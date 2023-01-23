Everyday Healthy Café - CAMS imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Everyday Healthy Café (Cam's Building)

review star

No reviews yet

122 Maple Ave

White Plains, NY 10601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BAGELS

BAGEL

$1.90

CEREAL

Cereal

$2.00

Cereal Kelloggs

$3.99

EGG SANDS

EGG Bacon + Cheese

$5.00

EGG Meat & Cheese on a Wrap

$5.85

EGG White & Turkey Bacon

$6.20

Egg Whites Turkey Bacon & Cheese on Toasted Brioche

EGG White & Veggie Sausage

$6.40

Egg Whites, Vegan Sausage and Cheese on Multi-Grain Toast

EGG & Cheese

$3.75

EGG Hard Boiled

$1.25

EGG Sausage & Cheese

$5.10

OATS

Oatmeal 'Instant'

$4.10

Oatmeal Overnight

$5.00

PASTRIES

CROISSANT

$3.75

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.00

SPECIALTY DANISH

$3.75

MUFFINS

$3.75

SCONES

$3.75

CIGARS

$3.75

POUNDCAKE

$3.75

PRETZELS

$2.60

PASTRIES GF

GF BANANA BREAD

$4.99

GF ZUCCHINI BREAD

$4.99

GF CINNAMON DONUT

$4.99

BISCOTTI

$2.60

GF ROLL

$3.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

Volunteer Coffee

$0.69

BONJO BOX

$19.95

Serves 10 cups of Coffee ,Milks and Sugars included

ICED COFFEE

Iced Coffee

HOT TEA

Hot Tea

ICED TEA/ LEMON

ICED TEA

ARNIE PALMER

LEMONADE

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Espresso Shot

Latte

Cappuccino

Americano

Macchiato

Mocha

Black Satin

Salted Caramel Latte

Cafeccino

$5.95

Drink of the Month

ICED ESPRESSO DRINKS

Iced Latte

Espresso Milk Foam

Iced Cappuccino

Espresso Milk Foam

Iced Americano

Espresso, Water

Iced Macchiato

Iced Mocha

Iced Black Satin

Iced Salted Caramel

Iced Drink of the Month

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate

CHAI LATTE

Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Seasonal Chai Latte

Iced Seasonal Chai Latte

HOT WATER

Hot Water

ORANGE FREEZE

ORANGE FREEZE

$5.95

CAFECCINO

Cafeccino

$5.95

SANDWICHES

Chicken Club Sand

$8.75

Tuna Sand

$8.75

Veggie Sand

$6.85

Ham & Cheese Sand

$5.75

SALADS

Beta Bowl Salad

$10.25

Roasted Sweet Potatos, Black Beans,Steamed Broccoli,Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Vegan Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

ABF Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Grana Cheese, Croutons

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.25

ABF Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese,Tomatoes, 1/2 Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Dash Green Salad

$11.50

Kale, Bacon, Tomatoes, Pecans,Dried Cranberries,Ricotta Salada Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$11.75

ABF Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips,Corn, Black Beans,Cheddar Cheese, Salsa/Ranch Dressing

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.75

Gulf Shrimp,Tomatoes, Grana Cheese, Croutons

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$12.75

Poached Salmon,Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives,Green Beans, Fingerling Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

