breakfast Potatoes
- Classic Breakfast$14.00
2 Eggs Your Way Served With Breakfast Potatoes and Choice of meat and toast
- Classic Eggs Benedict$16.00
"Sourdough English Muffin" Poached Eggs, Griddled Ham, Classic Hollandaise, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Smoked Trout Scramble$18.00
Soft Scrambeled Eggs With Smoked Trout and Dill Crem fraiche, Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Choice of toast
For The Table
- Warm & Gooey Cinnamon Roll$10.00
3 Large Cinnamon Rolls Baked into Each Other Smothered in Cream Cheese Icing
- Smoked Salmon and Sourdough Tartine$16.00
Thick Cut Griddled Sourdough, Herb Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucuember, Tomato Crispy Capers, Pickled Red Onions Shaved Radish and Herb Salad
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Thick Cut Griddled Sourdough, Whipped Burrata,Avocado, 2 Eggs Over easy, Everything Seasoning, Herb Salad
- Baked Mac & Cheese$14.00
Fusilli Pasta, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Carmelized Fontina and Cheddar, Herby Bread Crumbs
- Roasted Garlic Hummus$12.00
Grilled Flat Bread, Sliced Cucumber, Carrot,Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Marinated Olives
The Sweet Side
- Brioche French Toast$14.00
Brown Sugar Royal, Brioche, Roasted Maple Apples, Maple Syrup, Pecan Granola, Whipped Sweet Cream
- Banana Bread French Toast$16.00
Brown Sugar Royal, Banana Bread, Candied Walnuts, Salted Caramel Sauce,Whipped Sweet Cream, Bruleed Banana
- Pancakes$12.00
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancake, Served With Maple Syrup And Choice of Add On's
- Belgian Waffle$12.00
Large Belgin Waffle Served With Maple Syrup and Choice of Add On's
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Basil Soup$7.00+
Cup or Bowl Garnished with Basil Oil, Chives, Sourdough Croutons.
- Seasonal Soup$7.00+
Cup or Bowl Seasonal Garnish
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Served in a Crock Melted and Broiled Gruyere Cheese Sourdough Cruton
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Red wine Vin, Shaved Cucumber and Carrot, Cherry Tomatoes
- Grain Salad$14.00
Farro, Bulgar,Quinoa Tomato, Roasted Carrot and Parsnip, Lettuce Blend, Green Godess Dressing, Toasted Seeds
- Kale Ceaser$16.00
Romaine, Tuscan Kale, Shaved Cauliflower, Parmesan Cheese, Poached Egg, Classic Ceaser Dressing. Sourdough Croutons
- Chickpea Salad$14.00
Lettuce Mix, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, Creamy Tahini Vin
Sides
Brunching
- Corned Beef Hash$19.00
Shredded Corned Beef, Crispy Hash Browns, Caramelized Onion, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce
- Croque Madam$17.00
Griddled Sourdough, Mornay Sauce, Grainy Mustard, Gruyere Cheese, Country Ham, Sunny Egg, Served With Fries
- Steak and Eggs$28.00
12 oz New York Strip and 2 Eggs Your way, Served With Truffle Red Wine Demi, and Fries With Garlic Aioli,
- Cheese Burger$17.00
Brioche Bun, Two 3oz Smash Patties, Caramelized onion, Butterkase Cheese, Pickle Sauce, Served With Fries and Garlic Aioli
Lunching
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$17.00
Brie, Sharp Cheddar, Butterkase Cheese, Sourdough Griddled, Hot Honey Drizzle, Served With Tomato Soup
- Crispy Chicken Sandwhich$17.00
Brioche Bun, Dill Pickle Chips, Creamy Coleslaw, Garlic Mayo, Served with Shoestring fries
- Tuna Salad Sandwhich$18.00
Olive Sourdough, Celery, Shallot, Cornichons, Mayo, Shoe String Fries
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$18.00
Griddled Ciabatta Grilled Chicken, Mayo, Red Onion, Celery, Cilantro, Almonds, Served with Lettuce Tomato Slices and Shoe String Fries
- Farfalle With Ham And Peas$18.00
Crispy Ham, Spring Peas, Oyster Mushrooms, White Wine Shallot Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Farfalle Pasta
Dessert
Bakery Counter - Plate
Gluten Free Menu
Breakfast
- Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Vanilla Whipped Greek Yogurt, Farm Honey, Pecan Granola, Fresh Berries
- French Omelet$15.00
French Omelet$15.00
French Style Omelet Served with Choice of Toast And Breakfast Potatoes
- Classic Breakfast$14.00
Classic Breakfast$14.00
2 Eggs Your Way Served With Breakfast Potatoes and Choice of meat and toast
- Classic Eggs Benedict$16.00
Classic Eggs Benedict$16.00
"Sourdough English Muffin" Poached Eggs, Griddled Ham, Classic Hollandaise, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Smoked Trout Scramble$18.00
Smoked Trout Scramble$18.00
Soft Scrambeled Eggs With Smoked Trout and Dill Crem fraiche, Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Choice of toast
For The Table
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Basil Soup$7.00+
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00+
Cup or Bowl Garnished with Basil Oil, Chives, Sourdough Croutons.
- Seasonal Soup$7.00+
Cup or Bowl Seasonal Garnish
- House Salad$12.00
House Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Red wine Vin, Shaved Cucumber and Carrot, Cherry Tomatoes
- Kale Ceaser$16.00
Kale Ceaser$16.00
Romaine, Tuscan Kale, Shaved Cauliflower, Parmesan Cheese, Poached Egg, Classic Ceaser Dressing. Sourdough Croutons
- Chickpea Salad$14.00
Chickpea Salad$14.00
Lettuce Mix, Chickpeas, Quinoa, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, Creamy Tahini Vin
Lunching
Brunching
- Corned Beef Hash$19.00
Corned Beef Hash$19.00
Shredded Corned Beef, Crispy Hash Browns, Caramelized Onion, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce
- Croque Madam$17.00
Croque Madam$17.00
Griddled Sourdough, Mornay Sauce, Grainy Mustard, Gruyere Cheese, Country Ham, Sunny Egg, Served With Fries
- Steak and Eggs$28.00
Steak and Eggs$28.00
12 oz New York Strip and 2 Eggs Your way, Served With Truffle Red Wine Demi, and Fries With Garlic Aioli,
- Cheese Burger$17.00
Cheese Burger$17.00
Brioche Bun, Two 3oz Smash Patties, Caramelized onion, Butterkase Cheese, Pickle Sauce, Served With Fries and Garlic Aioli
Sides
By The Slice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Bakery & Cafe
1115 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091