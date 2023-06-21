Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ever Grain Brewing Company

4444 Carlisle Pike, Suite C

Camp Hill, PA 17011

Beer

To Go Cans

Animal I Am 16oz 4-Pk

$19.00

12.3% ABV A big Triple IPA featuring hand selected Citra and Simcoe. Expect a luscious body, candied peaches, blueberry jam and grandma's fresh squeezed OJ.

Animal I Became 16oz 4-Pk

$18.00

8.5% ABV Hazy Double IPA packs flavors and aromas of sweet tropical fruit from Mosaic and Nelson hops and finishes smooth from a hefty portion of oats.

Animal I've Become 16oz 4-Pk

$15.00

7.2% ABV Slightly hazy orange in color, this juicy IPA has aromas of citrus and tropical fruits. Strong citrus notes give way to a soft, smooth and rounded bitterness.

Babba Kush 16oz 4-Pk

$18.00

8.5% ABV A heady west coast Double IPA overly amplified for this momentous occasion. We packed this bowl...errrr we mean kettle and fermenter with an insane amount of piney, resinous and dank hops. So much so that it ought to be illegal. We won't push the kush on you, we already know you'll love it.

Camp Pils 16oz 4-Pk

$13.00Out of stock

5% ABV A classic German style Pilsner. Slightly hoppy with a dry malt finish.

Cinco 12oz 4-Pk

$21.00

13% ABV A blend of Stouts, aged for a minimum of 16 months in oak bourbon barrels from some of our favorite distillers. After maturation we conditioned Cinco on a blend of Mexican chocolate spices for a delightful sipper. Notes of warm vanilla, bakers cocoa, dark fruit, dried chilis and a hint of cinnamon.

Fluffhead 16oz 4-Pk

$13.00

5% ABV Bavarian style Hefeweizen with notes of ripe banana and clove.

How Now 16oz 4-Pk

$19.00

7% ABV This delectable milk Stout was brewed with and conditioned on loads of peanut butter and chocolate cream cookies. Sure to satisfy robust stout drinkers and those looking for a little dessert in their beer.

Inner Lotus 16oz 4-Pk

$15.00

7% ABV West Coast IPA hopped with Idaho 7 and hand selected Simcoe, bright lemon rind, passion fruit juice, and orange blossom flavors and aromas.

Joose Juicy 16oz 4-Pk

$14.00

6% ABV Mid-Atlantic take on a New England style IPA. A strong malty back bone supporting a hop character of dank resinous hops; very piney and citrusy.

Kaboo 16oz 4-Pk

$14.00Out of stock

5.5% ABV This Pale Ale highlights some amazing hops including Nectaron from New Zealand. Soft and crushable on the palate, with flavors and aromas of ripe melon, crushed white grapes, passion fruit, and yellow kiwi.

Lemon Haze 16oz 4-Pk

$15.00Out of stock

6.9% ABV No stems, seeds or sticks in this little lemon cloud! Loads of lemon drop and Citra hops give sticky notes of Meyer lemon, clementine and foggy brain waves. Take a sniff, sit back, relax and let this one take you into a lemon haze.

Origami Tsunami 16oz 4-Pk

$14.00

5.2% ABV A soft and light Pale Ale with a complex tidal wave of flavor and aroma. Currents of lemon-lime spritzer, peach fruit chews and ripe summer fruits.

Salud 16oz 4-Pk

$13.00

5% ABV Crisp and refreshing lager brewed with a touch of flaked corn and lightly hopped for maximum crushability. Pairs well with friends, good times and endless street tacos.

Sip Sip 16oz 4-Pk

$14.00

4.8% ABV A light and easy drinking Blonde Ale gently hopped for notes of zesty citrus, light honey with a clean and refreshing finish.

Sorbetto #61 16oz 4-Pk

$20.00

6% ABV Sour Ale brewed with tart raspberry, milk sugar, tropical papaya, drippy watermelon and zippy Key lime. It’s sure to make you taste buds sing!

Squirm Machine 16oz 4-Pk

$15.00Out of stock

7.2% ABV A west coast IPA with a simple grain bill giving a touch of toasted sweetness to balance the intense tropical fruit and sticky hop resin.

Stones Throw 16oz 4-Pk

$13.00

4.8% ABV A quenching take on an Old World Lager or Landbier. Brewed with choice malts and a revived German Lager strain we hopped this one ever so gently for a smooth, easy-drinking brew.

Stump Jumper 16oz 4-Pk

$18.00

8.3% ABV This hazy DIPA was brewed with an insanely large amount of American hops, we get aromas and flavors of citrus fruit, peach, and apricot with little to no bitterness. We recommend after your next trail ride!

Surf Breaker 16oz 4-Pk

$15.00Out of stock

7% ABV. Full bodied west coast style IPA. A huge hop character with notes of mango, pineapple and passion fruit.

Wilderness Camp 16oz 4-Pk

$13.00Out of stock

4.9% ABV A hop forward Pilsner brewed with German Pilsner malt and hopped with New Zealand grown varieties. Allowing for a crisp clean simple pils with a lemon lime, tropical twist that will transport you to the scenic landscapes of New Zealand.

To Go 32oz Crowlers

Wild Rabbit Crowler

$12.00

7.2% ABV A fresh and vibrant IPA brewed with loads of HBC 586 hops and a few other supporting cast members for massive mango character. Mango sorbet, mango gummies, mango juice, mango sativa and mango clouds. Did we mention it's mango-y?

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ever Grain Brewing Co. was transformed from an automotive repair bay area, our spacious taproom is unlike any other. Enjoy our beer from the source pouring from our 75-foot long bar or grab a cocktail and catch some sun in the outdoor beer garden. Our facility has a full kitchen to pair with each unique beverage. Our executive chef uses ingredients sourced from our own Ever Grain Farms to whip up creative and delicious dishes. From small plates to large entrees we have something for everyone.

Website

Location

4444 Carlisle Pike, Suite C, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Directions