LETTUCE BOWL

$5.85

SALAD SCOOPS

CHICKEN SCOOP

$5.50

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Celery, Mayo,

TUNA SCOOP

$5.50

Tuna Salad, Celery, Mayo

CURRY CHICKEN SCOOP

$5.50

Curry Chicken, Golden Raisins, Mayo

FRUITS

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

Mixed Fruit

WHOLE FRUIT

$1.50

Banana, Apple

DRINKS

Arizona

$2.50

Avec

$3.25

Can Sodas

$2.15

Coke

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.65

Gingerale

$2.35

Joe's Tea

$3.25

Kevita

$6.75

Kombucha

$6.75

Pellegrino Can

$2.75

Poland Spark

$2.75

Propel

$2.35

Red Jacket

$4.75

SanPellegrino

$2.75

Saratoga Water

$2.50

Spindrift Can

$2.75

Sprite

$3.00

PANINI

Chipotle Panini

$9.15

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Caprese Panini

$8.75

Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Mayo

SANDS

PB & J

$5.10

BLT Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.10

SMOOTHIES

Berrylicious Smoothie

$7.50

Banana, Strawberries, Strawberry Yogurt, Milk

Skinny Monkey Smoothie

$7.50

Banana, Chocolate Syrup & Peanut Butter, Choice of Milk

Revive Smoothie

$7.50

Blueberries, Almonds, Strawberries, Dates, Strawberry Yogurt

Vegan Coco Mango Smoothie

$8.25

Mango, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave, Orange Juice

SOUP

SOUP OF DAY 12 OZ

$5.50

SOUP OF DAY 16 OZ

$6.50

PRESSED JUICES

Energizer Juice

$7.35

Beets, Carrots, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Tropic Juice

$7.35

Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Apple, Mint

H2drator Juice

$7.35

Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Cucumber, Orange

Orange Crush Juice

$4.95

Fresh Orange Juice

GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

Local Mozzarella, Plum Tomato, Parmesan, Basil

GF Cauliflower Pizza

$11.75

Special Pizza

$12.95

CHIPS

Chips Joes

$2.50

Chips Popcorn

$2.95

Chips Stacy's

$2.50

Chips Terra

$2.50

Chips Tropical

$2.50

Earnest Chip

$3.75

COOKIES AND SWEETS

Tates

$2.35

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Homefree Cookies

$2.95

Cookies Assorted Flavors

Sweet Street Brownies GF

$3.50

Sweet Street Gluten Free Brownie

Sweet Street Cookies

$3.50

Sweet Street Chocolate Chip

Sweet Street Cake

$3.75

G Brownie

$4.65

Greyston Brownie, Blondie or Snickerdoodle

Marsh Bar GF

$3.50

Gluten Free Marshmellow Bar

Planters Mix

$2.35

Mixed Chocolate and Nuts

Otis Cookie

$2.50

Waffers

$2.65

Granola Bites

$2.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.35

Seasonal Cookie

$8.25

BARS

Kind Bars

$2.95

RX Bars

$2.95

Earnest Eats Bars

$2.95

Vegan

Special K Bars

$2.65

Kind Breakfast Bars

$3.00

Nutrigrain Bars

$1.25

Smores Bars

$2.99

CHOCOLATES

Almonds

$4.50

Chocolate Covered Almonds

Pretzels

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Oreos

$2.70

Chocolate Covered Oreos

YOGURTS

Yogurt Parfait

$5.20

Vanilla Yogurt layered with Seasonal Fresh Berries

Yogurt Individual

$2.65

Roonybrook Yogurts

GRAB & GO SNACKS

Hummus & Pita Chips

$4.50

Crumb Cake

$3.95

Lemon Square

$5.20

Olives & Herbs

$4.50

Salami & Cheese

$7.25

Retail

16 oz Mug

$12.95

Chocolate Bark

$13.95

Granola Bites

$2.50

Macarons

$9.95

Seasonal Cookie

$8.25

To Go Tumbler

$10.99

Bring back to fill for .50 discount on Reg Coffee

Tea Filters

$5.95

Loose Tea

$9.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Salads, Sandwiches, Espresso Drinks. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

Gallery
Everyday Healthy Café - CAMS image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boleria - 362 Mamaroneck Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
362 Mamaroneck Avenue Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Espresso Cafeto - Larchmont
orange star4.8 • 69
1252 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Bango Bowls - Larchmont
orange star4.7 • 787
2094 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
The Black Cow Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
7 Wheeler Ave Pleasantville, NY 10570
View restaurantnext
Art Cafe of Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
65 S Broadway Ave Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Earlybird
orange starNo Reviews
5628 Mosholu Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in White Plains

The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
orange star4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Graziella's Italian Bistro - White Plains
orange star4.4 • 1,012
99 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
orange star4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - White Plains
orange star4.7 • 563
361 Mamaroneck Avenue White Plains, NY 10605
View restaurantnext
Papi'
orange star4.7 • 219
19 Bank St. White Plains, NY 10606
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains - 31 Tarrytown rd
orange star4.5 • 91
31 Tarrytown rd White Plains, NY 10607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White Plains
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston