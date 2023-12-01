Fairway Cigar Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Cigar lounge with full liquor bar and charcuterie boards. Back deck and relaxing atmosphere. A place to come to socialize and network, but most of all kick back, relax and let our professionals take care of you.
Location
6729 Colonnade Ave. Suite 108, Melbourne, FL 32940
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island IX - 2348 Citadel Way, #105
No Reviews
2348 Citadel Way, #105 Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurant