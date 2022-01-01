Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot White Plains NY

2,591 Reviews

$$$

30 Mamaroneck Ave.

White Plains, NY 10601

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar SM
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$49.90

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$69.90

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$26.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$26.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$26.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Entree

Entree Skewers

$15.00

Choose three of the entree skewer options. Entree skewers are prepared in our signature Court Bullion cooking style and are the perfect compliment to your salad and cheese fondue courses.

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$26.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$26.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$26.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

(125 cal)

Lemonade

$4.25

(121 cal)

Raspberry Tea

$4.25

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Ginger Ale

$4.25

Root Beer

$3.95

(83 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$17.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$9.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.95

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine

Chateau St Jean Bijou Chard 2015 Bottle

$19.00

Barrymore Dry Rosé Bottle

$28.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle

$18.00

The Monterey Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$23.00

Greg Norman Shiraz Bottle

$26.00

To Go Beer

4 Beer Bundle

$14.00

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

$8.00

Cisco Whale's Tale Pale Ale

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Sam Adams

$6.99

Smuttynose

$8.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

$8.00

To Go Cocktails

Love Martini

Love Martini

$15.00

TMP's Grand Sangria

$7.00
Sunshine Sangria

Sunshine Sangria

$7.00
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

