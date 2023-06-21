Ever Grain Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Ever Grain Brewing Co. was transformed from an automotive repair bay area, our spacious taproom is unlike any other. Enjoy our beer from the source pouring from our 75-foot long bar or grab a cocktail and catch some sun in the outdoor beer garden. Our facility has a full kitchen to pair with each unique beverage. Our executive chef uses ingredients sourced from our own Ever Grain Farms to whip up creative and delicious dishes. From small plates to large entrees we have something for everyone.
Location
4444 Carlisle Pike, Suite C, Camp Hill, PA 17011
